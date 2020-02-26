Schneider Electric : Celebrating Diversity and Black History Month at Schneider Electric

At Schneider Electric, 'Embrace Different' is one of our core values. We aim to provide equal opportunities to everyone, everywhere and to ensure all employees feel uniquely valued and safe to contribute their best. Our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are an essential component of our Diversity & Inclusion strategy as they drive awareness and education about minority/diversity groups, foster development opportunities for our employees in an inclusive environment, and outreach to the minority communities in which we operate. The ERGs also strive to make a stronger connection to business initiatives. We have launched several employee resource groups in recent years including groups focused on Black Professionals, Veterans, LGBT+ and Allies, and Hispanic Professionals.

We are also an affiliate partner with the National Society for Black Engineers (NSBE). Our #SEGreatPeople are getting ready for the NSBE46 Annual Convention on March 25-29, 2020 in San Antonio, TX! Attending? Come say hi at booth #443!

We are already making great strides in becoming a best in class employer for diversity and inclusion. And it hasn't gone unnoticed - the company recently earned a spot on Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity 2020 and the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.

In February Black History month is celebrated across the country as an opportunity to highlight the contributions of Black Americans and educate people of all backgrounds. At Schneider, we will be celebrating diversity all year long, starting with Black History Month.

This month, several of the larger sites across the U.S. are hosting Black History Month events with the intent of promoting a more inclusive environment for the black community, featuring external speakers, documentary showings, and our own leaders. In Nashville, employees recently attended a networking mixer and a discussion session about Diversity in the Workplace: Hair Edition event hosted by the Black Professionals ERG.

Check out some of the photos:

In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth, we would like to spotlight some of our #SEGreatPeople and share their stories and experiences working at Schneider. Be sure to check out our social media pages for more spotlights this month (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter)!

'I like being a part of a team that offers me help and support whenever I need it. In addition, my team is always open to my suggestions for improvements and encourages those ideas. I enjoy being a part of a team where everyone is willing to do their part and go beyond my expectations to take on whatever tasks that need to be done to ensure that issues are resolved in a timely manner.

I also enjoy being a member of our One Voice team. Being on the One Voice team gives me an opportunity to have a positive impact on the issues that our team have identified that needs to be improved. Lastly, one of the things that I like most about SE is the employees that I've met. I have had the pleasure of meeting some amazing people who have become my friends.'

Barbara Bradley, Supply Chain Planner

'I would describe the culture at Schneider Electric as transforming, engaging, and innovative. Schneider Electric is a company that truly focuses on engaging employees in projects and opportunities that allow them to grow and develop new skills.

During my time with Schneider Electric I have been encouraged to work on projects outside of my area of expertise, which resulted in new job opportunities and business connections. I now embrace opportunities to think outside the box, share my ideas, and complete challenging projects.'

Latoya McBride, Change Management Support

'Schneider has made an investment in me, and I believe I made an investment in SE. This company delivered on their commitments and I'm encouraged to take the intimate knowledge gained and apply them to become a key leader in the future.

The Schneider Electric environment and culture has provided me the opportunity and support necessary for me to excel and pursue all of my professional goals.'

Malcolm Bragg, Product Owner Manufacturing, Titan Transformation

'My time with Schneider has been marked by an abundance of learning and growth-both personally and professionally. In most cases, opportunities for career growth and development at Schneider directly correlate to the contribution and ambition of each individual employee, regardless of gender or ethnicity.'

Angela Webb, HR Consultant

'In regards to professional growth … 'Self-talk is powerful! Either you talk yourself into bigger, better, and more or you will talk yourself out of the same. You are a decision-maker.'

(quote credit: Dr. Jeffery A. Williams, Williams Global)

Raymond Mills, Cooling Solutions Supervisor

'Schneider Electric has allowed me to transform myself from an eager university recruit to an ambitious professional, eager to recruit at any and all universities!'

Lanre A. Adeola, Inside Sales Support Supervisor

Begin an amazing career with a bright future. At Schneider Electric, experience a high-performance environment that puts a priority on learning and development, collaboration, and well-being. We invite you to help us co-create the future.

We'd love to have you join as one of our #SEGreatPeople!

