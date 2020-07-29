Schneider Electric : Half-Year Results / Release 0 07/29/2020 | 01:36am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Information H1 2020 Revenues of €11.6bn, down -10% org. Resilient Gross margin and agility in driving tactical savings lead to Adj. EBITA margin of 13.6%, down -130 bps org. Strong cashflow of ~€1 bn. Adj. Net Income of €1bn down -26%. H1 2020 - o Energy Management revenue down -11% org., Adj. EBITA margin -0.8 pts org. o Industrial Automation revenue down -9% org., Adj. EBITA margin -2.0 pts org. Strong rebound in China, up double-digit in Q2

double-digit in Q2 Software & Services revenues demonstrate resilience, -1% org. in H1

-1% org. in H1 Gross margin in H1 at 39.9%, improving +20bps organic with mix positive at +€29 million

Strong cashflow of ~€1 billion representing efficient management of receivables & payables despite increased inventory

FY 2020 targets re-established;medium-term margin ambition reiterated Rueil-Malmaison(France), July 29, 2020 - Schneider Electric announced today its second quarter revenues and half year results for the period ending June 30, 2020. Key figures (€ million) 2019 H1 2020 H1 Organic Reported Change Change Revenues 13,202 11,575 -10.5% -12.3% Adjusted EBITA 1,960 1,576 -18.4% -19.6% % of revenues 14.8% 13.6% -130 bps -120 bps Adjusted Net Income1 1,340 995 -26% Net Income (Group share) 993 775 -22% Free cashflow 837 965 15% 1. See appendix for Adjusted Net Income calculation

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO, commented: "H1 2020 represents a test of our past strategic choices on business model, portfolio positioning and digital transformations. During H1, we have leveraged our "Multi-local" and "empowered country" set up to react locally, drive tactical savings and protect our margin level. Our balanced geographical footprint also enabled us to withstand some very significant declines in specific countries through Q2, while our exposure in China provided some momentum. Our strong focus on Digital, software, services and multi-business solutions supported the resilience of our business. Though the crisis is still ongoing our focus remains on operating our business in a COVID-19 and post COVID- 19 world. We focus on helping customers on their Digitization, efficiency, sustainability and nowadays resilience agenda. Our integrated portfolio and diversified end-market positioning provide a strong resilience and ability to grow. Though some markets might be impacted, a large part of our business will be well oriented for future years and will potentially be accelerated by government stimulus. As we go through H2 2020, we will have a lower contribution from the tactical savings actions that we were able to quickly deploy in H1 while we will step up efforts for structural savings. We remain committed to (i) an across cycle organic growth range of 3% to 6%; (ii) achieve higher margins with a first step to move adjusted EBITA margin to around 17% by 2022; and (iii) achieve strong FCF in coming years of around €3 billion on average through the economic cycle. Despite remaining uncertainty, we also re-establish targets for 2020. Our teams across the world have realized important efforts in H1 to deliver to our customers and our communities and to ensure that Life is On!, and we enter H2 fully focused on business, operating in the unusual conditions created by COVID-19". SECOND QUARTER REVENUES WERE DOWN -14% ORGANICALLY 2020 Q2 revenues were €5,745 million, down -14.2% organically and down -16.7% on a reported basis. Across the Group in Q2, Products (59% of Group) were down -15% org. (-11% in H1). Sales of products were strongly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, with the degree of impact differing by country and commensurate to the severity of lockdowns implemented. There were signs of a recovery as the quarter progressed, boosted by targeted price actions in some geographies and the reopening of many countries. Systems (projects and equipment, 24% of Group) decreased by -17% org. in Q2 (-15% in H1) with a larger decline in Industrial Automation, across multiple geographic markets, on a high base of comparison and with impact on demand and activity due to COVID-19. Software and Services (17% of Group) showed resilience at -5% org. in Q2 (-1% in H1) despite a high base of comparison in 2019. The Group continued to see good demand for Software, with AVEVA adding to the resilience of the Group, while the Group's other software offers also grew well. The Group's digitally enabled service offer based on analytics to enable remote monitoring, preventive maintenance and asset management saw increased traction partly as a response to the COVID-19 crisis. Field services (especially linked to critical end-markets) showed resilience despite being impacted by COVID-19 at the beginning of the quarter due to a lack of access to customer sites, trending positively in June as lockdowns were eased and showing good demand. Digital update - The Group continues to focus on its strategy to significantly increase its Digital footprint reflected in the growth of assets under management (AUM), reaching 3.4 million up +43% year-on-year by the end of H1 2020. The COVID-19 crisis has provided further impetus for the digital transformation of the Group's end-markets. Through the crisis, it was very clear that customers who were digitally connected with their assets were better positioned to react to events and manage their respective response to the crisis. The breakdown of revenue by business and geography was as follows: € million Q2 2020 Revenues Organic Growth Reported Growth North America 1,368 -19.6% -19.9% Western Europe 1,044 -17.1% -19.9% Energy Asia Pacific 1,374 -7.6% -9.9% Management Rest of the World 586 -18.4% -26.6% Total Energy Management 4,372 -15.4% -18.0% North America 255 -20.9% -20.0% Western Europe 371 -21.1% -23.0% Industrial Asia Pacific 529 2.9% 2.2% Automation Rest of the World 218 -3.1% -10.3% Total Industrial Automation 1,373 -10.4% -12.0% North America 1,623 -19.8% -19.9% Western Europe 1,415 -18.2% -20.7% Group Asia Pacific 1,903 -4.9% -6.8% Rest of the World 804 -14.7% -22.8% Total Group 5,745 -14.2% -16.7%

€ million H1 2020 Revenues Organic Growth Reported Growth North America 2,915 -9.7% -9.6% Western Europe 2,197 -9.6% -12.3% Energy Asia Pacific 2,402 -13.5% -14.8% Management Rest of the World 1,241 -11.4% -18.5% Total Energy Management 8,755 -11.0% -13.1% North America 567 -12.1% -11.7% Western Europe 841 -13.3% -14.8% Industrial Asia Pacific 948 -6.7% -6.5% Automation Rest of the World 464 0.1% -4.6% Total Industrial Automation 2,820 -8.9% -9.9% North America 3,482 -10.1% -10.0% Western Europe 3,038 -10.6% -13.1% Group Asia Pacific 3,350 -11.7% -12.6% Rest of the World 1,705 -8.5% -15.1% Total Group 11,575 -10.5% -12.3% ENERGY MANAGEMENT DOWN -15% ORG. IN Q2 The main developments by end-market in Q2 were: Buildings - Commercial & Industrial Building (CIB) activity remained impacted though improving towards the end of the quarter, with timing varied across the company's regions and linked to easing of lockdown measures. Hospitals/healthcare and life science industries remained resilient while hotels/hospitality, and retail were impacted due to COVID-19. Demand for digitization of Buildings increased (with a specific focus on health considerations & sustainability) and was reflected in traction for offers of EcoStruxure Building and EcoStruxure Power across segments including in areas such as office, retail and hotels in many cases. Residential building demand was relatively stronger especially towards the end of the quarter. Working from home trends had a positive influence on renovation demand in the quarter.

Data Center sales are subject to a high base of comparison through most of 2020, particularly in the U.S. whilst also impacted by supply chain disruption in Q2 that is now resolved. Demand remains strong supported by networks, cloud connections and data storage needs created by increased internet traffic during the crisis. The Group is very relevant in this end-market due to its positioning across technologies (MV/LV, Secure Power, BMS, Software), for both small and large Data Centers and for enabling Edge computing. The Group also launched its End-to-End Solution for Multi-Site and Hyperscale Data Center together with AVEVA for a Unified Operations Center solution for customers. The Group has an unrivaled global footprint and focus on providing efficiency & sustainability solutions for data centers. Infrastructure markets have been relatively less impacted within Energy Management. In most regions, demand for electrical utility smart grid, digitization and remote operation & maintenance was enhanced. The company's exposure and positioning towards Oil & Gas (O&G) downstream has been partly offsetting limited upstream exposure which has seen pressure due to the low and volatile oil price.

markets have been relatively less impacted within Energy Management. In most regions, demand for electrical utility smart grid, digitization and remote operation & maintenance was enhanced. The company's exposure and positioning towards Oil & Gas (O&G) downstream has been partly offsetting limited upstream exposure which has seen pressure due to the low and volatile oil price. Industry market was mixed with weaker segment demand however with some consumer orientated markets including Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) faring better. Trends for Energy Management, by geography: North America (31% of Q2 revenues) sales fell -19.6% organically with the fall attributable to both the local markets and to specific supply chain disruptions. Distributor stocking actions also influenced the trends within the quarter. Elevated stock levels noted at the end of Q1, combined with lesser activity due to COVID-19, contributed to weaker demand at the start of Q2 though a restock at the end of the quarter, coupled with easing lockdown restrictions, helped June sales. In the U.S., demand in the residential market remained well oriented though short-term supply issues impacted residential sales activity in Q2. Demand in hotels, retail and other commercial buildings were impacted by the lockdowns while Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG), including Food & Beverage (F&B), Life science/health and logistics were more resilient. Sales to the Data Center end- market continue to experience a high base of comparison, but digital and upgrade requirements continued during the crisis and the outlook remains solid. ASCO saw a low-single digit decline due to COVID-19 but demand was still positive in the quarter helped by exposure to healthcare markets. Canada was sharply lower impacted by weak resource markets. Mexico also fell as the lockdown impacted late in the quarter and was disrupted by demand and the supply chain. Energy Management Services turned positive at the end of the quarter, after suffering from lockdown at the start of the quarter, as technicians returned to the field. Western Europe (24% of Q2 revenues) was down -17.1% organic for the quarter, linked with the timing and severity of lockdown restrictions in the region, but improving sequentially throughout the quarter as restrictions eased in some countries. France, Italy, Spain and UK were all substantially down, while Germany performed better relatively, down low single-digit due to good project execution and against a high base of comparison. France performance improved sequentially through the quarter with a strong month of June as distributors restocked. The closure of construction sites and factories has impacted both CIB and Residential building demand, but some resilience was noted in Digital Buildings, Healthcare and Life Sciences. Services were also more resilient, as expected. Spain and Italy were impacted in the quarter given the significant rise in contagion levels and consequent containment measures though the Group continued to meet demand from critical infrastructure. The U.K. was down across most segments but with CPG proving more resilient than others, and a good level of demand seen from the Data center market. In the North of the region, Finland, Norway and Sweden all grew in the quarter driven by demand for residential building offers and in the context of a less severe lockdown. Asia-Pacific (31% of Q2 revenues) contracted by -7.6% organically in Q2, contrasted between China, which rebounded strongly in the quarter, growing high-single digit, and the rest of the region which saw declines. In China, continued good demand for power train products into the Data Center end-market, coupled with the Page | 5 Investor Relations Press Contact : Press Contact : Schneider Electric Schneider Electric DGM Amit Bhalla Véronique Luneau (Roquet- Michel Calzaroni Tel: +44 20 7592 8216 Montégon) Olivier Labesse www.se.com Tel : +33 (0)1 41 29 70 76 Phone : +33 (0)1 40 70 11 89 ISIN : FR0000121972 Financial Information beginnings of recovery in residential and public buildings underpinned the growth, which was strengthened by some distributor stocking and commercial actions. Services also grew well. In the rest of the region, of the larger economies, Australia performed relatively better (down mid-single digit in Q2) improving sequentially from May to June with growth in demand for power systems, while the residential market was impacted though with some resilience in renovation. India was heavily impacted across the Energy Management portfolio due to the worsening contagion situation and the implementation of nationwide lockdown in the quarter. In East Asia, the picture was more balanced with Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam on the weaker side, while South Korea and Singapore performed relatively better. Rest of the World (14% of Q2 revenues): contracted by -18.4% organically in Q2, down across most countries, but with some contrast between the magnitude of impact. Central and Eastern Europe showed resilience, in part due to the performance in Smart Grid Services. CIS, South America and Middle East all saw negative impacts consistent with the region average, albeit with bright spots in a limited number of individual countries. CIS saw weaker project sales due to issues in site access. South America was heavily impacted by COVID-19 towards the end of the quarter having earlier seen good demand from Metals, Mining & Minerals (MMM) and channel sales. Middle East showed a mixed picture with continued lower demand from utilities in Gulf states, offset by good demand for products in Turkey. Africa was particularly heavily impacted across the continent, with construction markets impacted by lockdown. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION -10% ORG. GROWTH IN Q2 Industrial Automation sales fell -10.4% organic in Q2. The results reflected the evolution of the economic cycle coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Discrete as well as Process & Hybrid markets were down double digit.

as well as markets were down double digit. The Group's revenue from Process & Hybrid end markets decreased in Q2, with Process Automation impacted in the quarter due to specific project phasing. Certain segments such as WWW and MMM proved more resilient.

end markets decreased in Q2, with impacted in the quarter due to specific project phasing. Certain segments such as WWW and MMM proved more resilient. The Group's industrial software offering performed well in the quarter adding resilience to the overall Industrial Automation portfolio, as did services.

Sales to the Discrete Automation markets and OEM end market experienced a slowdown across many regions. Trends for Industrial Automation, by geography: North America (19% of Q2 revenues) sales contracted -20.9% organically. U.S. sales fell in line with the region with the impact least in Canada and the most in Mexico. Process & Hybrid end-markets were particularly impacted by weak resource/energy markets in the U.S. including O&G though the Group's exposure to downstream and maintenance, performance analytics & upgrades proved more resilient and partly compensated. Industrial OEM was impacted by disruptions in various machinery sectors, again particularly in the U.S. Targeted segments (CPG, MMM, WWW), with the pull-through from Energy Management, continue to perform relatively better. Software performed strongly with customers demanding more digital/remote offerings for their factories and facilities, especially during the crisis. The smaller Canadian market fared better than the U.S. except in software while Mexico was weak across all areas. While the month of June showed sequential improvement in all major economies of the region, it was particularly notable for France which returned to growth driven both by the sale of products into discrete end-markets and a good performance in services. In Process & Hybrid markets, good demand was seen from the WWW segment. Italy and Spain were also weak in Industrial end markets due to manufacturing slowdown as a result of the crisis. Asia-Pacific (39% of Q2 revenues) sales grew organically by +2.9% in Q2, with strong growth in China more than offsetting the weakness elsewhere in the region, notably in India, where the lockdown measures had a significant impact. China growth was mainly driven by OEM demand, notably in packaging, hoisting and material handling, while offers to the Process & Hybrid market remained challenged. Singapore grew, helped by Software sales, while Australia and Japan showed a degree of resilience towards the end of the quarter across both discrete and process end-markets. Rest of the World (15% of Q2 revenues): saw -3.1% organic growth. The Middle East saw strong growth on account of a specific Cybersecurity projects in the Gulf while OEM sales in Turkey grew. CIS performed well in Discrete end markets. South America and Africa saw a decline; Central Europe was down. CONSOLIDATION2 AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACTS IN Q2 Net acquisition / disposals had an impact of -€100million or -1.5%. This includes the disposal of Pelco and Converse Energy Projects, and the deconsolidation of Electroshield Samara (all Energy Management) along with some minor acquisitions / disposals. The impact of foreign exchange fluctuations was negative at -€96million or -1.0%, with the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar against the Euro more than offset by the weakening of several new economies' currencies against the Euro. Based on current rates, the FX impact on FY 2020 revenues is estimated to be between -€500million to -€600million. The FX impact at current rates on adjusted EBITA margin could be between -30bps to -40bps. 2. Changes in scope of consolidation also include some minor reclassifications of offers among different businesses. H1 2020 KEY RESULTS € million 2019 H1 2020 H1 Organic Reported Change change Revenues 13,202 11,575 -10.5% -12.3% Gross Profit 5,202 4,621 -10.1% -11.2% Gross profit margin 39.4% 39.9% +20 bps +50 bps Support Function Costs (3,242) (3,045) -5.0% -6.1% SFC ratio 24.6% 26.3% +150 bps +170 bps Adjusted EBITA 1,960 1,576 -18.4% -19.6% Adjusted EBITA margin 14.8% 13.6% -130 bps -120 bps Restructuring costs (101) (221) Other operating income & expenses (346) (69) EBITA 1,513 1,286 -15% Amortization & impairment of purchase (88) (86) accounting intangibles Net income (Group share) 993 775 -22% Adjusted Net Income3 1,340 995 -26% Adjusted EPS (€) 2.42 1.80 -26% Free Cash Flow 837 965 +15% ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN AT 13.6%, DOWN -130 BPS ORGANIC FROM RESILIENT GROSS MARGIN, POSITIVE MIX AND SFC TACTICAL SAVINGS

Gross profit was down -10.1% organic with Gross margin improving by + 20bps organic to 39.9% in H1 2020 mainly driven by net price, productivity and a positive mix effect.

H1 2020 Adjusted EBITA reached €1,576 million, decreasing organically by -18.4% and the Adjusted EBITA margin deteriorated by -130 bps organically to 13.6%.

The key drivers contributing to the earnings change were the following:

-130 BPS ORGANIC FROM RESILIENT GROSS MARGIN, POSITIVE MIX AND SFC TACTICAL SAVINGS was down organic with Gross margin improving by + organic to in H1 2020 mainly driven by net price, productivity and a positive mix effect. H1 2020 Adjusted EBITA reached million, decreasing organically by and the Adjusted EBITA margin deteriorated by organically to The key drivers contributing to the earnings change were the following: Volume impact was negative, - €551 million.

The company continued to execute on its Tailored, Sustainable & Connected supply chain, contributing to an H1 industrial productivity level of +€37 million. While delivering a good level of productivity considering the negative volume environment, the Group was impacted by additional costs of air-freight and personal protective equipment and saw some temporary supply issues due to lockdown.

million. While delivering a good level of productivity considering the negative volume environment, the Group was impacted by additional costs of air-freight and personal protective equipment and saw some temporary supply issues due to lockdown. The net price 4 impact was positive at +€81 million in H1 2020. Pricing on products was positive at +€37 million due to positive pricing actions taken in all geographies except China. In total, RMI was a tailwind at +€44 million.

impact was positive at million in H1 2020. Pricing on products was positive at +€37 million due to positive pricing actions taken in all geographies except China. In total, RMI was a tailwind at +€44 million. Cost of Goods Sold inflation was -€27 million in H1 2020, of which the production labor cost and other cost inflation was -€32 million, and a decrease in R&D in Cost of Goods Sold was + €5 million.

Support function costs decreased organically by €151 million, or -5.0% in H1 2020 but the Group was unable to fully compensate the fall in revenues leading the overall SFC to Sales ratio to rise from 24.6% to 26.3%, higher organically by 150bps. The reduction in support function cost was supported by tactical savings of around €200 million derived from the Group's agile response to the crisis and ongoing operational efficiency actions of around €150 million. The Group anticipates the benefit from tactical savings will progressively decrease over H2 2020 and mostly reverse in 2021. The ongoing operational efficiency actions for long-term efficiency and effectiveness are set to accelerate starting H2 and achieve around €1 billion between 2020-2022.

million in H1 2020, of which the production labor cost and other cost inflation was million, and a decrease in R&D in Cost of Goods Sold was + million. Support function costs decreased organically by million, or in H1 2020 but the Group was unable to fully compensate the fall in revenues leading the overall SFC to Sales ratio to rise from 24.6% to 26.3%, higher organically by 150bps. The reduction in support function cost was supported by tactical savings of around €200 million derived from the Group's agile response to the crisis and ongoing operational efficiency actions of around €150 million. The Group anticipates the benefit from tactical savings will progressively decrease over H2 2020 and mostly reverse in 2021. The ongoing operational efficiency actions for long-term efficiency and effectiveness are set to accelerate starting H2 and achieve around €1 billion between 2020-2022. The impact of foreign currency decreased the adjusted EBITA by -€29 million in H1 2020.

million in H1 2020. H1 2020 resulted in favorable mix of +€29 million due to the balance of growth by geography, along with the relative growth rates of the product and systems business. For the full year, the mix impact could be around flat assuming a resumption of a normalized balance of growth in H2 between business and geographies.

The impact from scope & others was -€75 million in H1 2020. Scope was a slight positive taking into account the effect of the disposal of Pelco and deconsolidation of Electroshield Samara. By business, the H1 2020 adjusted EBITA for: Energy Management generated an adjusted EBITA of €1,494 million, or 17.1% of revenues, down c. -80bps organic (down -50bps reported), due mainly to the decrease in volume, but partly offset by a strong positive mix effect, positive net pricing and SFC savings. Industrial Automation generated an adjusted EBITA of €429 million, or 15.2% of revenues, down c. -200bps organic (down -240bps reported), due mainly to the decrease in volume along with further 4. Price on products and raw material impact impacts from labor inflation and a negative mix effect while product sales fell substantially, partly offset by SFC savings. Central Functions & Digital Costs in H1 2020 amounted to €347 million (€367 million H1 2019), rising slightly as a proportion of revenue to 3.0%. Costs have reduced in line with total SFC for the Group with the Corporate cost element decreasing at a higher rate while there was some increase in costs for digital and cybersecurity.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME DOWN -26%

Restructuring charges were -€221 million in H1 2020, €120m higher than last year due to additional costs associated with delivering the Group's structural savings and cost efficiency plan.

Other operating income and expenses had a negative impact of - €69 million , consisting mainly of some M&A and integration costs vs. -€346 million in H1 2019 which additionally included the loss on disposal of Pelco.

The amortization and depreciation of intangibles linked to acquisitions was - €86 million compared to -€88 million in the first half of last year.

Net financial expenses were - €172 million , €32 million higher than in H1 2019, with the cost of debt broadly flat in comparison to H1 2019. The increase in financial expenses can be ascribed mainly to the fair-value revaluation of financial assets.

Income tax amounted to - €247 million, lower than last year by €39 million. The effective tax rate was 24.0%, in line with the expected range of ETR of 22%-24% in 2020.

There was no impact from discontinued operations in H1 2020, compared to +€4 million in H1 2019.

Share of profit on associates decreased slightly to +€40 million, from +€41 million in the first half of last year. The Group share of Delixi net income was + €40m , up c.+€6m year-on-year, with strong performance resulting in organic growth at both the gross margin and operating margin level.

As a result, Net Income was €775 million in H1 2020, down -22% from H1 2019. The Adjusted Net Income 5 was €995 million in H1 2020, down -26% vs. H1 2019. 5. See appendix for Adjusted Net Income calculation

Despite the decline in revenue in H1, free cash flow was strong at €965 million. Net capital expenditure of €339 million remained stable as a percentage of revenue at around 3%, and the strong cash performance was driven by working capital movements. A positive evolution on receivables and payables was partly offset by an increase in inventory.

Despite the decline in revenue in H1, free cash flow was strong at million. Net capital expenditure of €339 million remained stable as a percentage of revenue at around 3%, and the strong cash performance was driven by working capital movements. A positive evolution on receivables and payables was partly offset by an increase in inventory. BALANCE SHEET REMAINS STRONG

Schneider Electric's net debt at June 30, 2020 amounted to €4,770 million (€3,792 million in December 2019) after payment of €1.4 billion to fulfill the 2019 dividend, net acquisitions of €140 million and the strong free cashflow performance of H1.

As at June 30, 2020, Schneider Electric had total liquidity of around €9.6 billion .

As at date, Schneider Electric has total liquidity of around €8 billion , including cash and cash equivalents and available committed credit lines. This figure is after the successful launch of three bonds during H1, the payment of the 2019 dividend and the cash paid (c. €1.3 billion) for the acquisition of RIB Software.

The Group has sufficient liquidity for its operation and debt repayments. M&A UPDATE Acquisitions RIB Software As announced on 10 July 2020, Schneider Electric has successfully completed the voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of RIB Software SE. RIB will be consolidated as part of the Energy Management business. Larsen & Toubro E&A The continuing nationwide lockdown in India has delayed the final completion of the group's purchase of L&Ts electrical and automation business. The transaction is expected to close during H2 2020. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks. Disposals The Group remains committed to its portfolio optimization program for disposals/deconsolidation of revenues of € 1.5bn to € 2bn. There is no significant disposal to report in H1, 2020 further to the revenues of €0.6 billion disposed in 2019. The initial timeline for this portfolio optimization program was by 2021. In light of the COVID- 19 crisis, it is reasonable to expect a delay of around one year to such timeline though the preparation and work surrounding portfolio optimization continues. IV. SCHNEIDER SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT The Schneider Sustainability Impact 2018-2020 is the Group's transformation plan and steering tool measuring progress towards its ambitious sustainability commitments. Details can be found at: https://www.schneider-electric.com/en/about-us/sustainability/sustainable-performance/barometer.jsp In Q2, the Schneider Sustainability Impact reaches a score of 7.71 out of 10, as the Group continues to execute its three-year sustainability plan. SHARE BUYBACK On February 14, 2019, the Group initiated a new €1.5bn to €2.0bn share buyback program over 3 years (2019- 2021). Schneider Electric suspended the buyback of its shares aligned with the withdrawal of its 2020 guidance pursuant to its March 23, 2020 communication. €316 million of buyback had been completed prior to the suspension of the program. As of the date of this release, the Group has re-established targets for 2020 and the share buyback program is no longer suspended. The Group notes the economic uncertainties that continue into H2 2020 and will act accordingly, taking a cautious approach in implementing its existing buyback program in the coming months. VI. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE In pursuance of the amendment of the Articles of Association approved by the shareholders at the General Meeting held on April 23, 2020 allowing the appointment of the second employee representative by the European Works Council, Schneider Electric's board of directors will include a new member, Ms. Rita Felix, as second director representing the employees. Ms. Rita Felix, 37 years old, a Portuguese national, has been working in the Group for 8 years and is currently Product Manager Officer (PMO) and Inside Sales Director. H2 2020 EXPECTED MARKET TRENDS The Group recognizes the ongoing uncertainty and challenges relating to the continuing global health and economic crisis. It is hard to predict whether there might be another significant lockdown in major economies following a second wave of contagion. On the assumption that is not the case, the Group currently expects the following trends in H2 2020: In North America, the Group recognizes the uncertainty presented by a strong increase in contagion in several states in the South and West of the U.S. and associated containment measures resulting in a mixed picture across the country. The Group notes strong economic data related to residential construction and robust demand in data center end-market. Though several segments show pockets of resilience linked to digitization and services, the overall demand remains challenged. The Group expects continued softness in Mexico.

end-market. Though several segments show pockets of resilience linked to digitization and services, the overall demand remains challenged. The Group expects continued softness in Mexico. The Group expects China to continue the growth trend commenced in Q2, with a continuation of economic recovery led by OEM and Data Center end-markets, and with pick-up in Infrastructure and Construction in H2.

end-markets, and with pick-up in Infrastructure and Construction in H2. For the rest of Asia Pacific, the Group expects India to remain impacted in H2 based on increasing levels of contagion resulting in recent resurgence of lockdowns. South East Asia and countries in the Pacific could see improvement in economic activity though varied by country.

The Group expects major Western Europe economies to progressively recover in H2, with rate and strength of recovery varied by country.

The Group expects major Western Europe economies to progressively recover in H2, with rate and strength of recovery varied by country.

-7% to -10% organic Adjusted EBITA margin expected to be between -50bps to -90bps organic, implying Adjusted EBITA margin between 14.5% to 15.0% (including scope and FX based on current estimation) Further notes on 2020 available in appendix ACROSS CYCLE & MEDIUM-TERM AMBITION REITERATED Schneider Electric believes that its strategy and positioning is well oriented to drive strong and profitable growth across the economic cycle. The Group believes it is well positioned in most of its end-markets and with its portfolio for growing in a post COVID-19 world, with possible additional benefit from government stimulus actions across the world. The Group would therefore share its across cycle and medium-term ambition as follows: Organic revenue growth of between +3% to +6%, on average across the cycle

Achieve higher margins with a first step of moving adjusted EBITA margin to around 17% by 2022 (at 2019 constant currency)

Free cashflow to be around €3 billion, on average across the cycle ************ The financial statements of the period ending June 30, 2020 were established by the Board of Directors on July 28, 2020 and certified by the Group auditors on that date. The Q2 2020 & H1 2020 Results presentation is available at www.se.com Q3 2020 Revenues will be presented on October 22, 2020.

Based on current rates, the FX impact on FY 2020 revenues is estimated to be between -€500 million to -€600 million. The FX impact at current rates on adjusted EBITA margin could be between -30bps to -40bps Scope: Around -€300 million on 2020 revenues and c.+20bps on 2020 Adj. EBITA margin

Around -€300 million on 2020 revenues and c.+20bps on 2020 Adj. EBITA margin Tax rate: The ETR is expected to be in a 22-24 % range in 2020

The ETR is expected to be in a 22-24 range in 2020 Restructuring: The Group expects additional restructuring costs of between €400 - €500 million in aggregate over three years (2020-2022) due to COVID-19 in addition to a base level of restructuring similar to 2019, taking the total level of expected restructuring costs in this period to between €1.15 - €1.25 billion

The Group expects additional restructuring costs of between €400 - €500 million in aggregate over three years (2020-2022) due to COVID-19 in addition to a base level of restructuring similar to 2019, taking the total level of expected restructuring costs in this period to between €1.15 - €1.25 billion Industrial Productivity: The Group expects industrial productivity in 2020 to be heavily impacted by the volume decreases and additional costs brought about by COVID-19. Over a three-year period (2020-2022) the Group now expects Industrial Productivity of around €1 billion Appendix - Revenues breakdown by business Second quarter 2020 revenues by business were as follows: Q2 2020 € million Organic Changes in Currency Reported Revenues scope of growth effect growth consolidation Energy Management 4,372 -15.4% -1.8% -0.8% -18.0% Industrial Automation 1,373 -10.4% -0.2% -1.4% -12.0% Group 5,745 -14.2% -1.5% -1.0% -16.7% Half year 2020 revenues by business were as follows: H1 2020 € million Organic Changes in Currency Reported Revenues scope of growth effect growth consolidation Energy Management 8,755 -11.0% -2.0% -0.1% -13.1% Industrial Automation 2,820 -8.9% -0.5% -0.5% -9.9% Group 11,575 -10.5% -1.7% -0.1% -12.3% This enables the Adjusted Net Income to be more transparently derived from the financial statements. The H1 2019 Adjusted Net Income has been restated to reflect the revised definition, resulting in an increase of +€85 million compared to the published figure. The Adjusted EPS for H1 2019 improves by €0.15. This enables the Adjusted Net Income to be more transparently derived from the financial statements. The H1 2019 Adjusted Net Income has been restated to reflect the revised definition, resulting in an increase of +€85 million compared to the published figure. The Adjusted EPS for H1 2019 improves by €0.15. IFRS 16) (297) (326) (Increase) / Decrease in net debt (943) (978) Net debt at Jun. 30 (6,079) (4,770)

