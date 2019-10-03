Schneider Electric : to Invest EUR500 Million in Startups

By Kim Richters



France's Schneider Electric SE (SU.FR) said Thursday that it plans to invest 500 million euros ($547 million) in startups over the next five years.

Schneider hopes to "remain at the forefront of technology" and strengthen its business by investing in and collaborating with startups, said Emmanuel Lagarrigue, the electrical-equipment provider's chief innovation officer.

The company didn't define in which country or industry potential investments could happen.

