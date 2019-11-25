Schneider National : Launches Instant Load Booking Feature for Third Party Carriers

Company’s Load My Truck® platform offers top carrier experience on SchneiderCarriers.com, other load boards

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has launched an automated tool that enables third party carriers to instantly book loads with the click of a button. This load booking automation delivers a more efficient experience for Schneider’s third party carriers by providing real-time rates and reducing time spent finding and securing the right load. Negotiation-free rates further streamline the process by eliminating time-consuming back and forth offers between the carrier and broker as Schneider provides the best rate immediately.

“Schneider invests heavily in data science and transportation technology to provide streamlined opportunities, ultimately delivering a better experience for our shippers and carriers,” said Erin Van Zeeland, group senior vice president of Schneider Logistics Services. “Automated load booking offers a seamless, transparent experience for carriers and their drivers to maximize their time actually moving freight and booking revenue.”

Qualified carriers can access the feature on Load My Truck®, Schneider’s free online load board within SchneiderCarriers.com. Schneider recently announced expanding its automated load booking functionality on TruckStop.com and Trucker Tools, which have enabled the capability on their platforms. Through this digital tender process, carriers search for loads online, book them with the click of a button and accept a rate confirmation through their platform of choice.

“Load My Truck has been a great tool to help in the booking of freight for our trucks,” said Drew Gray at Mercer Transportation. “We are able to pull the necessary details to offer loads out to our fleet, and if they are interested, they can book the load immediately.”

Carriers interested in using Load My Truck® for a quick, hassle-free booking experience can apply to become an approved Schneider carrier by visiting SchneiderCarriers.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With $5 billion annual revenue, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years.

For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005823/en/