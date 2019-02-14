Schneider Electric : Proposes three New Independent Directors

By Cristina Roca



Schneider Electric SE (SU.FR) said Thursday that it will recommended three new independent directors and that two directors will leave its board after the next annual shareholders' meeting.

The French energy-management company said it was proposing the appointments of Carolina Dybeck Happe, Xuezheng Ma and Lip-Bu Tan as independent directors.

These recommendations are in line with Schneider's plan to increase the geographical diversity of its board, the company said.

Two current members of its board of directors Betsy Atkins and Antoine Gosset-Grainville, don't wish to stay on the board beyond the next annual shareholders' meeting on April 25, Schneider said.

If its recommendations are approved, Schneider's board of directors will be comprised of 46% women and 71.5% non-French origin directors, Schneider said.

