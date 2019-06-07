Log in
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Schneider Electric : Gets Indian Approval to Combine Business With Larsen & Toubro

0
06/07/2019

By Olivia Bugault

Schneider Electric SE said Friday that the Competition Commission of India has approved the combination of its low voltage and industrial-automation business in India with the electrical and automation unit of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (500510.BY).

Schneider Electric said at the beginning of last month that it had reached an agreement to buy Indian conglomerate Larsen and Toubro's unit which would then be combined with its own India's low voltage and industrial-automation business.

"Upon closing of the transaction, India will become the third largest country of Schneider Electric in terms of revenues and one of its key global innovation and manufacturing hubs," the French electrical-equipment and automation provider said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LARSEN & TOUBRO -3.43% 1515.9 End-of-day quote.5.45%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 1.20% 72.8 Real-time Quote.20.46%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 27 087 M
EBIT 2019 3 929 M
Net income 2019 2 556 M
Debt 2019 5 079 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 15,53
P/E ratio 2020 14,05
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 41 650 M
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 75,6 €
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christel Heydemann Executive Vice President-France Operations
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Legal
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Cathy Kopp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.46%46 815
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.42%66 368
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.92%37 258
NIDEC CORPORATION14.36%36 772
EATON CORPORATION PLC13.92%31 893
KYOCERA CORP27.69%23 086
