Schneider National : Announces Quarterly Dividend

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019. The dividend is expected to be paid on April 8, 2019.

About Schneider National, Inc.

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking fleets in North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005490/en/