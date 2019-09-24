Schneider Electric : Update on Sustainability Topics

May 30, 2018, at 3 pm CET
In the framework of the new Schneider Sustainability Impact 2018-2020 and its journey to reach carbon neutrality, Schneider Electric shared its vision about how it contributes to fight climate change, focusing on the impact of its offers in reducing its customers' CO2 emissions. Speakers shared their methodology in how they measure the Group's net impact, the current results and coming steps, followed by a Q&A session.
Schneider Electric speakers:
Emilienne Lepoutre - Manager, Sustainability Performance
Esther Finidori - Manager, Environment Performance & Reporting, CO2 Strategy
Xavier Houot - SVP Global Safety, Environment, Real Estate
Call moderated by Carole Crozat, Head of SRI Research, Exane BNP Paribas
