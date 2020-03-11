Schneider Electric : Emission obligataire de 800 MEUR à 0,25% échéance 2029
Final Terms dated 9 March 2020
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Issue of Euro 800,000,000 0.25 per cent. Notes due March 2029 (the "Notes")
under the Euro 7,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Series no. 26
Tranche no. 1
Joint Lead Managers
BARCLAYS
J.P. MORGAN
MUFG
NATIXIS
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 25 April 2019 which received visa n°19-176 from the Autorité des marchés financiers(the "AMF") on 25 April 2019, the supplement no. 1 to it dated 6 September 2019 which has received visa no. 19-428 from the AMF on 6 September 2019, the supplement no. 2 to it dated 25 October 2019 which has received visa no. 19-502 from the AMF on 25 October 2019 and the supplement no. 3 dated 24 February 2020 which has received visa no. 20-053 from the AMF on 24 February 2020 and which together constitute a Base Prospectus for the purposes of the Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive").
This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Prospectus Directive and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus as so supplemented. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus as so supplemented. The Base Prospectus and the supplements are available for viewing at the office of the Fiscal Agent or each of the paying agents and on the website of the Issuer (www.schneider-electric.com), and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and copies may be obtained from Schneider Electric SE, 35, rue Joseph Monier - 92500 Rueil-Malmaison, France.
1
Issuer:
Schneider Electric SE
2
(i)
Series Number:
26
(ii)
Tranche Number:
1
Date on which the Notes become fungible:
become fungible:
Not Applicable
3
Specified Currency or Currencies:
Euro ("EUR")
Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes admitted to trading:
(i)
Series:
EUR 800,000,000
(ii)
Tranche:
EUR 800,000,000
5
Issue Price:
99.301 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
6
Specified Denominations:
EUR 100,000
7
(i)
Issue Date:
11 March 2020
(ii)
Interest
Commencement
Date:
11 March 2020
8
Maturity Date:
11 March 2029
9
Interest Basis:
0.25 per cent. Fixed Rate
(Further particulars specified below)
A41244880
3
10
Redemption Basis:
Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early
redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity
Date at 100 per cent. of their nominal amount.
Change of Interest Basis:
Not Applicable
12
Put/Call Options:
Change of Control Put Option
Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer
Clean-Up Call Option
Residual Maturity Call Option
(Further particulars specified below)
13
Status of the Notes:
Senior
Date of the corporate authorisations for issuance of Notes obtained:
Decision of the Board of Directors (Conseil d'administration) of the Issuer dated 24 July 2019 and decision of Mr. Emmanuel Babeau, Directeur Général Déléguéof the Issuer dated 5 March 2020.
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
Fixed Rate Note Provisions
Applicable
Rate of Interest:
0.25 per cent. per annumpayable annually in arrear on each
Interest Payment Date
Interest Payment Date(s):
Fixed Coupon Amount(s):
Broken Amount(s):
Day Count Fraction:
Determination Dates:
Party responsible for calculating Interest Amounts (if not the Calculation Agent):
Floating Rate Note Provisions
Zero Coupon Note Provisions
11 March in each year commencing on 11 March 2021
EUR 250 per EUR 100,000 in nominal amount
Not Applicable
Actual/Actual (ICMA) Unadjusted
11 March in each year
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer (Condition 6(d))
Notice period:
Reference Security:
Applicable
As per Condition 6(d)
The 0.25 per cent. Bundesobligationenof the Bundesrepublik Deutschland due 15 February 2029 with ISIN DE0001102465.
Reference Dealers:
As per Condition 6(d)
A41244880
4
Similar Security:
Party, if any, responsible for
calculating the principal and/or interest due (if not the Calculation Agent):
Redemption Margin:
Call Option
Put Option
Residual Maturity Call Option
Residual Maturity Call Option Date:
Change of Control Put Option
Clean-Up Call Option
Clean-Up Percentage:
Early Redemption Amount:
Final Redemption Amount of each Note
Early Redemption Amount
Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note payable on
redemption for taxation reasons or on event of default
and/or the method of calculating the same (if required or if different from
that set out in the Conditions):
Redemption for taxation reasons permitted on days other than Interest Payment Dates:
Unmatured Coupons to become void upon early redemption (Bearer Notes only):
Reference bond or reference bonds issued by the German Federal Government having an actual or interpolated maturity comparable with the remaining term of the Notes that would be utilised, at the time of selection and in accordance with customary financial practice, in pricing new issues of corporate debt securities of comparable maturity to the remaining term of the Notes
Not Applicable
0.15 per cent. per annum
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Applicable
11 December 2028
Applicable
Applicable
80 per cent.
EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination
EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination
Not Applicable
Yes
Not Applicable
A41244880
5
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
Form of Notes:
Form of Dematerialised Notes:
Registration Agent:
Temporary Global Certificate:
Applicable TEFRA exemption:
Exclusion of the possibility to request identification of the Noteholders as provided by Condition 1(a)(i):
Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to Payment Dates:
Talons for future Coupons to be attached to Definitive Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature):
Possibility of resale of purchased Notes:
Redenomination provisions:
Consolidation provisions:
Masse:
Dematerialised Notes
Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur) only
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
TARGET
No
Yes
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Contractual Masseshall apply
The Representative shall be: MASSQUOTE S.A.S.U. RCS 529 065 880 Nanterre 7bis rue de Neuilly F-92110 Clichy
Mailing address:
33, rue Anna Jacquin
92100 Boulogne Billancourt
France
Represented by its Chairman
The Representative will be entitled to a remuneration of
EUR 450 (VAT excluded) per year paid upfront on the Issue
Date by the Issuer.
A41244880
6
LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION
These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list and have admitted to trading the issue of Notes described herein pursuant to the Euro 7,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Schneider Electric SE
RESPONSIBILITY
The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms.
Signed on behalf of the Issuer:
By:
Duly authorised
A41244880
7
PART B - OTHER INFORMATION
1
LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING
2
Listing and admission to trading:
Estimate of total expenses related to trading:
RATINGS
Ratings:
Application has been made for the Notes to be listed and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris with effect from 11 March 2020.
EUR 6,950
The Notes to be issued have been rated:
S&P: A-
S&P is established in the European Union and is registered under Regulation (EC) No. 1060/2009 on credit ratings agencies (the "CRA Regulation"),as amended by Regulation (EU) No. 513/2011.
S&P is included in the list of credit rating agencies published by the European Securities and Markets Authority on its
