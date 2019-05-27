Log in
Schneider Electric : finalizes the sale of Pelco

05/27/2019 | 02:39am EDT

Financial information

Schneider Electric finalizes the sale of Pelco

Rueil-Malmaison(France), 27 May 2019: Schneider Electric announces today that it has finalized the sale of its Pelco business unit to Transom Capital Group, a U.S.-based private equity firm in line with the terms previously announced on March 25th. Following consultation with the relevant works councils, the transaction closed on 24th May 2019.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.www.schneider-electric.com

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 06:38:06 UTC
