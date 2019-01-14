Schneider National : Announces Time Change for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider” or the “Company”), a
premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today
announced that its fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call will now
be held at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, January 31, 2019. The
earnings conference call time is being changed due to scheduling
conflicts. As previously announced, SNDR will report its fourth quarter
2018 earnings release pre-market on Thursday, January 31, 2019.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or
201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately
three hours after the call, through February 7, by dialing 844-512-2921
(U.S.), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is
13686230.
The Company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which
may be accessed on the Investor
Relations section of the Company's website, www.schneider.com.
About Schneider
Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company
providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and
logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking
fleets in North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005842/en/