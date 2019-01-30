Log in
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC (SNDR)
Schneider National : Announces Quarterly Dividend

01/30/2019

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019. The dividend is expected to be paid on April 8, 2019.

About Schneider National, Inc.

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking fleets in North America.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 966 M
EBIT 2018 375 M
Net income 2018 266 M
Finance 2018 54,3 M
Yield 2018 1,08%
P/E ratio 2018 14,37
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 3 807 M
Chart SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Schneider National Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 25,8 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher B. Lofgren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Sullivan Chairman
Mark Rourke Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen L. Bruffett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaleen Devgun Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC15.21%3 807
UNION PACIFIC15.68%118 012
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY9.73%60 604
CSX CORPORATION5.30%55 242
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION11.63%44 754
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD12.49%28 908
