Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Schneider Electric : Think Remote Operations to Build Hospital Resilience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 08:11am EDT

In the last blog post of this series, we explored the notion of hospital resilience as a core strength in preparing health systems to meet future extreme demands - the current pandemic serving as a compelling example - and the smart built environment's vital role in helping them acquire that resilience. In our view, hospital resiliencebegins with the built environment.

One facet of hospital resilience is the move by health systems to rely increasingly on remote operations for hospital infrastructure management. We believe the use of more remote operations will be a hallmark of resilient hospitals in the future.

Remote Operations Ease Facility Challenges

A global panel of 20 healthcare executives convened by Schneider Electric this spring revealed strong interest among healthcare providers in remote operations to prepare for the formidable range of facility-related challenges they're likely to face.

They said these solutions make sense for a variety of reasons. 'Daily checks on the electrical systems, HVAC, medical air compressors, O2 storage and emergency O2 banks could be done more efficiently with a building maintenance system that allows remote access and troubleshooting,' one participant observed. Others also stressed the major reductions in facility management staff travel time and resource utilization that can be gained by using a remote platform.

From our perspective, with current technology, remote operations can deliver far more than the mere ability to deal reactively with alerts, potentially damaging fluctuations in power quality and comparable problems. Indeed, the beauty of today's remote systems is their capacity to predict, preempt, proactively trouble shoot and prevent problems with hospital building management systems before they have a chance to cause disruptions, using high quality data to light the way.

In this sense, today's remote solutions offer the assurance of business continuity - and patient and staff safety - by allowing organizations to respond and adapt more quickly and flexibly when they are hit with unprecedented circumstances, such as a pandemic or a natural disaster.

Enhance Operational Efficiencies

With a remote fix rate of 80% to 90%, remote systems can identify and resolve most issues before the customer even knows the issues exist, while increasing up time, extending asset longevity, ensuring workforce safety, and maximizing system usability and availability for the uninterrupted delivery of critical clinical and non-clinical services.

The concentrated focus on prevention made possible by placing building infrastructure management in the hands of specialized experts, off-site, frees hospital facility management staff to address pressing needs elsewhere. The resulting efficiencies enhance productivity, lower costs, and reduce energy consumption.

We work closely with healthcare providers to detail the tasks that can and cannot be handled remotely so that facilities can prioritize their work on focused, condition-based maintenance rather than routine maintenance. If something doesn't need maintenance, why waste hours and expertise on it?

EcoStruxure for Healthcare helps to address issues before they become an issue for the hospital by working proactively and consultatively, using the best data to help track energy spend, identify problem areas and allocate resources wisely. To learn more, please download our remote operations brochure.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 12:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
08:11aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Think Remote Operations to Build Hospital Resilience
PU
08:00aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to build four control centers for Egypt's national energy g..
AQ
07/15SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Wins Industrial Energy Efficiency Award at Hannover Messe f..
AQ
07/15SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : The Evolution of office design to reflect business practice..
PU
07/15SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Accelerating Digital to Build Better Industries Post-COVID-..
PU
07/14SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/14SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Availability of Reliable, Affordable and Consistent Supply ..
AQ
07/13SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : How to detect partial discharge in MV switchgear to avoid e..
PU
07/13SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 4 objectives building owners and operators must tackle in t..
PU
07/13SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : completes transaction for voluntary public takeover of RIB ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 452 M 27 898 M 27 898 M
Net income 2020 1 945 M 2 219 M 2 219 M
Net Debt 2020 4 033 M 4 601 M 4 601 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 53 912 M 61 557 M 61 509 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 99,99 €
Last Close Price 100,70 €
Spread / Highest target 9,24%
Spread / Average Target -0,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Willy R. Kissling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE10.05%61 557
KEYENCE CORPORATION19.12%104 029
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.30%40 166
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-18.58%38 017
EATON CORPORATION PLC-4.28%37 360
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION9.56%25 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group