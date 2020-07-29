Schneider Electric : Half-Year Results / Presentation 0 07/29/2020 | 01:36am EDT Send by mail :

Locally Integrated model Digitized Operations Empowered & very Local Empowered and integrated country organizations for quick decision making

Local supply chains Balanced Exposure To Geographies

Cycles Resilience Partner Based / Asset Light Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 8 Key customer successes in recent months Smart Grid Country-wide Smart Grid to ensure efficient, reliable safe electricity supply for long-term energy needs; c.€ 250 mn, over 18 months timeline - Egypt Industrial Digital Transformation An Open standard based IOT Data collection and structuration and library for Industrial Giant - France Cybersecurity IT/OT cybersecurity convergence for large Oil Gas player - Middle East Greenfield Process Automation Greenfield development including EcoStruxure™ AVEVA solutions for a sustainable, reliable & cleaner source of energy

- Mozambique Data Centers Design & Build a reliable Edge end-to-end Data Center including Digital Services - Australia Smart Buildings Healthcare Implementing Highly reliable power for EcoStruxure™ for cold storage of finished sustainability, operational pharmaceutical goods to efficiency & enabling ensure maximum power remote management - USA uptime - USA Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 9 Enabling value for customers through enhanced digitization Digital and service business for increased efficiency across lifecycle Software + Digital services c. 7% c. 50% Group revenue leveraging Edge Field Control Services c. 10% c. 10% Connectable products 3.5m Assets Under c. 25%Management c.+45% YoY World leading product business also going digital Enabling our world leading partner network in digital transformation

Step change in eCommerce adoption through crisis - up strong double-digit

double-digit 3,500 digital events covering 200K customers/partners through COVID-19 crisis Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 10 Software & Services offers: more resilient than rest of Group Software & Services c.17% Customer stickiness of H1 2020 Recurring revenues revenues -1% Org. growth Resilience vs Group's Margin Increased customer Catalyst for growth in performance Accretive controls & connected intimacy Products Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 11 Our supply chain set-up responded to the crisis… 's Supply Chain Rankings (2015-2020) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 18 17 12 11 4 34 Applying our technologies in our own sites Recognized by the World Economic Forum as a 4th Industrial Revolution Lighthouse GSC organization set-up Regionally organized - Globally managed

organized - Globally managed Balanced footprint & COGS inline with sales profile

& COGS inline with sales profile Current GSC model relevant post-crisis

model relevant post-crisis Supply chain digitization

Schneider Production System towards Industry 4.0 Key Priorities Business continuity, quality and delivery focus

Control tower to align production capacity with demand

to align production capacity with demand Close partnership & engagement with supplier network

Productivity focus

Supporting sales teams for customers seeking digitization/near-shoring Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 12 … though we continue to face some challenges Supply issues due to contagion and Increased costs lockdown effect from specific factories North America Impacting residential end-market in North America

end-market in North America In process of being resolved India Severe lock down resulted in significant disruption

Factories serving local & export markets are currently operational Other short term supply chain issues now mostly resolved Mitigation of challenges/disruptions

Increased freight costs (using air shipments to reduce bottlenecks)

Cost of deploying health & safety measures

PPE availability across world & for suppliers Deep cleaning of factories and offices Under absorption to meet social distancing requirements

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 13 Our employees have come together and stepped up efforts to support COVID-19relief Tomorrow Rising Fund by April to July July to September Respond First needs of low-income people +60 +65 +800k Countries Projects Beneficiaries Recovery Education system to prepare the future 5 Initiatives identified Chad, Niger, Malawi, Nepal, Ecuador Resilience Employees contribution as a volunteer Digital missions 84 Brazil, Cambodia, Ecuador, France, India, 241Volunteers Poland, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Russia, Vietnam Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 14 Our distinctive DNA is externally recognized in 2020 Commitment To Sustainability: Climate, Ethics, Empowered Diversities; Inclusive Practices; Lean Organization; Multi-hub Model; Circular Economy, Health And Equity, Development Inclusive Behaviors; Advocacy The Schneider Way; #Freeupyourenergy Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 15 We accelerate our sustainability trajectory Schneider Sustainability Impact: 7.7/10 in H1 Indicators & objectives 2020 - selection CLIMATE 120 million metric tons CO₂ saved on our customers' end thanks to our EcoStruxure offers CIRCULAR 120,000 metric tons of avoided ECONOMY primary resource consumption through ECOFIT™, recycling and take-back programs H1 2020 Q1 2020 10797 126,113 104,436 selects Schneider Electric as preferred partner for its CO2 Neutral objective Lessen environmental impact & create long-term value across supply chain First stage of CO2 Neutral mission which involves decarbonizing Faurecia's operations Purchasing energy produced with low-carbon fuels HEALTH & EQUITY ETHICS DEVELOPMENT Workers received at least 15 hours of learning, and 30% of workers' learning hours are done digitally 350 suppliers under Human Rights Environment vigilance received specific on-site assessment 15,000 volunteering days thanks to our VolunteerIn global platform 48% 32% 298 282 14,870 13,696 or from renewable sources Reducing energy used by adopting innovative digital solutions for efficiency and heat recovery in all of Faurecia's locations around the world Committed to the "CEO Initiative for Europe's Recovery, Reform and Resilience" Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 16 We are back to business "as unusual" … 1 2 3 4 5 Health Business Cash & Ready for Communities Continuity Costs Rebound Shifted from "crisis management" . 1 2 3 4 5 Safe New Ways Business Structural Trust & De-escalation of Working Growth Efficiencies Resilience To "Fully back in business" mode Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 17 Success factors for companies in a post-COVID-19 world Efficiency Sustainability Resilience Remote everything Cost reduction through 4X integration Energy and Process Efficiency End point to cloud integration Life cycle efficiency Whole company digitization Digitization + Electrification Carbon & resource Savings Consulting Clean Technology integration Predictive maintenance Cyber security services Local / Reshored Supply chain Empowered country organizations Automated Operations Guided/ remote Maintenance Training Remote monitoring Digital Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 18 Zoom on resilience GRID POWER BUILDING IT PROCESS SERVICES CYBERSECURITY ANALYTICS & SOFTWARE MicroGrid Power Asset Unified IT AVEVA Machine AVEVA Unified Advisor Advisor Advisor Operations Center Advisor Predictive Analytics Advisor Supply Chain AUTOMATION EcoStruxure EcoStruxure EcoStruxure EcoStruxure EcoStruxure EcoStruxure Grid Power Building IT Plant Machine Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 19 Schneider is well positioned to offer complete end-to-endsolutions across the life cycle for Industry & Buildings Design Build Operate & Maintain Design Alliances Construction Digital Services (Advisors) software Power HVAC Asset Sustainability Power Design Edge Control Connected Products Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 20 Cloud based End-to-End Capital Expenditure Platform 4th D Time Project Cost 5D BIM = Integrated 3D model + project cost (4D) + schedule (5D) for cost, time, budget and business partner management Infrastructure Power Industry 5th D Cost Schedule 3D Modeling Integrated Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 21 New launch in H1: End-To-End Solution for Data Centers Unified Operations Center EcoStruxure solutions for Data Center Cockpit and Global Monitoring for Efficiency Predictive Diagnostics Operations Optimization Energy Optimization 10-15% 20-25% 5-10% +100 Savings Annually Savings Annually Savings Annually Sites Deliver a globally consistent experience to address the expanding digital infrastructure needs Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 22 Digitization & Sustainability high on our customer's agenda and government stimulus packages… Green and digital MV technology SF6-Free : SM AirSeT switchgear World First: Switchgear powered by air & digital Sustainability captured in design, innovation & production Ability to quantify CO2 emissions savings at customer sites All government initiatives would have a link with sustainability USD ~ 14% USD ~ 10 ~ 4 of GDP Trillion Trillion Stimulus packages Average COVID-19 Average GFC announced progressively stimulus package stimulus package by countries as part of current crisis Source: BCG report 新基建 "New infrastructure" Europe USA China campaign EUR 750 European Recovery Fund Billion Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 23 Sustainability as a business driver for Schneider Electric Ultra-low carbon footprint Data Center Digitization with EcoStruxure solutions Ultra-efficient, reliable power management system to ensure customer-server uptime Greater physical security & cybersecurity Circularity ~110M metric tons CO₂ saved on our customers' end since 2018 Biodiversity LOS ANGELES COUNTY SANITATION DISTRICTS Design & Build all efficiency improvements for plant optimization Modernization to replace obsolete equipment with new, reliable & energy-efficient equipment Decrease energy use by 13% Reduce greenhouse gases by 648 tn of CO2/year Resources Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 24 Our end-markets are well oriented in a post COVID-19 world Building c. 35% Data Center c. 15% Infrastructure c. 20% Industry c. 30% Key drivers for end-market growth Smart buildings Software Sustainability Full lifecycle efficiency Edge computing 5G IIOT Tech wars Emerging markets Government stimulus Modernization 5G IIOT Near shoring 5G Digitization Software Neutral or positive segment c.80% of the Group Challenged in the next 2-3 years c. 20% of the Group Estimation based on non-GAAP 2019 orders Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 25 All Customers have a digital, sustainability and now resilience agenda Cost & Efficiency Oil & Gas Retail Hotels MMM CIB OEM Sustainability, Efficiency & Resiliency boosters Software Digital Services EcoStruxure Cybersecurity Sustainability services Multi Business solutions Capacity & Resilience Healthcare Data Center Food & Beverage Lifescience Water & Wastewater Residential Electrical utilities (Smart Grid) Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 26 H1 2020 Financial Performance Highlights Hilary Maxson, CFO Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 27 Revenue down -10.5% organic in H1 2020, across all regions Analysis of Change in Group Revenues (in €m) Weakening of several new 13,202 -10.6% economies' currencies against Euro partly offset -11.7% by strengthening of USD -10.1% -8.5%-1.7% -0.1%11,575 Mainly comprises the Group -10.5% org. in H1 disposal of Pelco and Converse Energy Projects (-14.2% org. in Q2) and the deconsolidation of Electroshield Samara H1 2019 Western Asia Pacific North America Rest of Scope Forex H1 2020 Europe the World Based on current rates, the FX impact on FY 2020 revenues is estimated to be around between -€500 million to -€600 million. The FX impact at current rates on adjusted EBITA margin could be between -30bps to -40bps. Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 28 Differing Q2 performance across regions linked to contagion levels & specific lockdown % Q2 20 Org. growth Group Sales NORTH AMERICA WESTERN EUROPE 28% -20% 25% -18% United States Canada Mexico France Germany United Kingdom Spain Italy Nordics REST OF WORLD ASIA PACIFIC 14% -15% 33% -5% Russia South America Middle East Africa China India Australia Indonesia Singapore Q2 org. growth Positive org. growth -15%to 0% -25% to -15%> -25% Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 29 Energy Management H1 performance highlights €8.8bn 76% of Group H1 2020 revenues 10,072 8,755 Organic -13.1% Scope FX -11.0% -2.0% -0.1% H1 2019 H1 2020 Organic growth Adj. EBITA margin -11% 17.1% / c.-80bps org (-50bps reported) Residential & small building demand relatively stronger especially towards end of H1

CIB remained impacted through H1

remained impacted through H1 Resilience in hospitals & healthcare

hospitals & healthcare Strong demand in Data centers through crisis

through crisis Digital offers gaining traction across end-markets

gaining traction across end-markets Smart grid offers for electric utilities growing

offers for electric utilities growing Performance in industrial end-market mixed Sales Q2 2019 Q2 2020 • Working Days impacts • Restocking • Market impact April May June Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 30 Industrial Automation H1 performance highlights €2.8bn 24% of Group H1 2020 revenues 3,130 2,820 -9.9% Organic Scope FX -8.9% -0.5% -0.5% H1 2019 H1 2020 Organic growth Adj. EBITA margin -9% 15.2% / c.-200bps org. (-240 bps reported) H1 impacted by economic cycle coupled with the impact of COVID-19

coupled with the impact of Continued delivery on critical infrastructure through crisis

through crisis Resilience through offerings in Software & services

through offerings in Software & services Critical segments such as WWW & CPG proved more resilient while O&G and OEM negatively impacted Sales Q2 2019 Q2 2020 • Working Days impacts • Restocking • Market impact April May June Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 31 Focus on Q2 - Energy Management down -15% organic Q2 Org. growth Split of Q2 2020 revenue by geography: N. America W. Europe 24% 31% 31% 14% Rest of the World Asia Pac. North America -20% Residential well oriented , impacted by short-term supply chain issue

, impacted by supply chain issue CIB down due to lockdowns , resilience in CPG

, in CPG Data center impacted by high base , but good demand

, but Services affected by access to sites, easing toward end of quarter Rest of the World -18% South America & CIS all heavily impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns toward the end of the quarter

COVID-19 toward the end of the quarter Africa down, with high base effect in projects

effect in projects Middle East saw pockets of resilience in product sales

in product sales Central & Eastern Europe more resilient, boosted by Smart Grid Western Europe -17% Germany resilient helped by project execution

helped by project execution France weak, but improved sequentially as construction restarted towards end of quarter

improved sequentially Spain, Italy & UK heavily impacted by lockdowns, but with focus on serving critical infrastructure needs

by lockdowns, but with focus on serving needs UK more resilient in CPG & Data Center

in CPG & Data Center Good performance in Nordics, growing in Q2 Asia Pacific -8% Strong Rebound in China, growing high-single digit, with strong commercial actions

in China, growing high-single digit, with strong commercial actions India heavily impacted by worsening contagion /nationwide lockdown

/nationwide lockdown Australia more resilient with strong demand for power systems

with strong demand for power systems Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam weaker , while Singapore & South Korea more resilient Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 32 Focus on Q2 - Industrial Automation down -10% organic Q2 Org. growth N. America W. Europe Split of Q2 2020 revenue by geography: 27% 19% 39% 15% Rest of the World Asia Pac. North America -21% Weakness in Process & Hybrid markets due to oil price, mitigated by exposure to downstream services demand

in Process & Hybrid markets due to oil price, mitigated by exposure to demand OEM disrupted in machinery sectors, with resilience in targeted segments (CPG, MMM, WWW) with pull-thru for Energy Management

in machinery sectors, with in targeted segments (CPG, MMM, WWW) with for Energy Management Software performed well as COVID-19 accelerates need for remote digital offerings Rest of the World -3% Middle East grew strongly supported by project execution, including Cybersecurity , and OEM demand in Turkey

supported by project execution, including , and OEM demand in Turkey CIS performed well in discrete end markets

end markets South America weak due to COVID-19 situation, but with good demand for Process/Hybrid offers

situation, but with good demand for offers Africa and Central & Eastern Europe sharply down • Western Europe -21% Germany down, but more resilient due to continuing end-user demand

due to continuing end-user demand Sequential improvement in France through Q2 as lockdown eased

in France through Q2 as lockdown eased Italy & Spain most heavily impacted across both Discrete and Process & Hybrid markets due to severe lockdowns

across both Discrete and Process & Hybrid markets due to severe lockdowns UK weak, accentuated by high base of comparison

of comparison Good demand for EcoStruxure solutions Asia Pacific +3% Strong growth in China OEM, Process remained challenged

in China OEM, Process remained challenged India heavily impacted by worsening contagion /nationwide lockdown

/nationwide lockdown Singapore growing , while Australia and Japan showed signs of resilience Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 33 H1 2020 revenues by categorization Group -10.5% Organic growth Products Systems Software & services -11% -15% -1% Organic growth Organic growth Organic growth Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 34 Gross Margin +20 bps organic in H1 GROSS MARGIN: ANALYSIS OF CHANGE (%) +0.3 +0.6 39.4 Pricing on Products +37m€.

Positive pricing actions

Positive pricing actions Raw material tailwind+44M€ +0.2 -0.2 -0.1 Positive Mix due to the balance of growth by geography along with the relative growth rate of Products vs Systems

FY 2020 could be around flat -0.3 39.9 H1 2019 Net price Productivity Mix R&D & Prod. Forex Scope & H1 2020 Labor infl. others Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 35 Adj. EBITA: -18% organic growth, -130 bps organic margin decline In €m H1 2019 H1 2020 Reported Organic change change Revenues 13,202 11,575 -12.3% -10.5% Gross Profit 5,202 4,621 -11.2% -10.1% Gross margin 39.4% 39.9% +50bps +20bps (%) SFC1 (3,242) (3,045) -6.1% -5.0% SFC1 ratio 24.6% 26.3% +170bps +150bps (% Revenues) Adjusted EBITA 1,960 1,576 -19.6% -18.4% Margin % 14.8% 13.6% -120bps -130bps Overall SFC to Sales ratio rose from 24.6% to 26.3%, deteriorating organically by 150bps

Cost impacted by continued investment in Group's strategic priorities

Reduction in SFC supported by savings from agile response to the crisis 1: Support function cost Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 36 Delivering efficiency to meet short term challenges and positioning for the new reality SFC Cost Savings in H1 c.€350 million Deferral of salary increase

Cancellation of employee share ownership plan for 2020

Hiring freeze Digitizing planned physical Marketing events

Travel freeze

Government subsidies

Shorter working week/furlough Tactical savings c. €200 million Span & layers

Renegotiating/cancelling supplier & consultant contracts Ongoing operational efficiency program c. €150 million Tactical savings to progressively reduce in H2 & mostly reverse in 2021 Cost Savings for H2 & beyond Previously announced operational efficiency program for long-term efficiency & effectiveness to accelerate starting H2 & achieve c. €1 bn in aggregate between 2020-2022

long-term efficiency & effectiveness to accelerate starting H2 & achieve c. €1 bn in aggregate between 2020-2022 Industrial productivity between 2020-2022 expected c. €1 bn Additional restructuring costs of €400-€500 million in aggregate over 3 years (2020-2022) due to COVID-19 (Total expected restructuring in the period €1.15 - €1.25 billion) Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 37 Adj. Net Income of €1bn In €m H1 2019 H1 2020 % change Mainly M&A / integration costs. 2019 included loss on Adjusted EBITA 1,960 1,576 -20% disposal of Pelco Other income and expenses (346) (69) Restructuring (101) (221) Amortization & depr. of purchase (88) (86) Increased restructuring costs related to Group's ongoing accounting intangibles savings plans EBIT 1,425 1,200 -16% Financial costs (140) (172) Income tax (286) (247) Discontinued operations 4 - Equity investment & Minorities (10) (6) Net income (Group share) 993 775 -22% Adjusted Net income1 1,340 995 -26% Adjusted Earning per share1 2.42 1.80 -26% 1: Adjusted net income and EPS calculation in appendix Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 38 Free cash flow at €1 billion in H1 Analysis of debt change in €m H1 2019 H1 2020 Net debt at opening Dec 31 (5,136) (3,792) Operating cash flow 1,791 1,459 Capital expenditure - net (380) (339) Operating Cash Flow net of capex 1,411 1,120 Change in trade working capital (381) 178 Change in non-trade working capital (193) (333) Free cash flow 837 965 Dividends (1,333) (1,427) Acquisitions - net (74) (140) Net capital increase (76) (50) FX & other (297) (326) (Increase) / Decrease in net debt (943) (978) Net debt June 30 (6,079) (4,770) Positive cash evolution on receivables & payables, offset by increase in inventory Impacted by timing of compensation payment H1 in 2020 vs H2 2019. No full year impact Buyback in Q1 2020 prior to withdrawal of guidance & suspension of buyback program Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 39 Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged M&A in the core Deal closed 10 July 2020 enhancing Schneider Electric's capabilities in building lifecycle digitization Closing of acquisition of Larsen & Toubro E&A division delayed as a consequence of nationwide lockdown in India - expected to close in H2 Targeted bolt-on acquisition for Industrial Automation Process Control focused on F&B on track - expected to close in the coming weeks Recent core M&A continues to deliver Disposal of non-core activities No significant disposals in H1 2020

Committed to €1.5bn - €2bn disposal plan

Program completion now expected with around 1 year delay

€0.6 billion completed to date Dividend Progressive dividend for 10 years

2019 dividend paid on 7 May 2020 Share Buyback Targets for 2020 re-established and the share buyback program is no longer suspended

re-established and the share buyback program is no longer suspended Given economic uncertainties, Group to take cautious approach in implementing existing buyback program Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 40 Strong liquidity position €6.3 bn Dec 31,2019 Cash and cash equivalents + Available credit lines * Total payout for RIB Software at c. €1.3 billion ​c.€10 bn ​c.€8 bn June 30, 2020 July 20, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents + + Available credit lines Available credit lines + + 3 successful Bonds 3 successful Bonds + + Dividend payment Dividend payment + RIB Software payment (€1.2 bn)* No financial covenant Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 41 Expected market trends & Targets Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman & CEO Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 42 H2 2020 Expected market trends The Group recognizes the ongoing uncertainty and challenges relating to the continuing global health and economic crisis. It is hard to predict whether there might be another significant lockdown in major economies following a second wave of contagion. On the assumption that is not the case, the Group currently expects the following trends in H2 2020: In North America , the Group recognizes the uncertainty presented by a strong increase in contagion in several states in the South and West of the U.S. and associated containment measures resulting in a mixed picture across the country. The Group notes strong economic data related to residential construction and a robust demand in data center end-market. Though several segments show pockets of resilience linked to digitization and services, the overall demand remains challenged. The Group expects continued softness in Mexico.

, the Group recognizes the uncertainty presented by a strong increase in contagion in several states in the South and West of the U.S. and associated containment measures resulting in a mixed picture across the country. The Group notes strong economic data related to residential construction and a robust demand in data center end-market. Though several segments show pockets of resilience linked to digitization and services, the overall demand remains challenged. The Group expects continued softness in Mexico. The Group expects China to continue the growth trend commenced in Q2, with a continuation of economic recovery led by OEM and Data Center end-markets, and with pick-up in Infrastructure and Construction in H2.

to continue the growth trend commenced in Q2, with a continuation of economic recovery led by OEM and Data Center end-markets, and with pick-up in Infrastructure and Construction in H2. For the rest of Asia Pacific , the Group expects India to remain impacted in H2 based on increasing levels of contagion resulting in recent resurgence of lockdowns. South East Asia and countries in the Pacific could see improvement in economic activity though varied by country.

, the Group expects India to remain impacted in H2 based on increasing levels of contagion resulting in recent resurgence of lockdowns. South East Asia and countries in the Pacific could see improvement in economic activity though varied by country. The Group expects major Western Europe economies to progressively recover in H2, with rate and strength of recovery varied by country.

economies to progressively recover in H2, with rate and strength of recovery varied by country. The Group expects continued softness in the Rest of the World , although with some pockets of optimism . A high base of comparison in Industrial Automation is noted for H2. Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 43 2020 Targets Following the resilient H1 and acknowledging the uncertain macro-economic trends, the Group re-establishes targets for FY 2020 as it deploys its strategic priorities in key markets to drive towards its medium-term ambition. In the current context, the Group notes the inherent uncertainty around the impact of the ongoing crisis and the possibility of a second wave of lockdowns & contagion in several countries. Based on the current economic climate, the Group sets targets for 2020 as follows: Revenue expected to be between -7% to -10% organic

-7% to -10% organic Adjusted EBITA margin expected to be between -50bps to -90bps organic, implying Adjusted EBITA margin between 14.5% to 15.0% (including scope and FX based on current estimation) Further notes on 2020 available in appendix Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 44 Across cycle & Medium-term ambition reiterated Organic revenue growth of between +3% to +6% , on average across cycle

on average across cycle Achieve higher margins with a first step of moving adjusted EBITA margin to around 17%* by 2022

by 2022 Free cashflow to be around €3 billion , on average across cycle (*) at 2019 constant currency Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 45 Q&A Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 46 Investor Relations ready to engage Proposing quarterly interaction with investors showcasing specific businesses, geographies or functions 29 July H1 Results 10 September Vertical Research Conference 11 September Morgan Stanley Industrial CEOs unplugged 24 September Bernstein 17th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 22 October Q3 Revenues 9 November UBS Select Conference 19 November Société Générale ESG/SRI Conference 2 December Société Générale Flagship Conference Information on www.se.com/finance Consensus available on http://www.se.com/en/about-us/investor-relations/share-information/share-price.jsp Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 47 Appendix Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 48 2020 additional notes Foreign Exchange impact: Based on current rates, the FX impact on FY 2020 revenues is estimated to be between -€500 million to -€600 million . The FX impact at current rates on adjusted EBITA margin could be between -30bps to -40bps

Based on current rates, the FX impact on FY 2020 revenues is estimated to be between . The FX impact at current rates on adjusted EBITA margin could be between Scope: Around -€300 million on 2020 revenues and c.+20bps on 2020 Adj. EBITA margin

Around on 2020 revenues and on 2020 Adj. EBITA margin Tax rate: The ETR is expected to be in a 22-24% range in 2020

The ETR is expected to be in a range in 2020 Restructuring: The Group expects additional restructuring costs of between €400 - €500 million in aggregate over three years (2020-2022) due to COVID-19 in addition to a base level of restructuring similar to 2019, taking the total level of expected restructuring costs in this period to between €1.15 - €1.25 billion

The Group expects additional restructuring costs of between over three years (2020-2022) due to COVID-19 in addition to a base level of restructuring similar to 2019, taking the total level of expected restructuring costs in this period to between Industrial Productivity: The Group expects industrial productivity in 2020 to be heavily impacted by the volume decreases and additional costs brought about by COVID-19. Over a three year period (2020-2022) the Group now expects Industrial Productivity of around €1 billion Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 49 Schneider Sustainability Impact 2018 - 2020, Results as of H1 2020 Beginning Results Target 01/2018 H1 2020 End 2020 Our megatrends and SDGs Our 21 goals 2018-2020 Overall score out of 10 3 7.71 9 CLIMATE 1. Renewable electricity -- 65% ↑ 80% 2. CO2 efficiency in transportation -- 3.2% ↓ 10% 3. Million metric tons CO2 saved on our customers' end thanks to EcoStruxure offers -- 120 107 ↑ 4. Increase in turnover for our EcoStruxure Energy and Sustainability Services -- 9.5% ↓ 25% CIRCULAR ECONOMY 5. Sales under our new Green Premium program 30.5% 75% 51% ↑ 6. Sites labeled towards zero waste to landfill 140 200 193 → 7. Cardboard and pallets for transport packing from recycled or certified sources 50% 99% ↑ 100% 8. Metric tons of avoided primary resource consumption through ecoFit, recycling, and take-back programs -- 120,000 126,113 ↑ HEALTH & EQUITY 9. Scored in our Employee Engagement Index 65% 64% → 70% 10. Medical incidents per million hours worked 1.15 0.54 ↓ 0.88 11. Employees have access to a comprehensive well-being at work program 13% 47% → 90% 12. Employees are working in countries that have fully deployed our Family Leave policy -- 100% 99% → 13. Workers received at least 15 hours of learning, and 30% of workers' learning hours are done digitally -- 48% ↑ 100% 14. White-collar workers have individual development plans 32% 76% ↑ 90% 15. Employees are working in a country with commitment and process in place to achieve gender pay equity 89% 99% → 95% ETHICS 16. Increase in average score of ISO 26000 assessment for our strategic suppliers -- +5.4 ↑ +5.5 pts 17. Suppliers under Human Rights & Environment vigilance received specific on-site assessment -- 298 ↑ 350 18. Sales, procurement, and finance employees trained every year on anti-corruption -- 49% ↑ 100% DEVELOPMENT 19. Turnover of our Access to Energy program -- x1.48 ↑ x4 20. Underprivileged people trained in energy management 148,145 261,185 ↑ 400,000 21. Volunteering days thanks to our VolunteerIn global platform -- 14,870 ↑ 15,000 Confidential Property of Schneider Electric | Page 50 The arrow shows if the indicator has risen, stayed the same or fallen compared to the previous quarter. The color shows if the indicator is above (green) or below (red) the quarter objective of 8/10 H1 Adj. EBITA -18% org. Analysis of Change of Adjusted EBITA (in €m) 1,960 -551 151 -29 -75 81 37 29 -27 1,576 Pricing on Products +37m€.

Positive pricing actions

Positive pricing actions Raw material tailwind+44M€ Positive Mix due to the balance of growth by geography along with the relative growth rate of Products vs Systems

FY 2020 could be around flat The reduction in support function cost was supported by savings of

c.€350 million derived from the Group's agile response to the crisis and ongoing operational efficiency actions. H1 2019 Volume Net price Productivity Mix R&D & Prod. SFC Forex Scope & H1 2020 Labor infl. others Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 51 Adjusted Net income calculation In €m H1 2019 H1 2020 Adjusted EBITA 1,960 1,576 Amortization of purchase accounting intangibles (88) (86) Financial Costs (140) (172) Income tax with impact from adjusted items (386) (317) Discontinued ops 4 - Equity investment & Minority Interests (10) (6) Adjusted Net Income 1,340 995 Adjusted EPS (€) 2.42 1.80 * In H2 2019, the Group changed the definition of Adj Net Income, H1 2019 has been restated accordingly Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 52 Investor Relations contacts Amit Bhalla - Head of Investor Relations, amit.bhalla@se.com Graham Phillips - Investor Relations Director, graham.phillips@se.com Alban de Beaulaincourt - Investor Relations Director, alban.de-beaulaincourt@se.com Investor Relations - Schneider Electric Page 53 Attachments Original document

