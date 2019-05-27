Financial information

Schneider Electric finalizes the sale of Pelco

Rueil-Malmaison(France), 27 May 2019: Schneider Electric announces today that it has finalized the sale of its Pelco business unit to Transom Capital Group, a U.S.-based private equity firm in line with the terms previously announced on March 25th. Following consultation with the relevant works councils, the transaction closed on 24th May 2019.

