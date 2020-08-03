Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Schneider Electric : What is carbon pricing and why companies should pay attention

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:37pm EDT

To say carbon pricing is somewhat confusing is an understatement.

Carbon is not something you buy, so how does it have a price? It is not something you can see or smell. It does not have a look and feel to it. And it's not something that can be used as a source of energy or fuel. The carbon we are talking about is a greenhouse gas (GHG) emission that most companies with an environmental strategy try to minimize.

I began looking at carbon emissions about 12 years ago when data centers started to be significantly large enough in size and scale to have a collective global carbon footprint. Schneider Electric quickly released the online tradeoff tools, Server Carbon & Energy Allocation Calculator and Data Center Carbon Footprint Calculator, to demonstrate the impact that data center efficiency, load characteristics, and location have on the carbon emissions. While this is useful for companies in the data center business, most companies will need to take a broader view on the best way to assess their own footprint and the best way to do that is through carbon pricing.

Sending a signal to take action

Carbon pricing is the process of fixing a price to those carbon emissions, to send a signal to companies to take action - either reduce emissions or pay the price. The process by which they pay a price is either through emissions trading system (ETS) or cap and trade or through a carbon tax.

Try the Tradeoff Tool: Building heating method comparison calculator now >

With cap and trade, governments cap the total level of carbon at a fixed volume within their jurisdiction and also allocate emissions permits to companies (maximum carbon they are allowed to emit). Companies can then buy permits (if they are emitting more than allowed) or sell (if they are emitting less than allowed) or even trade/barter these emission permits. This creates a market for carbon emission permits and a fluctuating market price based on supply and demand. Carbon tax is a defined tax rate on carbon emissions incurred as a penalty. In Sweden, for example, the carbon tax is €110($126)/tonne CO2e.

According to World Bank Group 2020 report State and Trends of Carbon Pricing, 61 carbon pricing initiatives are being implemented or scheduled. Of these initiatives, 46 are national and 32 are subnational, which covers 22% of global GHG emissions. In 2019, €39($45) billion was raised in carbon pricing revenues with more than 14,500 registered crediting projects to date.

But if you are in a location that does not implement a cap and trade or carbon tax, you should still be aware of your own carbon footprint and start thinking about the price your company would associate with carbon. Many companies (including 25% of the Fortune Global 500) have or are planning to implement an internal carbon price. They can use that price as a tool to guide decision-making in relation to climate change impacts, risks, and opportunities. Internal corporate carbon prices in use today are diverse, ranging from €1.7($2)/tCO2e to €781($900)/tCO2e with most falling in between €4.3($5)/tCO2e and €87($100)/tCO2e. However, the United Nations Global Compact encourages businesses to adopt an internal carbon price of at least €87($100)/tCO2e, which is their projection to keep GHG emissions consistent with a 1.5-2°C pathway.

Carbon pricing and commercial buildings

Some companies even adopt multiple carbon prices internally, to account for different prices across jurisdictions. For example, when deciding which energy source to use to power a factory that is in a different location, using a renewable energy source may not look attractive until you factor in your internal price that you established for carbon in that jurisdiction. Not every company has a factory, but most companies have buildings of some sort and the majority of these commercial buildings need to be heated year-round or seasonally at some point in the year. Building heat could represent a significant operating expense and is most likely a major contributor to a company's carbon footprint.

Schneider Electric has just published a free, online tradeoff tool to help companies evaluate which building heating systems to use in order to reduce carbon emissions. The tool takes the available fuel types, the climate, the efficiency of different systems, and uses whatever internal carbon pricing value you choose. You can use it when designing a new building or to calculate return on investment to retrofit existing commercial buildings.

One thing is for sure, carbon pricing in its many forms will help companies understand the cost and value of limiting carbon emissions. This price on carbon may be official today in the form of a tax or limits or it could be your own internal value. Either way, real cash outlay or implied, understanding how much carbon your business generates and developing your own plan to mitigate it, makes for sound business practices in an environmentally friendly way.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 17:36:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
01:37pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : What is carbon pricing and why companies should pay attenti..
PU
10:12aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Keeping the lights on in a power outage
PU
09:16aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
01:33aSOFT STARTERS VS. VFDS : Which one is right for your conveyor motor application?
PU
12:53aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 7 benefits of modern AC drives for conveying systems
PU
07/31SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : How can digitization help Consumer Packaged Goods companies..
PU
07/31SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Engages Master Certified Alliance Partner to Share Knowledg..
AQ
07/31SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : has been chosen by the EEHC for the construction of four co..
AQ
07/31European Companies Begin Reinstating Guidance After Coronavirus Upheaval
DJ
07/31SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 480 M 28 710 M 28 710 M
Net income 2020 1 987 M 2 331 M 2 331 M
Net Debt 2020 3 951 M 4 634 M 4 634 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 52 595 M 61 775 M 61 682 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 106,09 €
Last Close Price 98,24 €
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Willy R. Kissling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE7.37%62 220
KEYENCE CORPORATION10.42%101 486
NIDEC CORPORATION12.99%46 421
EATON CORPORATION PLC-1.68%37 261
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-18.69%37 049
WEG S.A.94.32%27 237
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group