SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Schneider Electric : ranked in the top 15 companies in the world for Gender Equality, according to Equileap

10/09/2018

Press release

Schneider Electric ranked in the top 15 companies in the world for Gender Equality, according to Equileap

  • Schneider Electric is one of the 200 companies Equileap actively recommends to investors on non-financial gender equality criteria

  • Schneider Electric continues strive to make the company more diverse and inclusive

Rueil-Malmaison (France) October 9, 2018 - Each year non-profit organization Equileap ranks global companies for their progress towards gender equality. In Equileap's 2018 index, Schneider Electric,the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, ranked 15th, and first in the industrial sector.

Helping investors decide on non-financial criteria

Equileap's annual index of the leading 200 companies in terms of gender equality is designed to help investors base their decisions on non-financial criteria. To build this ranking, Equileap investigates 3,000 companies, across multiple sectors, which have a market value of more than 2 billion US dollars. The methodology, inspired by the United Nations' Women's Empowerment Principles1, looks at 19 non-financial criteria that impact gender-equality, such as pay parity, opportunities for career advancement, gender equality at subcontractors, family leave policies, and programs against sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

Schneider Electric's high ranking reflects its commitment for gender equality

Olivier Blum, Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President at Schneider Electric, commented: "Gender equality in the workplace is hugely important, not only because it is a moral imperative, but because it is fundamental to helping all employees develop their skills and achieve their full potential. Genuine equality means that each employee benefits for the same rewards, resources and opportunities, regardless of gender. Achieving this is intrinsic to Schneider Electric's DNA."

Schneider Electric's success directly reflects its commitment to gender equality, and the concrete steps the Group has taken in this direction. For example, gender pay equity and family leave are among the key indicators included in Schneider Sustainability Impact,the Group's transformation plan and steering tool for sustainability. In the last four years, Schneider Electric has continued its partnership with the HeForShe movement as an "IMPACT 10x10x10 Champion", one of 30 key decision-makers from governments, corporations and universities spearheading the move to make gender equality an institutional priority. The Group has already achieved two of the three principal engagements: to establish a worldwide pay equity process which covers 89% of our global workforce at end of 2017, and

1 The "Women's Empowerment Principles" joint initiative of UN Women and the United Nations Global Compact sets out seven principles for empowering women in business, the market and society.

to create a Global Diversity & Inclusion board, an executive-level group of leaders to champion diversity & inclusion topics, including gender equality, across Schneider Electric (click here for the video ofSchneider Electric Chairman & CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire celebrating the Group's four years partnershipwith the HeForShe movement as an "IMPACT 10x10x10 Champion).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 12:32:08 UTC
