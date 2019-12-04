Schneider National : Certified as a Great Place to Work

Transportation company recognized for high level of positive employee feedback

Happy employees are 20% more productive than unhappy employees, which can make a big difference in terms of results for a customer. That’s why Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is proud to announce that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

“To lead an industry and continue to innovate, you have to win the war for talent,” said Todd Jadin, vice president of associate relations and talent management at Schneider. “We will continue investing in our people and our culture to provide rewarding careers.”

Great Place to Work validates employers’ certification through extensive employee feedback. Schneider associates overwhelmingly and consistently provided examples of positive work experiences.

“We congratulate Schneider on their certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

Schneider employs approximately 19,400 associates worldwide. The company offers a wide variety of career opportunities, ranging from drivers and mechanics to warehouse and office positions.

To learn more about available employment opportunities at Schneider, visit schneiderjobs.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With $5 billion annual revenue, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years.

For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

