Press release

Schneider Electric strengthens strategic partnerships with top suppliers

• Continues focus on enhancing customer satisfaction, total cost, delivery, quality, co-innovation and sustainability with its industry leading supply base partners

• Nine top suppliers recognized for excellence across key domains

Singapore, September 21, 2018 - Schneider Electric,the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, shared yesterday its vision of creating the most flexible and competitive supply base in the industry, wherein strategic partnerships, quality, co-innovation, growth and sustainability continue as key company priorities for customer satisfaction in the Digital Economy. At the same time, the company celebrated the contributions and achievements of key partners and suppliers over the last two years.

Sharing bold ideas to enhance customer satisfaction

Held at the Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Hotel and Convention Centre, Schneider Electric's Global Supplier Day 2018 - its fifth in the past 10 years - saw the company hosting over 120 suppliers. Schneider and top supplier partners participated in panel and workshop discussions to share best practices and ideas to enhance customer satisfaction and deliver quality solutions together with the company's Global Supply Chain leaders.

The day's program also focused on kickstartinginnovative and breakthrough thinking to inspire more collaborative concepts and brainstorming with partners for quick adoption and execution in the Digital Economy.

Annette Clayton, Schneider Electric's Chief Supply Chain Officer and President & CEO of Schneider Electric North America, on stage at Schneider Electric's Global Supplier Day 2018.

Schneider's Global Supplier Day also coincided with its latest Innovation Summit* event held on September 20-21, where it welcomed over 1,500 customers, partners and influencers. The industry gathering included subject matter experts and leading industry thinkers who shared insights and bold ideas on the challenges and opportunities of Powering and Digitizing the Economy. Schneider also showcased its energy solutions and unveiled latest innovations to its EcoStruxure architecture.

Schneider's Chief Supply Chain Officer Annette Clayton, who is also the President & CEO of its North American operations, opened the Supplier Day program, focusing on partnership and collaboration as the key foundation to driving innovation and creating business growth and win-win outcomes for Schneider, its customers and its supplier ecosystem.

Page | 1

Media contact Schneider Electric

Véronique Roquet-Montegon Tel: +33 (0)1 41 29 70 76 veronique.roquet-montegon@schneider-electric.com

Ref. No:

PR_G_GSD18_EN

Press release

"The transformation of our supply chain would not be possible without a supplier ecosystem which rises to meet the quality, innovation, and sustainability standards that we have in place to benefit our customers," said Annette Clayton, CEO & President, North America Operations, and Chief Supply Chain Officer. "Global Supplier Day 2018 recognizes the strong supplier contribution towards our supply chain excellence and what we can do together to deliver even more value to customers."

Schneider's Supplier Awards recognize industry leaders

Nine suppliers were also recognized for their contribution in key areas at a Supplier Awards ceremony in the following categories:

• Quality - TIANJIN JINRONG TIANYU PRECISION M ACHINERY CO., LTD.

• Delivery - TOSHIBA CORPORATION

• Responsiveness - DSM ENGINEERING PLASTICS B.V.

• Competitiveness - JABIL CIRCUIT, INC.

• Productivity - WEIDMULLER

• Sustainable Development - INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG EUPEC

• Innovation - LEM FRANCE

• Best Overall Indirect Supplier - FEDEX

• Best Overall Production Supplier - TONTEC INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

In 2018, Schneider Electric's Global Supply Chain was ranked 12th worldwide in Gartner's Supply Chain Top 25.

In 2017, its Global Supply Chain Operations - comprising 207 manufacturing plants in 44 countries and 98 distribution centers - saw its 86,000-strong workforce manage over 260,000 product references and process over 150,000 order lines daily.

*Schneider Electric Innovation Summit in Singapore 2018, is part of its World Tour for the second year running, spanning 20 events worldwide. It is slated as Schneider's largest in East Asia, and showcased latest developments on EcoStruxure™, its IoT-enabled, plug and play, open, interoperable, architecture and platform, which delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in 480,000+ sites, with the support of 20,000+ system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through 40+ digital services.

Page | 2

Media contact

Schneider Electric

Véronique Roquet-Montegon Tel: +33 (0)1 41 29 70 76 veronique.roquet-montegon@schneider-electric.com

Ref. No:

PR_G_GSD18_EN

Press release

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.schneider-electric.com

Discover Life Is On

Discover EcoStruxure

Follow us on:

Hashtags: #DigitalEconomy #EcoStruxure #IoT #InnovationSummit #WhatsYourBoldIdea

Page | 3

Media contact

Schneider Electric

Véronique Roquet-Montegon Tel: +33 (0)1 41 29 70 76 veronique.roquet-montegon@schneider-electric.com

Ref. No:

PR_G_GSD18_EN