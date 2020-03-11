Schneider Electric : Emission obligataire de 800 MEUR à 0,25% échéance 2029

Log in
03/11/2020 | 11:29am EDT

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA AND UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and, with effect from such date, should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA") or in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended ("MiFID II");or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA or in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or in the UK may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

MIFID II product governance / Professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five (5) categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II;and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers'target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II isresponsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Final Terms dated 9 March 2020

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

Issue of Euro 800,000,000 0.25 per cent. Notes due March 2029 (the "Notes")

under the Euro 7,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Series no. 26

Tranche no. 1

Joint Lead Managers

BARCLAYS

J.P. MORGAN

MUFG

NATIXIS

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 25 April 2019 which received visa n°19-176 from the Autorité des marchés financiers(the "AMF") on 25 April 2019, the supplement no. 1 to it dated 6 September 2019 which has received visa no. 19-428 from the AMF on 6 September 2019, the supplement no. 2 to it dated 25 October 2019 which has received visa no. 19-502 from the AMF on 25 October 2019 and the supplement no. 3 dated 24 February 2020 which has received visa no. 20-053 from the AMF on 24 February 2020 and which together constitute a Base Prospectus for the purposes of the Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive").

This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Prospectus Directive and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus as so supplemented. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus as so supplemented. The Base Prospectus and the supplements are available for viewing at the office of the Fiscal Agent or each of the paying agents and on the website of the Issuer (www.schneider-electric.com), and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and copies may be obtained from Schneider Electric SE, 35, rue Joseph Monier - 92500 Rueil-Malmaison, France.

1

Issuer:

Schneider Electric SE

2

(i)

Series Number:

26

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

(iii) Date on which the Notes

become fungible:

Not Applicable

3

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Euro ("EUR")

  • Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes admitted to trading:

(i)

Series:

EUR 800,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

EUR 800,000,000

5

Issue Price:

99.301 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

6

Specified Denominations:

EUR 100,000

7

(i)

Issue Date:

11 March 2020

(ii)

Interest

Commencement

Date:

11 March 2020

8

Maturity Date:

11 March 2029

9

Interest Basis:

0.25 per cent. Fixed Rate

(Further particulars specified below)

A41244880

3

10

Redemption Basis:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early

redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity

Date at 100 per cent. of their nominal amount.

11 Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

12

Put/Call Options:

Change of Control Put Option

Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer

Clean-Up Call Option

Residual Maturity Call Option

(Further particulars specified below)

13

(i) Status of the Notes:

Senior

(ii) Date of the corporate authorisations for issuance of Notes obtained:

Decision of the Board of Directors (Conseil d'administration) of the Issuer dated 24 July 2019 and decision of Mr. Emmanuel Babeau, Directeur Général Déléguéof the Issuer dated 5 March 2020.

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

14Fixed Rate Note Provisions

Applicable

(i) Rate of Interest:

0.25 per cent. per annumpayable annually in arrear on each

Interest Payment Date

  1. Interest Payment Date(s):
  2. Fixed Coupon Amount(s):
  3. Broken Amount(s):
  4. Day Count Fraction:
  5. Determination Dates:
  6. Party responsible for calculating Interest Amounts (if not the Calculation Agent):
  1. Floating Rate Note Provisions
  2. Zero Coupon Note Provisions

11 March in each year commencing on 11 March 2021

EUR 250 per EUR 100,000 in nominal amount

Not Applicable

Actual/Actual (ICMA) Unadjusted

11 March in each year

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

17Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer (Condition 6(d))

  1. Notice period:
  2. Reference Security:

Applicable

As per Condition 6(d)

The 0.25 per cent. Bundesobligationenof the Bundesrepublik Deutschland due 15 February 2029 with ISIN DE0001102465.

(iii) Reference Dealers:

As per Condition 6(d)

A41244880

4

(iv) Similar Security:

  1. Party, if any, responsible for
    calculating the principal and/or interest due (if not the Calculation Agent):
  2. Redemption Margin:
  1. Call Option
  2. Put Option
  3. Residual Maturity Call Option
    1. Residual Maturity Call Option Date:
  5. Change of Control Put Option
  6. Clean-UpCall Option
    1. Clean-UpPercentage:
    2. Early Redemption Amount:
  8. Final Redemption Amount of each Note
  9. Early Redemption Amount
    1. Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note payable on
      redemption for taxation reasons or on event of default
      and/or the method of calculating the same (if required or if different from
      that set out in the Conditions):
    2. Redemption for taxation reasons permitted on days other than Interest Payment Dates:
    3. Unmatured Coupons to become void upon early redemption (Bearer Notes only):

Reference bond or reference bonds issued by the German Federal Government having an actual or interpolated maturity comparable with the remaining term of the Notes that would be utilised, at the time of selection and in accordance with customary financial practice, in pricing new issues of corporate debt securities of comparable maturity to the remaining term of the Notes

Not Applicable

0.15 per cent. per annum

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Applicable

11 December 2028

Applicable

Applicable

80 per cent.

EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

Not Applicable

Yes

Not Applicable

A41244880

5

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

  1. Form of Notes:
    1. Form of Dematerialised Notes:
    2. Registration Agent:
    3. Temporary Global Certificate:
    4. Applicable TEFRA exemption:
  3. Exclusion of the possibility to request identification of the Noteholders as provided by Condition 1(a)(i):
  4. Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to Payment Dates:
  5. Talons for future Coupons to be attached to Definitive Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature):
  6. Possibility of resale of purchased Notes:
  7. Redenomination provisions:
  8. Consolidation provisions:
  9. Masse:

Dematerialised Notes

Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur) only

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

TARGET

No

Yes

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Contractual Masseshall apply

The Representative shall be: MASSQUOTE S.A.S.U. RCS 529 065 880 Nanterre 7bis rue de Neuilly F-92110 Clichy

Mailing address:

33, rue Anna Jacquin

92100 Boulogne Billancourt

France

Represented by its Chairman

The Representative will be entitled to a remuneration of

EUR 450 (VAT excluded) per year paid upfront on the Issue

Date by the Issuer.

A41244880

6

LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION

These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list and have admitted to trading the issue of Notes described herein pursuant to the Euro 7,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Schneider Electric SE

RESPONSIBILITY

The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By:

Duly authorised

A41244880

7

PART B - OTHER INFORMATION

1

LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING

2

  1. Listing and admission to trading:
  2. Estimate of total expenses related to admission to trading:

RATINGS

Ratings:

Application has been made for the Notes to be listed and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris with effect from 11 March 2020.

EUR 6,950

The Notes to be issued have been rated:

S&P: A-

S&P is established in the European Union and is registered under Regulation (EC) No. 1060/2009 on credit ratings agencies (the "CRA Regulation"),as amended by Regulation (EU) No. 513/2011.

S&P is included in the list of credit rating agencies published by the European Securities and Markets Authority on its

website (www.esma.europe.eu/supervision/credit-rating- agencies/risk).

3

INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE

4

5

Save as discussed in "Subscription and Sale", so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the offer of the Notes has an interest material to the offer.

YIELD

Indication of yield:

0.329 per cent. per annumof the Aggregate Nominal Amount

of this Tranche

The yield is calculated at the Issue Date on the basis of the

Issue Price. It is not an indication of future yield.

DISTRIBUTION

  1. Method of distribution
  2. If syndicated, names of Managers:
  3. Date of Subscription Agreement:
  4. Stabilising Manager(s) (if any):

Syndicated

Barclays Bank PLC

J.P. Morgan Securities plc MUFG Securities (Europe) N.V. Natixis

9 March 2020

Not Applicable

A41244880

8

  1. Ifnon-syndicated, name and address of Dealer:
  2. The aggregate principal amount of Notes issued has been translated into [Euro] at the rate of [], producing a sum of (for Notes not denominated in Euro):
  3. Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors:
  4. Non-exemptoffer:

6 OPERATIONAL INFORMATION ISIN:

Common Code:

Any clearing system(s) other than Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking, S.A. and the relevant identification number(s):

Delivery:

Names and addresses of additional Paying Agent(s) (if any):

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Applicable

Not Applicable

FR0013494168

213320335

Not Applicable

Delivery against payment

Not Applicable

A41244880

9

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 15:28:13 UTC
