Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Schneider Electric : Benefits of Soft Starters – All You Need to Know

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 06:09am EDT

A soft starter can be explained as a device used with motors to reduce the load and torque during startup for a temporary period. It makes use of a gradually increasing voltage to the motors which often results in smooth acceleration of the motor and coupled load. It offers a linear power slope which also enables smooth acceleration, which in turn, reduces in rush currents along with the excessive wear on mechanical driven elements. The starter also contains a valuable provision to adjust the starting voltage and acceleration time. This can be chosen to suit different applications.

The areas of application for soft starters include:

  • Steel industries (Rolling mills and processing lines)
  • Power sector
  • Rubber and plastic
  • Paper and pulp
  • Sugar plants
  • Water supply scheme
  • Machine tool applications
  • Cement industries
  • Textile industries

The benefits of soft starters can be elaborated on as follows:

  • A soft starter ensures smooth and uniform starting by torque control for gradual acceleration of the drive system which goes on to help in preventing jerks. This extends the life of mechanical components and reduces their maintenance requirements.
  • A significant reduction in starting current to achieve break-away, along with holding back the current during acceleration. Soft starters also play significant roles in preventing mechanical, electrical, thermal weakening of the electrical equipment such as motors, cables, transformers & switchgear.
  • Improvement of motor starting duty by lowering the temperature rise in stator windings and supply transformer.
  • The microprocessor version of the soft starter possesses a software controlled response at full speed which helps in economizing energy, whatever may be the load. Due to the tendency of over specifying the motor rated power, this feature has merits for most installations- not only in the case of varying loads.
  • Soft starters facilitate power factor correction as well - it is a self monitoring inbuilt feature. When the motor is operating at less than full load, the relative reactive component of current drawn by the motor is redundantly excessive due to magnetizing and associated losses. Therefore the voltage dependent losses are negligible with the load proportional active current component and as a result the power factor also improves side-by-side.

#Schneider Electric is a leading brand manufacturing soft starters along with other motor control devices. The brand has established its presence all across the globe with offerings in the realms of electrical management, motor control, home automation, smart technology, and electrical protection. Some other prominent offerings include electrical switchgear - medium voltage switchgears, MCB's, PLC's, and HMI's.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 10:08:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
06:09aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Benefits of Soft Starters – All You Need to Know
PU
12:59aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launches cooling for edge devices
AQ
12:59aSTRONGER TOGETHER : Schneider Electric Mobilized for the Fight against COVID-19
AQ
12:59aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : expands Galaxy VS smart battery to facilitate edge computin..
AQ
05/08SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launches specific actions in response to the Covid-19 crisi..
AQ
05/08SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : 's Acquisition of ProLeiT AG
AQ
05/08SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : first quarter, but digital business remains strong
AQ
05/07ENSURING PATIENT WELL-BEING : ASCO Critical Power Equipment Provides Backup Powe..
AQ
05/06FUELING THE FUTURE : the Prospects for Russian LNG Projects in Europe and Global..
PU
05/05SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Foundation joins #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 25 060 M
EBIT 2020 3 317 M
Net income 2020 2 029 M
Debt 2020 4 165 M
Yield 2020 3,14%
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
EV / Sales2021 1,75x
Capitalization 44 261 M
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 92,54  €
Last Close Price 80,42  €
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christel Heydemann Executive Vice President-France Operations
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-12.11%48 042
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.28%89 912
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.82%33 922
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-26.44%33 518
EATON CORPORATION PLC-13.17%32 900
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-5.04%22 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group