Schneider Electric : Ms. Xuezheng (Mary) Ma's demise, Schneider Electric SE Board member

Ms. Xuezheng (Mary) Ma's demise, Schneider Electric SE Board member

Rueil-Malmaison(France), September 5, 2019 - It was with great sadness that Schneider Electric SE learned on September 2, 2019 the demise of its Board member Xuezheng Ma (also named Mary) at the age of 66.

Elected as a Director by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 25, 2019, Mary Ma was also a member of the Audit & risks committee and of the Digital committee.

Jean-Pascal Tricoire and the entire board of Schneider Electric wish to express their sincere sympathy and condolences to Mary Ma's family and relatives.

