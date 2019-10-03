Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Schneider Electric : to Invest EUR500 Million in Startups

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 12:04pm EDT

By Kim Richters

France's Schneider Electric SE (SU.FR) said Thursday that it plans to invest 500 million euros ($547 million) in startups over the next five years.

Schneider hopes to "remain at the forefront of technology" and strengthen its business by investing in and collaborating with startups, said Emmanuel Lagarrigue, the electrical-equipment provider's chief innovation officer.

The company didn't define in which country or industry potential investments could happen.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
12:04pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Invest EUR500 Million in Startups
DJ
10/01SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : > 01/10/2019 - Schneider Electric ranked 1st in the industr..
PU
10/01THE DISRUPTORS : How Xavier Houot is forging a 'planet-compatible' path for Schn..
AQ
10/01SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : demonstrates new solutions digitise pumping operations for ..
AQ
10/01SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Gear up for the Festive Season with Schneider Electric
AQ
10/01SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 3 Myths About Sustainability and Business
AQ
10/01SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launches rapid shutdown solution with Tigo
AQ
10/01SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : partners with Tigo to launch a rapid shutdown solution for ..
AQ
09/30SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Introduces Digital Architecture for Energy Management in Bu..
AQ
09/30SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : new IIoT-based products for the water industry at the WEFTE..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 178 M
EBIT 2019 4 037 M
Net income 2019 2 495 M
Debt 2019 5 105 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 41 427 M
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 81,55  €
Last Close Price 75,80  €
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christel Heydemann Executive Vice President-France Operations
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Legal
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & development
Willy R. Kissling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE26.93%47 972
KEYENCE CORPORATION22.90%75 052
EMERSON ELECTRIC6.28%41 126
NIDEC CORPORATION21.89%39 532
EATON CORPORATION PLC13.25%34 923
KYOCERA CORPORATION26.49%22 481
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group