Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Schneider Electric : posts record first-half core profit, ups guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 03:05am EDT

(Reuters) - Schneider Electric posted a record first-half core profit on Thursday, helped by improved sales volumes and pricing at the French electrical equipment manufacturer's energy management division, and raised its guidance.

Schneider's first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 10.9% organically to 1.96 billion euros ( £1.75 billion ), topping analyst consensus for 1.92 billion.

The group, which markets products ranging from electrical car chargers and lighting control to transformers and production software, reported 5.4% organic revenue growth for January-June to 13.20 billion euros, also exceeding analysts' estimates.

The company's energy management division reported solid growth, underpinned by high demand for products and services, particularly in the data centres market across all the regions in which it operates.

The residential, commercial and industrial buildings end-market remained strong, while the energy management unit also benefited from higher investments in construction and infrastructure end-markets in China.

"This illustrates our ability to look for growth where it is (...). Even with uncertainties linked to the trade war between China and the U.S., to Brexit, there are lots of parts of the economy that are still growing, lots of areas where things are going very well," Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau said.

Demand for its energy management products also offset weakness at its industrial automation business, which saw discrete and original equipment-manufacturing markets slow during the second quarter, affected by the U.S.-China and U.S.-Mexico trade tensions.

This softness is expected to continue into the second half of the year, the company said.

However, it saw growth in the United Kingdom, Babeau said, despite uncertainties over the UK's looming exit from the European Union.

"In the United Kingdom, where we expected difficulties linked to Brexit, we're growing almost 5% in the first semester. It doesn't mean it will be less complicated in the second," he said.

The company, which has a history of raising its guidance several times a year, hiked its full-year outlook for adjusted EBITA organic growth to 6%-8%, and organic sales growth to 4%-5%.

These targets are roughly in line with what analysts polled by the company expect for the year.

Schneider has also been actively reviewing its operations portfolio to focus on its core businesses and speed up growth at its two divisions.

The French company has said it will review over 2019-2021 assets accounting for around 1.5-2 billion euros of revenues, and said it has exited about 0.3 billion euros of that target range, having disposed of its video surveillance manufacturer Pelco and the U.S. HVAC control panel offer.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdynia and Gilles Guillaume in Paris, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Maria Sheahan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
03:35aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : > 25/07/2019 -Schneider Sustainability Impact 2018-2020 exc..
PU
03:05aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : posts record first-half core profit, ups guidance
RE
01:15aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 2019 Half Year results
PU
01:15aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Raises Guidance After Solid 1st Half
DJ
07/17SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Corporations' long-term success hinges on their business mo..
AQ
07/17SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : DMS NS (SEDMS NS) signed a Cooperation Agreement with the F..
AQ
07/17SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : > 17/07/2019 - Corporations' long-term success hinges on th..
PU
07/16AON : Schneider Electric chooses Aon for fiduciary management
AQ
07/16SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : > 16/07/2019 - Schneider Electric DMS NS (SEDMS NS) signed ..
PU
07/16SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Batam Smart Factory recognized by the World Economic Forum ..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 099 M
EBIT 2019 4 030 M
Net income 2019 2 575 M
Debt 2019 4 732 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,74x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 42 378 M
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 79,09  €
Last Close Price 77,54  €
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christel Heydemann Executive Vice President-France Operations
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Legal
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Cathy Kopp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE29.84%47 218
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.18%74 456
EMERSON ELECTRIC11.88%41 087
NIDEC CORPORATION19.71%38 394
EATON CORPORATION PLC19.15%34 614
KYOCERA CORP33.89%23 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group