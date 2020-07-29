Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Schneider Electric : Half-Year Results / Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 01:36am EDT

Consistent strategy & resilient business model to navigate ongoing crisis Well positioned and focused to grow in a post-COVID-19 world

Disclaimer

All forward-looking statements are Schneider Electric management's present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these factors and uncertainties, please refer to the section "Risk Factors" in our Annual Registration Document (which is available on www.schneider- electric.com). Schneider Electric undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.

This presentation includes information pertaining to our markets and our competitive positions therein. Such information is based on market data and our actual revenues in those markets for the relevant periods. We obtained this market information from various third party sources (industry publications, surveys and forecasts) and our own internal estimates. We have not independently verified these third party sources and cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness and our internal surveys and estimates have not been verified by independent experts or other independent sources.

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 2

04 H1 2020 Business Highlights

27 H1 2020 Financial Performance Highlights

42 Expected market trends & Targets

47 Q&A

48 Appendix

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 3

H1 2020 Business Highlights

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman & CEO

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 4

COVID-19: a catalyst for Digital adoption for more sustainability, efficiency & NOW resilience

2 Transitions

Energy Transition

Industry 4.0

Energy

Industrial

Management

Automation

2 synergetic businesses

Strengthened Value

SUSTAINABILITY

+

EFFICIENCY

+ RESILIENCE

Digital Solutions

Unique business

Integrated

Empowered

Open

Sustainable

model

Strong focus on

Strong cash generation + Progressive dividend + Disciplined capital allocation

shareholder return

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 5

H1 2020 Financial Highlights

Delivering resilient financial performance through the crisis

Revenues

Adj. EBITA margin

€11.6 billion

13.6%

Down -10%org. in H1

Down -130bps org. in H1

Adjusted Net Income

Free Cash Flow

€1.0 billion

~ €1 billion

Benefitting from disciplined

Down -26% in H1

working capital management

Net Debt €4.8 billion

After payment of €1.4bn 2019 dividend

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 6

H1 2020: Both businesses impacted due to COVID-19 crisis

Energy Management

Industrial Automation

Energy efficiency

Process efficiency

17.1%

8.8 bn

2.8 bn

15.2%

-11%

c.-80bps

-9%

c.-200bps

Org. adj. EBITA margin

Org. adj. EBITA margin

H1 org. sales

H1 org. sales

growth

growth

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 7

H1 2020: Our key attributes in navigating this unprecedented crisis

Consistency

Agility

Consistent Strategy

& Trained Organization

  • Sustainability, Efficiency and Resilience, enabled by Digital
  • Locally Integrated model

Digitized Operations

Empowered & very Local

  • Empowered and integrated country organizations for quick decision making
  • Local supply chains

Balanced Exposure To

  • Geographies
  • Cycles

Resilience

Partner Based / Asset Light

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 8

Key customer successes in recent months

Smart Grid

Country-wide Smart Grid to ensure efficient, reliable

  • safe electricity supply for long-term energy needs; c.€ 250 mn, over 18 months timeline - Egypt

Industrial Digital Transformation

An Open standard based IOT Data collection and structuration and library for Industrial Giant - France

Cybersecurity

IT/OT cybersecurity convergence for large Oil

  • Gas player - Middle East

Greenfield Process Automation

Greenfield development including EcoStruxure™

  • AVEVA solutions for a sustainable, reliable & cleaner source of energy
    - Mozambique

Data Centers

Design & Build a reliable

Edge end-to-end Data

Center including Digital

Services - Australia

Smart Buildings

Healthcare

Implementing

Highly reliable power for

EcoStruxure™ for

cold storage of finished

sustainability, operational

pharmaceutical goods to

efficiency & enabling

ensure maximum power

remote management - USA

uptime - USA

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 9

Enabling value for customers through enhanced digitization

Digital and service business

for increased efficiency across lifecycle

Software

+

Digital

services

c. 7%

c. 50% Group revenue

leveraging

Edge

Field

Control

Services

c. 10%

c. 10%

Connectable

products

3.5m Assets Under

c. 25%Management c.+45% YoY

World leading product business

also going digital

  • Enabling our world leading partner network in digital transformation
  • Step change in eCommerce adoption through crisis - up strong double-digit
  • 3,500 digital events covering 200K customers/partners through COVID-19 crisis

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 10

Software & Services offers: more resilient than rest of Group

Software & Services

c.17%

Customer stickiness

of H1 2020

Recurring revenues

revenues

-1%

Org. growth

Resilience vs Group's

Margin

Increased customer

Catalyst for growth in

performance

Accretive

controls & connected

intimacy

Products

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 11

Our supply chain set-up responded to the crisis…

's Supply

Chain Rankings (2015-2020)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

18 17 12 11 4

34

Applying our technologies in our own sites

Recognized by the World

Economic Forum as a 4th

Industrial Revolution Lighthouse

GSC organization set-up

  • Regionally organized - Globally managed
  • Balanced footprint & COGS inline with sales profile
  • Current GSC model relevant post-crisis
  • Supply chain digitization
  • Schneider Production System towards Industry 4.0

Key Priorities

  • Business continuity, quality and delivery focus
  • Control tower to align production capacity with demand
  • Close partnership & engagement with supplier network
  • Productivity focus
  • Supporting sales teams for customers seeking digitization/near-shoring

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 12

… though we continue to face some challenges

Supply issues due to contagion and

Increased costs

lockdown effect from specific factories

North America

  • Impacting residential end-market in North America
  • In process of being resolved

India

  • Severe lock down resulted in significant disruption
  • Factories serving local & export markets are currently operational

Other short term supply chain issues now mostly resolved

  • Mitigation of challenges/disruptions
  • Increased freight costs (using air shipments to reduce bottlenecks)
  • Cost of deploying health & safety measures
    • PPE availability across world & for suppliers
    • Deep cleaning of factories and offices
    • Under absorption to meet social distancing requirements

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 13

Our employees have come together and stepped up efforts to support COVID-19relief

Tomorrow Rising Fund by

April to July

July to September

Respond

First needs of low-income people

+60 +65 +800k

Countries Projects Beneficiaries

Recovery

Education system to prepare the future

5 Initiatives identified

Chad, Niger, Malawi, Nepal, Ecuador

Resilience

Employees contribution as a volunteer

Digital missions

84

Brazil, Cambodia, Ecuador, France, India,

241Volunteers

Poland, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Russia, Vietnam

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 14

Our distinctive DNA is externally recognized in 2020

Commitment To Sustainability: Climate, Ethics,

Empowered Diversities; Inclusive Practices;

Lean Organization; Multi-hub Model;

Circular Economy, Health And Equity, Development

Inclusive Behaviors; Advocacy

The Schneider Way; #Freeupyourenergy

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 15

We accelerate our sustainability trajectory

Schneider Sustainability Impact: 7.7/10 in H1

Indicators & objectives 2020 - selection

CLIMATE

120 million metric tons CO saved on

our customers' end thanks to our

EcoStruxure offers

CIRCULAR

120,000 metric tons of avoided

ECONOMY

primary resource consumption

through ECOFIT™, recycling

and take-back programs

H1 2020

Q1 2020

10797

126,113 104,436

selects Schneider Electric as preferred partner for its CO2 Neutral objective

Lessen environmental impact & create long-term

value across supply chain

First stage of CO2 Neutral mission which involves decarbonizing Faurecia's operations

Purchasing energy produced with low-carbon fuels

HEALTH &

EQUITY

ETHICS

DEVELOPMENT

Workers received at least 15 hours of learning, and 30% of workers' learning hours are done digitally

350 suppliers under Human Rights

  • Environment vigilance received specific on-site assessment

15,000 volunteering days thanks to our VolunteerIn global platform

48% 32%

298 282

14,870 13,696

or from renewable sources

Reducing energy used by adopting innovative digital solutions for efficiency and heat recovery in all of Faurecia's locations around the world

Committed to the "CEO Initiative for Europe's Recovery, Reform and Resilience"

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 16

We are back to business "as unusual" …

1

2

3

4

5

Health

Business

Cash &

Ready for

Communities

Continuity

Costs

Rebound

Shifted from

"crisis management"

.

1

2

3

4

5

Safe

New Ways

Business

Structural

Trust &

De-escalation

of Working

Growth

Efficiencies

Resilience

To "Fully back in business" mode

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 17

Success factors for companies in a post-COVID-19 world

Efficiency

Sustainability

Resilience

Remote

everything

Cost reduction through 4X integration

  1. Energy and Process Efficiency
  2. End point to cloud integration
  3. Life cycle efficiency
  4. Whole company digitization

Digitization + Electrification Carbon & resource Savings Consulting

Clean Technology integration

Predictive maintenance Cyber security services Local / Reshored Supply chain Empowered country organizations

Automated Operations Guided/ remote Maintenance Training

Remote monitoring

Digital

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 18

Zoom on resilience

GRID

POWER

BUILDING

IT

PROCESS

SERVICES

CYBERSECURITY

ANALYTICS & SOFTWARE

MicroGrid

Power

Asset

Unified

IT

AVEVA

Machine

AVEVA Unified

Advisor

Advisor

Advisor

Operations Center

Advisor

Predictive Analytics

Advisor

Supply Chain

AUTOMATION

EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure

Grid

Power

Building

IT

Plant

Machine

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 19

Schneider is well positioned to offer complete end-to-endsolutions across the life cycle for Industry & Buildings

Design

Build

Operate & Maintain

Design

Alliances

Construction

Digital Services (Advisors)

software

Power HVAC Asset Sustainability

Power Design

Edge Control

Connected Products

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 20

Cloud based End-to-End

Capital Expenditure Platform

4th D Time Project Cost

5D BIM

= Integrated 3D model

+ project cost (4D) + schedule (5D)

for cost, time, budget and business partner management

Infrastructure Power Industry

5th D Cost Schedule

3D Modeling Integrated

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 21

New launch in H1: End-To-End Solution for Data Centers

Unified Operations Center

EcoStruxure

solutions

for Data Center

Cockpit and Global Monitoring for Efficiency

Predictive Diagnostics

Operations Optimization

Energy Optimization

10-15%

20-25%

5-10%

+100

Savings Annually

Savings Annually

Savings Annually

Sites

Deliver a globally consistent experience to address the expanding digital infrastructure needs

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 22

Digitization & Sustainability high on our customer's agenda and government stimulus packages…

Green and digital MV technology

SF6-Free : SM AirSeT switchgear

World First: Switchgear powered by air & digital

Sustainability captured in design, innovation & production

Ability to quantify CO2 emissions savings at customer sites

All government initiatives would have a link with sustainability

USD

~ 14%

USD

~ 10

~ 4

of GDP

Trillion

Trillion

Stimulus packages

Average COVID-19

Average GFC

announced progressively

stimulus package

stimulus package

by countries as part of

current crisis

Source: BCG report

新基建

"New infrastructure"

Europe USA China campaign

EUR

750 European

Recovery Fund

Billion

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 23

Sustainability as a business driver for Schneider Electric

Ultra-low carbon footprint Data Center Digitization with EcoStruxure solutions

Ultra-efficient, reliable power management system to ensure customer-server uptime

Greater physical security & cybersecurity

Circularity

~110M

metric tons CO

saved on our

customers' end

since 2018

Biodiversity

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

SANITATION DISTRICTS

Design & Build all efficiency improvements for plant optimization

Modernization to replace obsolete equipment with new, reliable & energy-efficient equipment

Decrease energy use by

13%

Reduce greenhouse gases by

648 tn of CO2/year

Resources

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 24

Our end-markets are well oriented in a post COVID-19 world

Building

c. 35%

Data Center

c. 15%

Infrastructure

c. 20%

Industry

c. 30%

Key drivers for end-market growth

Smart buildings

Software

Sustainability

Full lifecycle efficiency

Edge computing

5G

IIOT

Tech wars

Emerging markets

Government stimulus

Modernization

5G

IIOT

Near shoring

5G

Digitization

Software

Neutral or positive segment

c.80% of the Group

Challenged in the next 2-3 years

c. 20% of the Group

Estimation based on non-GAAP 2019 orders

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 25

All Customers have a digital, sustainability and now resilience agenda

Cost

& Efficiency

Oil & Gas

Retail

Hotels

MMM

CIB

OEM

Sustainability, Efficiency & Resiliency boosters

Software

Digital Services

EcoStruxure

Cybersecurity

Sustainability services

Multi Business solutions

Capacity

& Resilience

Healthcare

Data Center

Food & Beverage

Lifescience

Water &

Wastewater

Residential

Electrical utilities (Smart Grid)

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 26

H1 2020 Financial Performance Highlights

Hilary Maxson, CFO

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 27

Revenue down -10.5% organic in H1 2020, across all regions

Analysis of Change in Group Revenues (in €m)

Weakening of several new

13,202

-10.6%

economies' currencies

against Euro partly offset

-11.7%

by strengthening of USD

-10.1%

-8.5%-1.7% -0.1%11,575

Mainly comprises the

Group -10.5% org. in H1

disposal of Pelco and

Converse Energy Projects

(-14.2% org. in Q2)

and the deconsolidation of

Electroshield Samara

H1 2019

Western

Asia Pacific North America

Rest of

Scope

Forex

H1 2020

Europe

the World

Based on current rates, the FX impact on FY 2020 revenues is estimated to be around between -€500 million to -€600 million. The FX impact at current rates on adjusted EBITA margin could be between -30bps to -40bps.

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 28

Differing Q2 performance across regions linked to contagion levels & specific lockdown

% Q2 20

Org. growth

Group Sales

NORTH AMERICA

WESTERN EUROPE

28%

-20%

25%

-18%

United States Canada

Mexico

France Germany United Kingdom Spain

Italy

Nordics

REST OF WORLD

ASIA PACIFIC

14%

-15%

33%

-5%

Russia

South America

Middle East

Africa

China

India

Australia Indonesia Singapore

Q2 org. growth Positive org. growth -15%to 0%

-25% to -15%> -25%

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 29

Energy Management H1 performance highlights

€8.8bn

76% of Group H1 2020 revenues

10,072

8,755

Organic

-13.1%

Scope

FX

-11.0%

-2.0%

-0.1%

H1 2019

H1 2020

Organic growth Adj. EBITA margin

-11%

17.1% / c.-80bps org

(-50bps reported)

  • Residential & small building demand relatively stronger especially towards end of H1
  • CIB remained impacted through H1
  • Resilience in hospitals & healthcare
  • Strong demand in Data centers through crisis
  • Digital offers gaining traction across end-markets
  • Smart grid offers for electric utilities growing
  • Performance in industrial end-marketmixed

Sales

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Working Days impacts

Restocking

Market impact

April

May

June

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 30

Industrial Automation H1 performance highlights

€2.8bn

24% of Group H1 2020 revenues

3,130

2,820

-9.9%

Organic

Scope

FX

-8.9%

-0.5%

-0.5%

H1 2019

H1 2020

Organic growth

Adj. EBITA margin

-9%

15.2% / c.-200bps org.

(-240 bps reported)

  • H1 impacted by economic cycle coupled with the impact of COVID-19
  • Continued delivery on critical infrastructure through crisis
  • Resilience through offerings in Software & services
  • Critical segments such as WWW & CPG proved more resilient while O&G and OEM negatively impacted

Sales

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Working Days impacts

Restocking

Market impact

April

May

June

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 31

Focus on Q2 - Energy Management down -15% organic

Q2 Org. growth

Split of Q2 2020 revenue by geography:

N. America

W. Europe

24%

31%

31%

14%

Rest of the World

Asia Pac.

North America

-20%

  • Residential well oriented, impacted by short-term supply chain issue
  • CIB down due to lockdowns, resilience in CPG
  • Data center impacted by high base, but good demand
  • Services affected by access to sites, easing toward end of quarter

Rest of the World

-18%

  • South America & CIS all heavily impacted by COVID-19lockdowns toward the end of the quarter
  • Africa down, with high base effect in projects
  • Middle East saw pockets of resilience in product sales
  • Central & Eastern Europe more resilient, boosted by Smart Grid

Western Europe

-17%

  • Germany resilient helped by project execution
  • France weak, but improved sequentially as construction restarted towards end of quarter
  • Spain, Italy & UK heavily impacted by lockdowns, but with focus on serving critical infrastructure needs
  • UK more resilient in CPG & Data Center
  • Good performance in Nordics, growing in Q2

Asia Pacific

-8%

  • Strong Rebound in China, growing high-single digit, with strong commercial actions
  • India heavily impacted by worsening contagion/nationwide lockdown
  • Australia more resilient with strong demand for power systems
  • Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam weaker, while Singapore & South Korea more resilient

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 32

Focus on Q2 - Industrial Automation down -10% organic

Q2 Org. growth

N. America

W. Europe

Split of Q2 2020 revenue by geography:

27%

19%

39%

15%

Rest of the World

Asia Pac.

North America -21%

  • Weakness in Process & Hybrid markets due to oil price, mitigated by exposure to downstream services demand
  • OEM disrupted in machinery sectors, with resilience in targeted segments (CPG, MMM, WWW) with pull-thru for Energy Management
  • Software performed well as COVID-19 accelerates need for remote digital offerings

Rest of the World -3%

  • Middle East grew strongly supported by project execution, including Cybersecurity, and OEM demand in Turkey
  • CIS performed well in discrete end markets
  • South America weak due to COVID-19 situation, but with good demand for Process/Hybrid offers
  • Africa and Central & Eastern Europe sharply down

Western Europe

-21%

  • Germany down, but more resilient due to continuing end-user demand
  • Sequential improvement in France through Q2 as lockdown eased
  • Italy & Spain most heavily impacted across both Discrete and Process & Hybrid markets due to severe lockdowns
  • UK weak, accentuated by high base of comparison
  • Good demand for EcoStruxure solutions

Asia Pacific

+3%

  • Strong growth in China OEM, Process remained challenged
  • India heavily impacted by worsening contagion/nationwide lockdown
  • Singapore growing, while Australia and Japan showed signs of resilience

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 33

H1 2020 revenues by categorization

Group

-10.5%

Organic growth

Products

Systems

Software & services

-11%

-15%

-1%

Organic growth

Organic growth

Organic growth

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 34

Gross Margin +20 bps organic in H1

GROSS MARGIN: ANALYSIS OF CHANGE (%)

+0.3

+0.6

39.4

  • Pricing on Products +37m€.
    Positive pricing actions
  • Raw material tailwind+44M€

+0.2 -0.2

-0.1

  • Positive Mix due to the balance of growth by geography along with the relative growth rate of Products vs Systems
  • FY 2020 could be around flat

-0.3

39.9

H1 2019

Net price

Productivity

Mix

R&D & Prod.

Forex

Scope &

H1 2020

Labor infl.

others

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 35

Adj. EBITA: -18% organic growth, -130 bps organic margin decline

In €m

H1 2019

H1 2020

Reported

Organic

change

change

Revenues

13,202

11,575

-12.3%

-10.5%

Gross Profit

5,202

4,621

-11.2%

-10.1%

Gross margin

39.4%

39.9%

+50bps

+20bps

(%)

SFC1

(3,242)

(3,045)

-6.1%

-5.0%

SFC1 ratio

24.6%

26.3%

+170bps

+150bps

(% Revenues)

Adjusted EBITA

1,960

1,576

-19.6%

-18.4%

Margin %

14.8%

13.6%

-120bps

-130bps

  • Overall SFC to Sales ratio rose from 24.6% to 26.3%, deteriorating organically by 150bps
  • Cost impacted by continued investment in Group's strategic priorities
  • Reduction in SFC supported by savings from agile response to the crisis

1: Support function cost

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 36

Delivering efficiency to meet short term challenges and positioning for the new reality

SFC Cost Savings in H1

c.€350

million

  • Deferral of salary increase
  • Cancellation of employee share ownership plan for 2020
  • Hiring freeze
  • Digitizing planned physical Marketing events
  • Travel freeze
  • Government subsidies
  • Shorter working week/furlough

Tactical savings

c. €200 million

  • Span & layers
  • Renegotiating/cancelling supplier & consultant contracts

Ongoing operational efficiency program

c. €150 million

Tactical savings to progressively

reduce in H2 & mostly reverse in 2021

Cost Savings for H2 & beyond

  • Previously announced operational efficiency program for long-term efficiency & effectiveness to accelerate starting H2 & achieve c. €1 bn in aggregate between 2020-2022
  • Industrial productivity between 2020-2022 expected c. €1 bn

Additional restructuring costs of €400-€500

million in aggregate over 3 years (2020-2022) due to COVID-19 (Total expected restructuring

in the period €1.15 - €1.25 billion)

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 37

Adj. Net Income of €1bn

In €m

H1 2019

H1 2020

% change

Mainly M&A / integration costs. 2019 included loss on

Adjusted EBITA

1,960

1,576

-20%

disposal of Pelco

Other income and expenses

(346)

(69)

Restructuring

(101)

(221)

Amortization & depr. of purchase

(88)

(86)

Increased restructuring costs related to Group's ongoing

accounting intangibles

savings plans

EBIT

1,425

1,200

-16%

Financial costs

(140)

(172)

Income tax

(286)

(247)

Discontinued operations

4

-

Equity investment & Minorities

(10)

(6)

Net income (Group share)

993

775

-22%

Adjusted Net income1

1,340

995

-26%

Adjusted Earning per share1

2.42

1.80

-26%

1: Adjusted net income and EPS calculation in appendix

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 38

Free cash flow at €1 billion in H1

Analysis of debt change in €m

H1 2019

H1 2020

Net debt at opening Dec 31

(5,136)

(3,792)

Operating cash flow

1,791

1,459

Capital expenditure - net

(380)

(339)

Operating Cash Flow net of capex

1,411

1,120

Change in trade working capital

(381)

178

Change in non-trade working capital

(193)

(333)

Free cash flow

837

965

Dividends

(1,333)

(1,427)

Acquisitions - net

(74)

(140)

Net capital increase

(76)

(50)

FX & other

(297)

(326)

(Increase) / Decrease in net debt

(943)

(978)

Net debt June 30

(6,079)

(4,770)

Positive cash evolution on receivables & payables, offset by increase in inventory

Impacted by timing of compensation payment H1 in 2020 vs H2 2019. No full year impact

Buyback in Q1 2020 prior to withdrawal of guidance & suspension of buyback program

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 39

Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged

M&A in the core

Deal closed 10 July 2020 enhancing Schneider Electric's capabilities in building lifecycle digitization

Closing of acquisition of Larsen & Toubro E&A division delayed as a consequence of nationwide lockdown in India - expected to close in H2

Targeted bolt-on acquisition for Industrial Automation Process Control focused on F&B on track - expected to close in the coming weeks

Recent core M&A continues to deliver

Disposal of non-core activities

  • No significant disposals in H1 2020
  • Committed to €1.5bn - €2bn disposal plan
  • Program completion now expected with around 1 year delay
  • €0.6 billion completed to date

Dividend

  • Progressive dividend for 10 years
  • 2019 dividend paid on 7 May 2020

Share Buyback

  • Targets for 2020 re-established and the share buyback program is no longer suspended
  • Given economic uncertainties, Group to take cautious approach in implementing existing buyback program

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 40

Strong liquidity position

€6.3 bn

Dec 31,2019

Cash and cash equivalents

+

Available credit lines

* Total payout for RIB Software at c. €1.3 billion

​c.€10 bn

​c.€8 bn

June 30, 2020

July 20, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents

+

+

Available credit lines

Available credit lines

+

+

3 successful Bonds

3 successful Bonds

+

+

Dividend payment

Dividend payment

+

RIB Software payment

(€1.2 bn)*

No financial covenant

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 41

Expected market trends & Targets

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman & CEO

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 42

H2 2020 Expected market trends

The Group recognizes the ongoing uncertainty and challenges relating to the continuing global health and economic crisis. It is hard to predict whether there might be another significant lockdown in major economies following a second wave of contagion. On the assumption that is not the case, the Group currently expects the following trends in H2 2020:

  • In North America, the Group recognizes the uncertainty presented by a strong increase in contagion in several states in the South and West of the U.S. and associated containment measures resulting in a mixed picture across the country. The Group notes strong economic data related to residential construction and a robust demand in data center end-market. Though several segments show pockets of resilience linked to digitization and services, the overall demand remains challenged. The Group expects continued softness in Mexico.
  • The Group expects China to continue the growth trend commenced in Q2, with a continuation of economic recovery led by OEM and Data Center end-markets, and with pick-up in Infrastructure and Construction in H2.
  • For the rest of Asia Pacific, the Group expects India to remain impacted in H2 based on increasing levels of contagion resulting in recent resurgence of lockdowns. South East Asia and countries in the Pacific could see improvement in economic activity though varied by country.
  • The Group expects major Western Europe economies to progressively recover in H2, with rate and strength of recovery varied by country.
  • The Group expects continued softness in the Rest of the World, although with some pockets of optimism. A high base of comparison in Industrial Automation is noted for H2.

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 43

2020 Targets

Following the resilient H1 and acknowledging the uncertain macro-economic trends, the Group re-establishes targets for FY 2020 as it deploys its strategic priorities in key markets to drive towards its medium-term ambition.

In the current context, the Group notes the inherent uncertainty around the impact of the ongoing crisis and the possibility of a second wave of lockdowns & contagion in several countries. Based on the current economic climate, the Group sets targets for 2020 as follows:

  • Revenue expected to be between -7% to -10% organic
  • Adjusted EBITA margin expected to be between -50bps to -90bps organic, implying Adjusted EBITA margin between 14.5% to 15.0% (including scope and FX based on current estimation)

Further notes on 2020 available in appendix

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 44

Across cycle & Medium-term ambition reiterated

  • Organic revenue growth of between +3% to +6%, on average across cycle
  • Achieve higher margins with a first step of moving adjusted EBITA margin to around 17%* by 2022
  • Free cashflow to be around €3 billion, on average across cycle

(*) at 2019 constant currency

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 45

Q&A

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 46

Investor Relations ready to engage

Proposing quarterly interaction with investors showcasing specific businesses, geographies or functions

29

July

H1 Results

10

September

Vertical Research Conference

11

September

Morgan Stanley Industrial CEOs unplugged

24

September

Bernstein 17th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

22 October

Q3 Revenues

9 November

UBS Select Conference

19

November

Société Générale ESG/SRI Conference

2 December

Société Générale Flagship Conference

Information on www.se.com/finance

Consensus available on http://www.se.com/en/about-us/investor-relations/share-information/share-price.jsp

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 47

Appendix

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 48

2020 additional notes

  • Foreign Exchange impact: Based on current rates, the FX impact on FY 2020 revenues is estimated to be between -€500million to -€600million. The FX impact at current rates on adjusted EBITA margin could be between -30bpsto -40bps
  • Scope: Around -€300million on 2020 revenues and c.+20bps on 2020 Adj. EBITA margin
  • Tax rate: The ETR is expected to be in a 22-24% range in 2020
  • Restructuring: The Group expects additional restructuring costs of between €400 - €500 million in aggregate over three years (2020-2022) due to COVID-19 in addition to a base level of restructuring similar to 2019, taking the total level of expected restructuring costs in this period to between €1.15 - €1.25 billion
  • Industrial Productivity: The Group expects industrial productivity in 2020 to be heavily impacted by the volume decreases and additional costs brought about by COVID-19. Over a three year period (2020-2022) the Group now expects Industrial Productivity of around €1 billion

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 49

Schneider Sustainability Impact 2018 - 2020, Results as of H1 2020

Beginning

Results

Target

01/2018

H1 2020

End 2020

Our megatrends and SDGs

Our 21 goals 2018-2020

Overall score out of 10

3

7.71

9

CLIMATE

1. Renewable electricity

--

65%

80%

2.

CO2 efficiency in transportation

--

3.2%

10%

3.

Million metric tons CO2 saved on our customers' end thanks to EcoStruxure offers

--

120

107

4.

Increase in turnover for our EcoStruxure Energy and Sustainability Services

--

9.5%

25%

CIRCULAR ECONOMY

5. Sales under our new Green Premium program

30.5%

75%

51%

6.

Sites labeled towards zero waste to landfill

140

200

193

7.

Cardboard and pallets for transport packing from recycled or certified sources

50%

99%

100%

8.

Metric tons of avoided primary resource consumption through ecoFit, recycling, and take-back programs

--

120,000

126,113

HEALTH & EQUITY

9. Scored in our Employee Engagement Index

65%

64%

70%

10.

Medical incidents per million hours worked

1.15

0.54

0.88

11.

Employees have access to a comprehensive well-being at work program

13%

47%

90%

12.

Employees are working in countries that have fully deployed our Family Leave policy

--

100%

99%

13.

Workers received at least 15 hours of learning, and 30% of

workers' learning hours are done digitally

--

48%

100%

14.

White-collar workers have individual development plans

32%

76%

90%

15.

Employees are working in a country with commitment and process in place to achieve gender pay equity

89%

99%

95%

ETHICS

16.

Increase in average score of ISO 26000 assessment for our strategic suppliers

--

+5.4

+5.5 pts

17.

Suppliers under Human Rights & Environment vigilance received specific on-site assessment

--

298

350

18.

Sales, procurement, and finance employees trained every year on anti-corruption

--

49%

100%

DEVELOPMENT

19.

Turnover of our Access to Energy program

--

x1.48

x4

20.

Underprivileged people trained in energy management

148,145

261,185

400,000

21.

Volunteering days thanks to our VolunteerIn global platform

--

14,870

15,000

Confidential Property of Schneider Electric | Page 50

The arrow shows if the indicator has risen, stayed the same or fallen compared to the previous quarter.

The color shows if the indicator is above (green) or below (red) the quarter objective of 8/10

H1 Adj. EBITA -18% org.

Analysis of Change of Adjusted EBITA (in €m)

1,960 -551

151

-29

-75

81

37

29

-27

1,576

  • Pricing on Products +37m€.
    Positive pricing actions
  • Raw material tailwind+44M€
  • Positive Mix due to the balance of growth by geography along with the relative growth rate of Products vs Systems
  • FY 2020 could be around flat
  • The reduction in support function cost was supported by savings of
    c.€350 million derived from the Group's agile response to the crisis and ongoing operational efficiency actions.

H1 2019 Volume Net price Productivity

Mix

R&D & Prod.

SFC

Forex

Scope & H1 2020

Labor infl.

others

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 51

Adjusted Net income calculation

In €m

H1 2019

H1 2020

Adjusted EBITA

1,960

1,576

Amortization of purchase accounting intangibles

(88)

(86)

Financial Costs

(140)

(172)

Income tax with impact from adjusted items

(386)

(317)

Discontinued ops

4

-

Equity investment & Minority Interests

(10)

(6)

Adjusted Net Income

1,340

995

Adjusted EPS (€)

2.42

1.80

* In H2 2019, the Group changed the definition of Adj Net Income, H1 2019 has been restated accordingly

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 52

Investor Relations contacts

Amit Bhalla - Head of Investor Relations, amit.bhalla@se.com

Graham Phillips - Investor Relations Director, graham.phillips@se.com

Alban de Beaulaincourt - Investor Relations Director, alban.de-beaulaincourt@se.com

Investor Relations - Schneider Electric

Page 53

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 05:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
01:36aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Half-Year Results / Release
PU
01:36aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Half-Year Results / Presentation
PU
07/28SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Smart Retail Solutions Enabling EcoXperts to Help Retailers..
PU
07/28SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Aveva's Lean Digitization System at Schneider Electric Fact..
AQ
07/27SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Doris Group, AVEVA and Schneider Electric Join Forces to Cr..
AQ
07/27SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Announces New Version of Award-Winning EcoStruxure™ P..
AQ
07/27SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : named HPE Momentum Edge Partner of the Year
AQ
07/27SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : has announced Easy UPS 3L 500 and 600 kVA
AQ
07/27SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : announced a partnership with SPIDA Software
AQ
07/27SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launches 400 Volt option for Easy UPS range
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 452 M 28 675 M 28 675 M
Net income 2020 1 936 M 2 270 M 2 270 M
Net Debt 2020 3 953 M 4 636 M 4 636 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 53 312 M 62 478 M 62 519 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 99,99 €
Last Close Price 99,58 €
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Willy R. Kissling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE8.83%62 478
KEYENCE CORPORATION18.94%106 377
NIDEC CORPORATION10.38%46 744
EATON CORPORATION PLC-1.46%38 092
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-18.35%37 886
WEG S.A.93.85%28 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group