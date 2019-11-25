Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Schneider National, Inc.    SNDR

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schneider National : Launches Instant Load Booking Feature for Third Party Carriers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 05:11pm EST

Company’s Load My Truck® platform offers top carrier experience on SchneiderCarriers.com, other load boards

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has launched an automated tool that enables third party carriers to instantly book loads with the click of a button. This load booking automation delivers a more efficient experience for Schneider’s third party carriers by providing real-time rates and reducing time spent finding and securing the right load. Negotiation-free rates further streamline the process by eliminating time-consuming back and forth offers between the carrier and broker as Schneider provides the best rate immediately.

“Schneider invests heavily in data science and transportation technology to provide streamlined opportunities, ultimately delivering a better experience for our shippers and carriers,” said Erin Van Zeeland, group senior vice president of Schneider Logistics Services. “Automated load booking offers a seamless, transparent experience for carriers and their drivers to maximize their time actually moving freight and booking revenue.”

Qualified carriers can access the feature on Load My Truck®, Schneider’s free online load board within SchneiderCarriers.com. Schneider recently announced expanding its automated load booking functionality on TruckStop.com and Trucker Tools, which have enabled the capability on their platforms. Through this digital tender process, carriers search for loads online, book them with the click of a button and accept a rate confirmation through their platform of choice.

“Load My Truck has been a great tool to help in the booking of freight for our trucks,” said Drew Gray at Mercer Transportation. “We are able to pull the necessary details to offer loads out to our fleet, and if they are interested, they can book the load immediately.”

Carriers interested in using Load My Truck® for a quick, hassle-free booking experience can apply to become an approved Schneider carrier by visiting SchneiderCarriers.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With $5 billion annual revenue, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years.

For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
05:11pSCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Launches Instant Load Booking Feature for Third Party Carri..
BU
11/06SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Internship Program Named One of the Best in the United Stat..
BU
10/31SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
10/31SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
10/31SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/30SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
10/30SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/29SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Announces Participation in Stephens Investor Conference
BU
10/17SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 810 M
EBIT 2019 316 M
Net income 2019 174 M
Finance 2019 169 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 4 017 M
Chart SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schneider National, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 24,93  $
Last Close Price 22,68  $
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark B. Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen L. Bruffett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaleen Devgun Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Adam P. Godfrey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.21.48%4 017
UNION PACIFIC27.28%122 138
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY18.88%64 667
CSX CORPORATION13.49%54 832
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION29.18%50 371
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED29.39%32 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group