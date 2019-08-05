Log in
Schneider Electric : Tap Issue – 200 MEUR at 0,25% maturity 2024

08/05/2019 | 10:50am EDT

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and, with effect from such date, should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended ("MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

MIFID II product governance / Professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five (5) categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Final Terms dated 8 July 2019

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

Issue of Euro 200,000,000 0.25 per cent. Notes due September 2024 (the "Notes")

to be assimilated (assimilées) and form a single series with the existing

Euro 800,000,000 0.25 per cent. Notes due September 2024

under the Euro 7,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Series no. 22

Tranche no. 2

Joint Lead Managers

HSBC

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions"), which are the 2016 EMTN Conditions which are incorporated by reference in to the Base Prospectus dated 25 April 2019.

This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Directive 2003/71/EC as amended or superseded (the "Prospectus Directive") and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 25 April 2019 which received visa n°19-176 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 25 April 2019, which constitutes a Base Prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive, including the 2016 EMTN Conditions which are incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms, the 2016 EMTN Conditions and the Base Prospectus dated 25 April 2019. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing at the office of the Fiscal Agent or each of the paying agents and on the website of the Issuer (www.schneider-electric.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org), and copies may be obtained from Schneider Electric SE, 35, rue Joseph Monier - 92500 Rueil-Malmaison, France.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Issuer:

Schneider Electric SE

(i)

Series Number:

22

(ii)

Tranche Number:

2

(iii) Date on which the Notes

The Notes will be assimilated (assimilées) and form a single

become fungible:

series with the existing Euro 800,000,000 0.25 per cent.

Notes due September 2024 issued by the Issuer on

9 September 2016 (the "Existing Notes") as from the date

of assimilation which is expected to be on or about 40 days

after the Issue Date (the "Assimilation Date") of this

Tranche

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Euro ("EUR")

Aggregate Nominal Amount of

Notes admitted to trading:

(i)

Series:

EUR 1,000,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

EUR 200,000,000

Issue Price:

101.516 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount plus

accrued interest amounting to Euro 416,438.36 in respect of

the period from, and including, 9 September 2018 to, but

excluding, 10 July 2019

Specified Denominations:

EUR 100,000

(i)

Issue Date:

10 July 2019

(ii)

Interest Commencement Date:

9 September 2018

A39280065

2

8

Maturity Date:

9 September 2024

9

Interest Basis:

0.25 per cent. Fixed Rate

(Further particulars specified below)

10

Redemption Basis:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early

redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity

Date at 100 per cent. of their nominal amount.

11

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

12

Put/Call Options:

Change of Control Put Option

Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer

Clean-Up Call Option

Residual Maturity Call Option

(Further particulars specified below)

13

(i) Status of the Notes:

Senior

(ii) Date of the corporate authorisations for issuance of Notes obtained:

Decision of the Board of Directors (Conseil d'administration) of the Issuer dated 25 July 2018 and decision of Mr. Emmanuel Babeau, Directeur Général Délégué of the Issuer dated 4 July 2019

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

14 Fixed Rate Note Provisions

  1. Rate of Interest:
  2. Interest Payment Date(s):

Applicable

0.25 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear on each Interest Payment Date

9 September in each year commencing on 9 September

2019

  1. Fixed Coupon Amount(s):
  2. Broken Amount(s):
  3. Day Count Fraction:
  4. Determination Dates:
  5. Party responsible for calculating Interest Amounts (if not the Calculation Agent):
  1. Floating Rate Note Provisions
  2. Zero Coupon Note Provisions

EUR 250 per EUR 100,000 in nominal amount

Not Applicable

Actual/Actual (ICMA)

9 September in each year

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

17 Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer (Condition 6(d))

  1. Notice period:
  2. Reference Security:

Applicable

As per Condition 6(d)

The 1.00 per cent. Bundesobligationen of the Bundesrepublik Deutschland due August 2024 with ISIN DE0001102366

A39280065

3

  1. Reference Dealers:
  2. Similar Security:
  1. Party, if any, responsible for
    calculating the principal and/or interest due (if not the Calculation Agent):
  2. Redemption Margin:
  1. Call Option
  2. Put Option
  3. Residual Maturity Call Option
    1. Residual Maturity Call Option Date:
  5. Change of Control Put Option
  6. Clean-UpCall Option
    1. Clean-UpPercentage:
    2. Early Redemption Amount:

As per Condition 6(d)

Reference bond or reference bonds issued by the German Federal Government having an actual or interpolated maturity comparable with the remaining term of the Notes that would be utilised, at the time of selection and in accordance with customary financial practice, in pricing new issues of corporate debt securities of comparable maturity to the remaining term of the Notes

Not Applicable

0.10 per cent. per annum

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Applicable

9 June 2024

Applicable

Applicable

80 per cent.

EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

  1. Final Redemption Amount of each Note
  2. Early Redemption Amount
    1. Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note payable on
      redemption for taxation reasons or on event of default
      and/or the method of calculating the same (if required or if different from that set out in the Conditions):
    2. Redemption for taxation reasons permitted on days other than Interest Payment Dates:
    3. Unmatured Coupons to become void upon early redemption (Bearer Notes only):

EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

Not Applicable

Yes

Not Applicable

A39280065

4

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

  1. Form of Notes:
    1. Form of Dematerialised Notes:
    2. Registration Agent:
    3. Temporary Global Certificate:
    4. Applicable TEFRA exemption:
  3. Exclusion of the possibility to request identification of the Noteholders as provided by Condition 1(a)(i):
  4. Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to Payment Dates:
  5. Talons for future Coupons to be attached to Definitive Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature):
  6. Possibility of resale of purchased Notes:
  7. Redenomination provisions:

Dematerialised Notes

Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur) only

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

TARGET

No

Yes

Not Applicable

31

Consolidation provisions:

Not Applicable

32

Masse:

Contractual Masse shall apply

The initial Representative will be:

MASSQUOTE S.A.S.U. RCS 529 065 880 Nanterre 7bis rue de Neuilly F-92110 Clichy

Mailing address : 33, rue Anna Jacquin

92100 Boulogne Billancourt France

Represented by its Chairman

The alternate Representative will be: Gilbert Labachotte

8 Boulevard Jourdan

75014 Paris

The Representative has already received a remuneration of EUR 450 (VAT excluded) per year paid upfront on 9 September 2016 by the Issuer.

A39280065

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
