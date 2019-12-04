Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Schneider National, Inc.    SNDR

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schneider National : Certified as a Great Place to Work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 11:19am EST

Transportation company recognized for high level of positive employee feedback

Happy employees are 20% more productive than unhappy employees, which can make a big difference in terms of results for a customer. That’s why Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is proud to announce that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

“To lead an industry and continue to innovate, you have to win the war for talent,” said Todd Jadin, vice president of associate relations and talent management at Schneider. “We will continue investing in our people and our culture to provide rewarding careers.”

Great Place to Work validates employers’ certification through extensive employee feedback. Schneider associates overwhelmingly and consistently provided examples of positive work experiences.

“We congratulate Schneider on their certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

Schneider employs approximately 19,400 associates worldwide. The company offers a wide variety of career opportunities, ranging from drivers and mechanics to warehouse and office positions.

To learn more about available employment opportunities at Schneider, visit schneiderjobs.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With $5 billion annual revenue, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years.

For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
11:19aSCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Certified as a Great Place to Work
BU
11/25SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Launches Instant Load Booking Feature for Third Party Carri..
BU
11/06SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Internship Program Named One of the Best in the United Stat..
BU
10/31SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
10/31SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
10/31SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/30SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
10/30SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/29SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Announces Participation in Stephens Investor Conference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 810 M
EBIT 2019 316 M
Net income 2019 174 M
Finance 2019 169 M
Yield 2019 1,10%
P/E ratio 2019 22,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 3 868 M
Chart SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schneider National, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,08  $
Last Close Price 21,84  $
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark B. Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen L. Bruffett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaleen Devgun Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Adam P. Godfrey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.16.98%3 868
UNION PACIFIC21.54%116 626
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY18.44%63 014
CSX CORPORATION12.68%54 210
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION24.52%48 554
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED29.37%31 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group