SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
Schneider Electric : Update on Sustainability Topics

09/24/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

May 30, 2018, at 3 pm CET

Conference call organized by Exane BNP Paribas:

In the framework of the new Schneider Sustainability Impact 2018-2020 and its journey to reach carbon neutrality, Schneider Electric shared its vision about how it contributes to fight climate change, focusing on the impact of its offers in reducing its customers' CO2 emissions. Speakers shared their methodology in how they measure the Group's net impact, the current results and coming steps, followed by a Q&A session.

Schneider Electric speakers:

Emilienne Lepoutre - Manager, Sustainability Performance
Esther Finidori - Manager, Environment Performance & Reporting, CO2 Strategy
Xavier Houot - SVP Global Safety, Environment, Real Estate

Call moderated by Carole Crozat, Head of SRI Research, Exane BNP Paribas

The replay of the conference call will be available from June 1st until September 1st 2018 at:

+33 (0)1 70 71 01 60 or +44 (0) 20 3364 5147 or +1 (646) 722-4969
Access code: 418762157#

Presentation available here

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 00:32:05 UTC
