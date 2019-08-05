Schneider Electric : Tap Issue – 200 MEUR at 0,25% maturity 2024
08/05/2019 | 10:50am EDT
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and, with effect from such date, should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended ("MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
MIFID II product governance / Professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five (5) categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
Final Terms dated 8 July 2019
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Issue of Euro 200,000,000 0.25 per cent. Notes due September 2024 (the "Notes")
to be assimilated (assimilées) and form a single series with the existing
Euro 800,000,000 0.25 per cent. Notes due September 2024
under the Euro 7,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Series no. 22
Tranche no. 2
Joint Lead Managers
HSBC
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions"), which are the 2016 EMTN Conditions which are incorporated by reference in to the Base Prospectus dated 25 April 2019.
This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Directive 2003/71/EC as amended or superseded (the "Prospectus Directive") and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 25 April 2019 which received visa n°19-176 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 25 April 2019, which constitutes a Base Prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive, including the 2016 EMTN Conditions which are incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms, the 2016 EMTN Conditions and the Base Prospectus dated 25 April 2019. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing at the office of the Fiscal Agent or each of the paying agents and on the website of the Issuer (www.schneider-electric.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org), and copies may be obtained from Schneider Electric SE, 35, rue Joseph Monier - 92500 Rueil-Malmaison, France.
Issuer:
Schneider Electric SE
(i)
Series Number:
22
(ii)
Tranche Number:
2
(iii) Date on which the Notes
The Notes will be assimilated (assimilées) and form a single
become fungible:
series with the existing Euro 800,000,000 0.25 per cent.
Notes due September 2024 issued by the Issuer on
9 September 2016 (the "Existing Notes") as from the date
of assimilation which is expected to be on or about 40 days
after the Issue Date (the "Assimilation Date") of this
Tranche
Specified Currency or Currencies:
Euro ("EUR")
Aggregate Nominal Amount of
Notes admitted to trading:
(i)
Series:
EUR 1,000,000,000
(ii)
Tranche:
EUR 200,000,000
Issue Price:
101.516 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount plus
accrued interest amounting to Euro 416,438.36 in respect of
the period from, and including, 9 September 2018 to, but
excluding, 10 July 2019
Specified Denominations:
EUR 100,000
(i)
Issue Date:
10 July 2019
(ii)
Interest Commencement Date:
9 September 2018
8
Maturity Date:
9 September 2024
9
Interest Basis:
0.25 per cent. Fixed Rate
(Further particulars specified below)
10
Redemption Basis:
Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early
redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity
Date at 100 per cent. of their nominal amount.
11
Change of Interest Basis:
Not Applicable
12
Put/Call Options:
Change of Control Put Option
Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer
Clean-Up Call Option
Residual Maturity Call Option
(Further particulars specified below)
13
(i) Status of the Notes:
Senior
(ii) Date of the corporate authorisations for issuance of Notes obtained:
Decision of the Board of Directors (Conseil d'administration) of the Issuer dated 25 July 2018 and decision of Mr. Emmanuel Babeau, Directeur Général Délégué of the Issuer dated 4 July 2019
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
14 Fixed Rate Note Provisions
Rate of Interest:
Interest Payment Date(s):
Applicable
0.25 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear on each Interest Payment Date
9 September in each year commencing on 9 September
2019
Fixed Coupon Amount(s):
Broken Amount(s):
Day Count Fraction:
Determination Dates:
Party responsible for calculating Interest Amounts (if not the Calculation Agent):
Floating Rate Note Provisions
Zero Coupon Note Provisions
EUR 250 per EUR 100,000 in nominal amount
Not Applicable
Actual/Actual (ICMA)
9 September in each year
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
17 Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer (Condition 6(d))
Notice period:
Reference Security:
Applicable
As per Condition 6(d)
The 1.00 per cent. Bundesobligationen of the Bundesrepublik Deutschland due August 2024 with ISIN DE0001102366
Reference Dealers:
Similar Security:
Party, if any, responsible for
calculating the principal and/or interest due (if not the Calculation Agent):
Redemption Margin:
Call Option
Put Option
Residual Maturity Call Option
Residual Maturity Call Option Date:
Change of Control Put Option
Clean-UpCall Option
Clean-UpPercentage:
Early Redemption Amount:
As per Condition 6(d)
Reference bond or reference bonds issued by the German Federal Government having an actual or interpolated maturity comparable with the remaining term of the Notes that would be utilised, at the time of selection and in accordance with customary financial practice, in pricing new issues of corporate debt securities of comparable maturity to the remaining term of the Notes
Not Applicable
0.10 per cent. per annum
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Applicable
9 June 2024
Applicable
Applicable
80 per cent.
EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination
Final Redemption Amount of each Note
Early Redemption Amount
Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note payable on
redemption for taxation reasons or on event of default
and/or the method of calculating the same (if required or if different from that set out in the Conditions):
Redemption for taxation reasons permitted on days other than Interest Payment Dates:
Unmatured Coupons to become void upon early redemption (Bearer Notes only):
EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination
Not Applicable
Yes
Not Applicable
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
Form of Notes:
Form of Dematerialised Notes:
Registration Agent:
Temporary Global Certificate:
Applicable TEFRA exemption:
Exclusion of the possibility to request identification of the Noteholders as provided by Condition 1(a)(i):
Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to Payment Dates:
Talons for future Coupons to be attached to Definitive Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature):
Possibility of resale of purchased Notes:
Redenomination provisions:
Dematerialised Notes
Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur) only
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
TARGET
No
Yes
Not Applicable
31
Consolidation provisions:
Not Applicable
32
Masse:
Contractual Masse shall apply
The initial Representative will be:
MASSQUOTE S.A.S.U. RCS 529 065 880 Nanterre 7bis rue de Neuilly F-92110 Clichy
Mailing address : 33, rue Anna Jacquin
92100 Boulogne Billancourt France
Represented by its Chairman
The alternate Representative will be: Gilbert Labachotte
8 Boulevard Jourdan
75014 Paris
The Representative has already received a remuneration of EUR 450 (VAT excluded) per year paid upfront on 9 September 2016 by the Issuer.
