SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
Schneider Electric : Ms. Xuezheng (Mary) Ma's demise, Schneider Electric SE Board member

09/06/2019

Press release

Ms. Xuezheng (Mary) Ma's demise, Schneider Electric SE Board member

Rueil-Malmaison(France), September 5, 2019 - It was with great sadness that Schneider Electric SE learned on September 2, 2019 the demise of its Board member Xuezheng Ma (also named Mary) at the age of 66.

Elected as a Director by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 25, 2019, Mary Ma was also a member of the Audit & risks committee and of the Digital committee.

Jean-Pascal Tricoire and the entire board of Schneider Electric wish to express their sincere sympathy and condolences to Mary Ma's family and relatives.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Media Relations

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric

DGM

Amit Bhalla

Véronique (Luneau) Roquet-Montegon

Michel Calzaroni - Olivier Labesse

Tél. : +44 20 7592 8216

Tél. : +33 1 41 29 70 76

Tél. : +33 (0)1 40 70 11 89

veronique.roquet-montegon@se.com

Fax : +33 (0)1 40 70 90 46

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:36:08 UTC
