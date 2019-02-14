Log in
02/14 02:06:11 am
65.64 EUR   +2.92%
01:50a SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Proposes three New Independent Directors
DJ
01:32aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Beat 2018 Targets, Launches Buyback
DJ
12:42aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 2018 Full Year Results
PU
Schneider Electric : Proposes three New Independent Directors

02/14/2019 | 01:50am EST

By Cristina Roca

Schneider Electric SE (SU.FR) said Thursday that it will recommended three new independent directors and that two directors will leave its board after the next annual shareholders' meeting.

The French energy-management company said it was proposing the appointments of Carolina Dybeck Happe, Xuezheng Ma and Lip-Bu Tan as independent directors.

These recommendations are in line with Schneider's plan to increase the geographical diversity of its board, the company said.

Two current members of its board of directors Betsy Atkins and Antoine Gosset-Grainville, don't wish to stay on the board beyond the next annual shareholders' meeting on April 25, Schneider said.

If its recommendations are approved, Schneider's board of directors will be comprised of 46% women and 71.5% non-French origin directors, Schneider said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 664 M
EBIT 2018 3 611 M
Net income 2018 2 355 M
Debt 2018 4 896 M
Yield 2018 3,65%
P/E ratio 2018 14,99
P/E ratio 2019 13,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,63x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 36 926 M
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 69,8 €
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christel Heydemann Executive Vice President-France Operations
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Legal
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Cathy Kopp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE6.80%41 462
KEYENCE CORPORATION16.91%68 075
EMERSON ELECTRIC14.49%41 837
NIDEC CORPORATION12.29%35 852
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.67%33 229
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.6.10%31 287
