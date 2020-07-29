Schneider Electric : Half-Year Results / Presentation
Consistent strategy & resilient business model to navigate ongoing crisis Well positioned and focused to grow in a post-COVID-19 world
All forward-looking statements are Schneider Electric management's present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these factors and uncertainties, please refer to the section "Risk Factors" in our Annual Registration Document (which is available on www.schneider- electric.com). Schneider Electric undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.
This presentation includes information pertaining to our markets and our competitive positions therein. Such information is based on market data and our actual revenues in those markets for the relevant periods. We obtained this market information from various third party sources (industry publications, surveys and forecasts) and our own internal estimates. We have not independently verified these third party sources and cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness and our internal surveys and estimates have not been verified by independent experts or other independent sources.
H1 2020 Business Highlights
Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman & CEO
COVID-19: a catalyst for Digital adoption for more sustainability, efficiency & NOW resilience
2 Transitions
Energy Transition
Industry 4.0
Energy
Industrial
Management
Automation
2 synergetic businesses
Strengthened Value
SUSTAINABILITY
+
EFFICIENCY
+ RESILIENCE
Digital Solutions
Unique business
Integrated
Empowered
Open
Sustainable
model
Strong focus on
Strong cash generation + Progressive dividend + Disciplined capital allocation
shareholder return
H1 2020 Financial Highlights
Delivering resilient financial performance through the crisis
Revenues
Adj. EBITA margin
€11.6 billion
13.6%
Down -10%org. in H1
Down -130bps org. in H1
Adjusted Net Income
Free Cash Flow
€1.0 billion
~ €1 billion
Benefitting from disciplined
Down -26% in H1
working capital management
Net Debt €4.8 billion
After payment of €1.4bn 2019 dividend
H1 2020: Both businesses impacted due to COVID-19 crisis
Energy Management
Industrial Automation
Energy efficiency
Process efficiency
17.1%
€ 8.8 bn
€ 2.8 bn
15.2%
-11%
c.-80bps
-9%
c.-200bps
Org. adj. EBITA margin
Org. adj. EBITA margin
H1 org. sales
H1 org. sales
growth
growth
H1 2020: Our key attributes in navigating this unprecedented crisis
Consistency
Agility
Consistent Strategy
& Trained Organization
Sustainability, Efficiency and Resilience, enabled by Digital
Locally Integrated model
Digitized Operations
Empowered & very Local
Empowered and integrated country organizations for quick decision making
Local supply chains
Balanced Exposure To
Geographies
Cycles
Resilience
Partner Based / Asset Light
Key customer successes in recent months
Smart Grid
Country-wide Smart Grid to ensure efficient, reliable
safe electricity supply for long-term energy needs; c.€ 250 mn, over 18 months timeline - Egypt
Industrial Digital Transformation
An Open standard based IOT Data collection and structuration and library for Industrial Giant - France
Cybersecurity
IT/OT cybersecurity convergence for large Oil
Gas player - Middle East
Greenfield Process Automation
Greenfield development including EcoStruxure™
AVEVA solutions for asustainable, reliable & cleaner source of energy
- Mozambique
Data Centers
Design & Build a reliable
Edge end-to-end Data
Center including Digital
Services - Australia
Smart Buildings
Healthcare
Implementing
Highly reliable power for
EcoStruxure™ for
cold storage of finished
sustainability, operational
pharmaceutical goods to
efficiency & enabling
ensure maximum power
remote management - USA
uptime - USA
Enabling value for customers through enhanced digitization
Digital and service business
for increased efficiency across lifecycle
Software
+
Digital
services
c. 7%
c. 50% Group revenue
leveraging
Edge
Field
Control
Services
c. 10%
c. 10%
Connectable
products
3.5m Assets Under
c. 25%Management c.+45% YoY
World leading product business
also going digital
Enabling our world leading partner network in digital transformation
Step change in eCommerce adoption through crisis - up strong double-digit
3,500 digital events covering 200K customers/partners through COVID-19 crisis
Software & Services offers: more resilient than rest of Group
Software & Services
c.17%
Customer stickiness
of H1 2020
Recurring revenues
revenues
-1%
Org. growth
Resilience vs Group's
Margin
Increased customer
Catalyst for growth in
performance
Accretive
controls & connected
intimacy
Products
Our supply chain set-up responded to the crisis…
's Supply
Chain Rankings (2015-2020)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
18 17 12 114
34
Applying our technologies in our own sites
Recognized by the World
Economic Forum as a 4th
Industrial Revolution Lighthouse
GSC organization set-up
Regionally organized - Globally managed
Balanced footprint & COGS inline with sales profile
Current GSC model relevant post-crisis
Supply chaindigitization
Schneider Production Systemtowards Industry 4.0
Key Priorities
Business continuity, quality and deliveryfocus
Control tower to align production capacity with demand
Close partnership & engagement withsupplier network
Productivityfocus
Supporting sales teams for customers seekingdigitization/near-shoring
… though we continue to face some challenges
Supply issues due to contagion and
Increased costs
lockdown effect from specific factories
North America
Impacting residential end-market in North America
In process of being resolved
India
Severe lock down resulted in significant disruption
Factories serving local & export markets are currently operational
Other short term supply chain issues now mostly resolved
Mitigation of challenges/disruptions
Increased freight costs (using air shipments to reduce bottlenecks)
Cost of deploying health & safety measures
PPE availability across world & for suppliers
Deep cleaning of factories and offices
Under absorption to meet social distancing requirements
Our employees have come together and stepped up efforts to supportCOVID-19relief
Tomorrow Rising Fund by
April to July
July to September
Respond
First needs of low-income people
+60 +65 +800k
Countries Projects Beneficiaries
Recovery
Education system to prepare the future
5 Initiatives identified
Chad, Niger, Malawi, Nepal, Ecuador
Resilience
Employees contribution as a volunteer
Digital missions
84
Brazil, Cambodia, Ecuador, France, India,
241Volunteers
Poland, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Russia, Vietnam
Our distinctive DNA is externally recognized in 2020
Commitment To Sustainability: Climate, Ethics,
Empowered Diversities; Inclusive Practices;
Lean Organization; Multi-hub Model;
Circular Economy, Health And Equity, Development
Inclusive Behaviors; Advocacy
The Schneider Way; #Freeupyourenergy
We accelerate our sustainability trajectory
Schneider Sustainability Impact: 7.7/10 in H1
Indicators & objectives 2020 - selection
CLIMATE
120 million metric tons CO₂saved on
our customers' end thanks to our
EcoStruxure offers
CIRCULAR
120,000 metric tons of avoided
ECONOMY
primary resource consumption
through ECOFIT™, recycling
and take-back programs
H1 2020
Q1 2020
10797
126,113 104,436
selects Schneider Electric as preferred partner for its CO2 Neutral objective
Lessen environmental impact & create long-term
value across supply chain
First stage of CO2 Neutral mission which involves decarbonizing Faurecia's operations
Purchasing energy produced with low-carbon fuels
HEALTH &
EQUITY
ETHICS
DEVELOPMENT
Workers received at least 15 hours of learning, and 30% of workers' learning hours are done digitally
350 suppliers under Human Rights
Environment vigilance received specific on-site assessment
15,000 volunteering days thanks to our VolunteerIn global platform
48% 32%
298 282
14,870 13,696
or from renewable sources
Reducing energy used by adopting innovative digital solutions for efficiency and heat recovery in all of Faurecia's locations around the world
Committed to the "CEO Initiative for Europe's Recovery, Reform and Resilience"
We are back to business "as unusual" …
1
2
3
4
5
Health
Business
Cash &
Ready for
Communities
Continuity
Costs
Rebound
Shifted from
"crisis management"
.
1
2
3
4
5
Safe
New Ways
Business
Structural
Trust &
De-escalation
of Working
Growth
Efficiencies
Resilience
To "Fully back in business" mode
Success factors for companies in a post-COVID-19 world
Predictive maintenance Cyber security services Local / Reshored Supply chain Empowered country organizations
Automated Operations Guided/ remote Maintenance Training
Remote monitoring
Digital
Zoom on resilience
GRID
POWER
BUILDING
IT
PROCESS
SERVICES
CYBERSECURITY
ANALYTICS & SOFTWARE
MicroGrid
Power
Asset
Unified
IT
AVEVA
Machine
AVEVA Unified
Advisor
Advisor
Advisor
Operations Center
Advisor
Predictive Analytics
Advisor
Supply Chain
AUTOMATION
EcoStruxure
EcoStruxure
EcoStruxure
EcoStruxure
EcoStruxure
EcoStruxure
Grid
Power
Building
IT
Plant
Machine
Schneider is well positioned to offer complete end-to-endsolutions across the life cycle for Industry & Buildings
Design
Build
Operate & Maintain
Design
Alliances
Construction
Digital Services (Advisors)
software
Power HVAC Asset Sustainability
Power Design
Edge Control
Connected Products
Cloud based End-to-End
Capital Expenditure Platform
4thD Time Project Cost
5D BIM
= Integrated 3D model
+ project cost (4D) + schedule (5D)
for cost, time, budget and business partner management
Infrastructure Power Industry
5thD Cost Schedule
3D Modeling Integrated
New launch in H1: End-To-End Solution for Data Centers
Unified Operations Center
EcoStruxure
solutions
for Data Center
Cockpit and Global Monitoring for Efficiency
Predictive Diagnostics
Operations Optimization
Energy Optimization
10-15%
20-25%
5-10%
+100
Savings Annually
Savings Annually
Savings Annually
Sites
Deliver a globally consistent experience to address the expanding digital infrastructure needs
Digitization & Sustainability high on our customer's agenda and government stimulus packages…
Green and digital MV technology
SF6-Free : SM AirSeT switchgear
World First: Switchgear powered by air & digital
Sustainability captured in design, innovation & production
Ability to quantify CO2 emissions savings at customer sites
All government initiatives would have a link with sustainability
USD
~ 14%
USD
~ 10
~ 4
of GDP
Trillion
Trillion
Stimulus packages
Average COVID-19
Average GFC
announced progressively
stimulus package
stimulus package
by countries as part of
current crisis
Source: BCG report
新基建
"New infrastructure"
Europe USA China campaign
EUR
750 European
Recovery Fund
Billion
Sustainability as a business driver for Schneider Electric
Ultra-low carbon footprint Data Center Digitization with EcoStruxure solutions
Ultra-efficient, reliable power management system to ensure customer-server uptime
Greater physical security & cybersecurity
Circularity
~110M
metric tons CO₂
saved on our
customers' end
since 2018
Biodiversity
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
SANITATION DISTRICTS
Design & Build all efficiency improvements for plant optimization
Modernization to replace obsolete equipment with new, reliable & energy-efficient equipment
Decrease energy use by
13%
Reduce greenhouse gases by
648tn of CO2/year
Resources
Our end-markets are well oriented in a post COVID-19 world
Building
c. 35%
Data Center
c. 15%
Infrastructure
c. 20%
Industry
c. 30%
Key drivers for end-market growth
Smart buildings
Software
Sustainability
Full lifecycle efficiency
Edge computing
5G
IIOT
Tech wars
Emerging markets
Government stimulus
Modernization
5G
IIOT
Near shoring
5G
Digitization
Software
Neutral or positive segment
c.80% of the Group
Challenged in the next 2-3 years
c. 20% of the Group
Estimation based on non-GAAP 2019 orders
All Customers have a digital, sustainability and now resilience agenda
Cost
& Efficiency
Oil & Gas
Retail
Hotels
MMM
CIB
OEM
Sustainability, Efficiency & Resiliency boosters
Software
Digital Services
EcoStruxure
Cybersecurity
Sustainability services
Multi Business solutions
Capacity
& Resilience
Healthcare
Data Center
Food & Beverage
Lifescience
Water &
Wastewater
Residential
Electrical utilities (Smart Grid)
H1 2020 Financial Performance Highlights
Hilary Maxson, CFO
Revenue down -10.5% organic in H1 2020, across all regions
Analysis of Change in Group Revenues (in €m)
Weakening of several new
13,202
-10.6%
economies' currencies
against Euro partly offset
-11.7%
by strengthening of USD
-10.1%
-8.5%-1.7%-0.1%11,575
Mainly comprises the
Group -10.5% org. in H1
disposal of Pelco and
Converse Energy Projects
(-14.2% org. in Q2)
and the deconsolidation of
Electroshield Samara
H1 2019
Western
Asia Pacific North America
Rest of
Scope
Forex
H1 2020
Europe
the World
Based on current rates, the FX impact on FY 2020 revenues is estimated to be around between -€500 million to -€600 million. The FX impact at current rates on adjusted EBITA margin could be between -30bps to -40bps.
Differing Q2 performance across regions linked to contagion levels & specific lockdown
% Q2 20
Org. growth
Group Sales
NORTH AMERICA
WESTERN EUROPE
28%
-20%
25%
-18%
United States Canada
Mexico
France Germany United Kingdom Spain
Italy
Nordics
REST OF WORLD
ASIA PACIFIC
14%
-15%
33%
-5%
Russia
South America
Middle East
Africa
China
India
Australia Indonesia Singapore
Q2 org. growth Positive org. growth-15%to 0%
-25% to -15%>-25%
Energy Management H1 performance highlights
€8.8bn
76% of Group H1 2020 revenues
10,072
8,755
Organic
-13.1%
Scope
FX
-11.0%
-2.0%
-0.1%
H1 2019
H1 2020
Organic growth Adj. EBITA margin
-11%
17.1% / c.-80bps org
(-50bps reported)
Residential & small buildingdemand relatively stronger especially towards end of H1
CIB remained impacted through H1
Resilience in hospitals & healthcare
Strong demand inData centers through crisis
Digital offers gaining traction across end-markets
Smart grid offers for electric utilities growing
Performance in industrial end-marketmixed
Sales
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
•
Working Days impacts
•
Restocking
•
Market impact
April
May
June
Industrial Automation H1 performance highlights
€2.8bn
24% of Group H1 2020 revenues
3,130
2,820
-9.9%
Organic
Scope
FX
-8.9%
-0.5%
-0.5%
H1 2019
H1 2020
Organic growth
Adj. EBITA margin
-9%
15.2% / c.-200bps org.
(-240 bps reported)
H1 impacted byeconomic cycle coupled with the impact of COVID-19
Continued delivery oncritical infrastructure through crisis
Resilience through offerings in Software & services
Critical segments such as WWW & CPG provedmore resilient while O&G and OEM negatively impacted
Sales
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
•
Working Days impacts
•
Restocking
•
Market impact
April
May
June
Focus on Q2 - Energy Management down -15% organic
Q2 Org. growth
Split of Q2 2020 revenue by geography:
N. America
W. Europe
24%
31%
31%
14%
Rest of the World
Asia Pac.
North America
-20%
Residentialwell oriented, impacted by short-term supply chain issue
CIB down due tolockdowns, resilience in CPG
Data center impacted byhigh base, but good demand
Services affected by access to sites,easing toward end of quarter
Rest of the World
-18%
South America & CIS all heavily impacted by COVID-19lockdowns toward the end of the quarter
Africa down, withhigh base effect in projects
Middle East sawpockets of resilience in product sales
Central & Eastern Europe more resilient, boosted bySmart Grid
Western Europe
-17%
Germanyresilient helped by project execution
France weak, but improved sequentially as construction restarted towards end of quarter
Spain, Italy & UKheavily impacted by lockdowns, but with focus on serving critical infrastructure needs
UK moreresilient in CPG & Data Center
Good performance in Nordics,growing in Q2
Asia Pacific
-8%
Strong Rebound in China, growing high-single digit, with strong commercial actions
India heavily impacted byworsening contagion/nationwide lockdown
Australiamore resilient with strong demand for power systems
Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnamweaker, while Singapore & South Korea more resilient
Focus on Q2 - Industrial Automation down -10% organic
Q2 Org. growth
N. America
W. Europe
Split of Q2 2020 revenue by geography:
27%
19%
39%
15%
Rest of the World
Asia Pac.
North America -21%
Weakness in Process & Hybrid markets due to oil price, mitigated by exposure to downstream services demand
OEM disrupted in machinery sectors, with resilience in targeted segments (CPG, MMM, WWW) with pull-thru for Energy Management
Software performed well as COVID-19 accelerates need for remote digital offerings
Rest of the World -3%
Middle Eastgrew strongly supported by project execution, including Cybersecurity, and OEM demand in Turkey
CIS performed well indiscrete end markets
South America weak due toCOVID-19 situation, but with good demand for Process/Hybrid offers
Africa and Central & Eastern Europe sharplydown
•
Western Europe
-21%
Germany down, butmore resilient due to continuing end-user demand
Sequential improvement in France through Q2 as lockdown eased
Italy & Spain mostheavily impacted across both Discrete and Process & Hybrid markets due to severe lockdowns
UK weak, accentuated byhigh base of comparison
Good demand forEcoStruxure solutions
Asia Pacific
+3%
Strong growth in China OEM, Process remained challenged
India heavily impacted byworsening contagion/nationwide lockdown
Singaporegrowing, while Australia and Japan showed signs of resilience
H1 2020 revenues by categorization
Group
-10.5%
Organic growth
Products
Systems
Software & services
-11%
-15%
-1%
Organic growth
Organic growth
Organic growth
Gross Margin +20 bps organic in H1
GROSS MARGIN: ANALYSIS OF CHANGE (%)
+0.3
+0.6
39.4
Pricing on Products +37m€.
Positive pricing actions
Raw material tailwind+44M€
+0.2 -0.2
-0.1
Positive Mix due to the balance of growth by geography along with the relative growth rate of Products vs Systems
Previously announced operational efficiency program for long-term efficiency & effectiveness to accelerate starting H2 & achieve c. €1 bn in aggregate between 2020-2022
Industrial productivity between 2020-2022 expected c. €1 bn
Additional restructuring costs of €400-€500
million in aggregate over 3 years (2020-2022) due to COVID-19 (Total expected restructuring
in the period €1.15 - €1.25 billion)
Adj. Net Income of €1bn
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
% change
Mainly M&A / integration costs. 2019 included loss on
Adjusted EBITA
1,960
1,576
-20%
disposal of Pelco
Other income and expenses
(346)
(69)
Restructuring
(101)
(221)
Amortization & depr. of purchase
(88)
(86)
Increased restructuring costs related to Group's ongoing
accounting intangibles
savings plans
EBIT
1,425
1,200
-16%
Financial costs
(140)
(172)
Income tax
(286)
(247)
Discontinued operations
4
-
Equity investment & Minorities
(10)
(6)
Net income (Group share)
993
775
-22%
Adjusted Net income1
1,340
995
-26%
Adjusted Earning per share1
2.42
1.80
-26%
1: Adjusted net income and EPS calculation in appendix
Free cash flow at €1 billion in H1
Analysis of debt change in €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
Net debt at opening Dec 31
(5,136)
(3,792)
Operating cash flow
1,791
1,459
Capital expenditure - net
(380)
(339)
Operating Cash Flow net of capex
1,411
1,120
Change in trade working capital
(381)
178
Change in non-trade working capital
(193)
(333)
Free cash flow
837
965
Dividends
(1,333)
(1,427)
Acquisitions - net
(74)
(140)
Net capital increase
(76)
(50)
FX & other
(297)
(326)
(Increase) / Decrease in net debt
(943)
(978)
Net debt June 30
(6,079)
(4,770)
Positive cash evolution on receivables & payables, offset by increase in inventory
Impacted by timing of compensation payment H1 in 2020 vs H2 2019. No full year impact
Buyback in Q1 2020 prior to withdrawal of guidance & suspension of buyback program
Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged
M&A in the core
Deal closed 10 July 2020 enhancing Schneider Electric's capabilities in building lifecycle digitization
Closing of acquisition of Larsen & Toubro E&A division delayed as a consequence of nationwide lockdown in India - expected to close in H2
Targeted bolt-on acquisition for Industrial Automation Process Control focused on F&B on track - expected to close in the coming weeks
Recent core M&A continues to deliver
Disposal of non-core activities
No significant disposals in H1 2020
Committed to €1.5bn - €2bn disposal plan
Program completion now expected with around 1 year delay
€0.6 billion completed to date
Dividend
Progressive dividend for 10 years
2019 dividend paid on 7 May 2020
Share Buyback
Targets for 2020 re-established and the share buyback program is no longer suspended
Given economic uncertainties, Group to take cautious approach in implementing existing buyback program
Strong liquidity position
€6.3 bn
Dec 31,2019
Cash and cash equivalents
+
Available credit lines
* Total payout for RIB Software at c. €1.3 billion
c.€10 bn
c.€8 bn
June 30, 2020
July 20, 2020
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents
+
+
Available credit lines
Available credit lines
+
+
3 successful Bonds
3 successful Bonds
+
+
Dividend payment
Dividend payment
+
RIB Software payment
(€1.2 bn)*
No financial covenant
Expected market trends & Targets
Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman & CEO
H2 2020 Expected market trends
The Group recognizes the ongoing uncertainty and challenges relating to the continuing global health and economic crisis. It is hard to predict whether there might be another significant lockdown in major economies following a second wave of contagion. On the assumption that is not the case, the Group currently expects the following trends in H2 2020:
InNorth America, the Group recognizes the uncertainty presented by a strong increase in contagion in several states in the South and West of the U.S. and associated containment measures resulting in a mixed picture across the country. The Group notes strong economic data related to residential construction and a robust demand in data center end-market. Though several segments show pockets of resilience linked to digitization and services, the overall demand remains challenged. The Group expects continued softness in Mexico.
The Group expectsChina to continue the growth trend commenced in Q2, with a continuation of economic recovery led by OEM and Data Center end-markets, and with pick-up in Infrastructure and Construction in H2.
For the rest ofAsia Pacific, the Group expects India to remain impacted in H2 based on increasing levels of contagion resulting in recent resurgence of lockdowns. South East Asia and countries in the Pacific could see improvement in economic activity though varied by country.
The Group expects majorWestern Europe economies to progressively recover in H2, with rate and strength of recovery varied by country.
The Group expects continued softness in theRest of the World, although with some pockets of optimism. A high base of comparison in Industrial Automation is noted for H2.
2020 Targets
Following the resilient H1 and acknowledging the uncertain macro-economic trends, the Group re-establishes targets for FY 2020 as it deploys its strategic priorities in key markets to drive towards its medium-term ambition.
In the current context, the Group notes the inherent uncertainty around the impact of the ongoing crisis and the possibility of a second wave of lockdowns & contagion in several countries. Based on the current economic climate, the Group sets targets for 2020 as follows:
Revenue expected to be between -7% to -10% organic
Adjusted EBITA margin expected to be between -50bps to -90bps organic, implying Adjusted EBITA margin between 14.5% to 15.0% (including scope and FX based on current estimation)
Further notes on 2020 available in appendix
Across cycle & Medium-term ambition reiterated
Organic revenue growth of between+3% to +6%, on average across cycle
Achieve higher margins with a first step of moving adjusted EBITA margin to around17%* by 2022
Free cashflow to be around€3 billion, on average across cycle
(*) at 2019 constant currency
Q&A
Investor Relations ready to engage
Proposing quarterly interaction with investors showcasing specific businesses, geographies or functions
Foreign Exchange impact: Based on current rates, the FX impact on FY 2020 revenues is estimated to be between -€500million to-€600million. The FX impact at current rates on adjusted EBITA margin could be between -30bpsto-40bps
Scope: Around -€300million on 2020 revenues and c.+20bps on 2020 Adj. EBITA margin
Tax rate: The ETR is expected to be in a 22-24% range in 2020
Restructuring: The Group expects additional restructuring costs of between €400 - €500 million in aggregate over three years (2020-2022) due to COVID-19 in addition to a base level of restructuring similar to 2019, taking the total level of expected restructuring costs in this period to between €1.15 - €1.25 billion
Industrial Productivity: The Group expects industrial productivity in 2020 to be heavily impacted by the volume decreases and additional costs brought about by COVID-19. Over a three year period (2020-2022) the Group now expects Industrial Productivity of around €1 billion
Schneider Sustainability Impact 2018 - 2020, Results as of H1 2020
Beginning
Results
Target
01/2018
H1 2020
End 2020
Our megatrends and SDGs
Our 21 goals 2018-2020
Overall score out of 10
3
7.71
9
CLIMATE
1. Renewable electricity
--
65%
↑
80%
2.
CO2 efficiency in transportation
--
3.2%
↓
10%
3.
Million metric tons CO2 saved on our customers' end thanks to EcoStruxure offers
--
120
107
↑
4.
Increase in turnover for our EcoStruxure Energy and Sustainability Services
--
9.5%
↓
25%
CIRCULAR ECONOMY
5. Sales under our new Green Premium program
30.5%
75%
51%
↑
6.
Sites labeled towards zero waste to landfill
140
200
193
→
7.
Cardboard and pallets for transport packing from recycled or certified sources
50%
99%
↑
100%
8.
Metric tons of avoided primary resource consumption through ecoFit, recycling, and take-back programs
--
120,000
126,113
↑
HEALTH & EQUITY
9. Scored in our Employee Engagement Index
65%
64%
→
70%
10.
Medical incidents per million hours worked
1.15
0.54
↓
0.88
11.
Employees have access to a comprehensive well-being at work program
13%
47%
→
90%
12.
Employees are working in countries that have fully deployed our Family Leave policy
--
100%
99%
→
13.
Workers received at least 15 hours of learning, and 30% of
workers' learning hours are done digitally
--
48%
↑
100%
14.
White-collar workers have individual development plans
32%
76%
↑
90%
15.
Employees are working in a country with commitment and process in place to achieve gender pay equity
89%
99%
→
95%
ETHICS
16.
Increase in average score of ISO 26000 assessment for our strategic suppliers
--
+5.4
↑
+5.5 pts
17.
Suppliers under Human Rights & Environment vigilance received specific on-site assessment
--
298
↑
350
18.
Sales, procurement, and finance employees trained every year on anti-corruption
--
49%
↑
100%
DEVELOPMENT
19.
Turnover of our Access to Energy program
--
x1.48
↑
x4
20.
Underprivileged people trained in energy management
148,145
261,185
↑
400,000
21.
Volunteering days thanks to our VolunteerIn global platform
--
14,870
↑
15,000
The arrow shows if the indicator has risen, stayed the same or fallen compared to the previous quarter.
The color shows if the indicator is above (green) or below (red) the quarter objective of 8/10
H1 Adj. EBITA -18% org.
Analysis of Change of Adjusted EBITA (in €m)
1,960 -551
151
-29
-75
81
37
29
-27
1,576
Pricing on Products +37m€.
Positive pricing actions
Raw material tailwind+44M€
Positive Mix due to the balance of growth by geography along with the relative growth rate of Products vs Systems
FY 2020 could be around flat
The reduction in support function cost was supported by savings of
c.€350 million derived from the Group's agile response to the crisis and ongoing operational efficiency actions.
H1 2019 Volume Net price Productivity
Mix
R&D & Prod.
SFC
Forex
Scope & H1 2020
Labor infl.
others
Adjusted Net income calculation
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
Adjusted EBITA
1,960
1,576
Amortization of purchase accounting intangibles
(88)
(86)
Financial Costs
(140)
(172)
Income tax with impact from adjusted items
(386)
(317)
Discontinued ops
4
-
Equity investment & Minority Interests
(10)
(6)
Adjusted Net Income
1,340
995
Adjusted EPS (€)
2.42
1.80
* In H2 2019, the Group changed the definition of Adj Net Income, H1 2019 has been restated accordingly
Investor Relations contacts
Amit Bhalla - Head of Investor Relations, amit.bhalla@se.com
Graham Phillips - Investor Relations Director, graham.phillips@se.com
Alban de Beaulaincourt - Investor Relations Director, alban.de-beaulaincourt@se.com
