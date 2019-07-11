Log in
Schneider National : Thom Jackson Joins Schneider as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

07/11/2019 | 10:03am EDT

New Executive Brings 25+ Years of Experience with Focus on Innovation

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of truckload, intermodal and logistics services, has announced that Thom Jackson has joined the company as executive vice president and general counsel. He succeeds Paul Kardish, who left the organization in March 2019.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Thom to the Schneider team. He is a highly skilled leader who further strengthens Schneider’s talented executive team,” says Mark Rourke, Schneider’s president and chief executive officer. “He brings a wealth of experience of more than 25 years and is lauded for his litigation expertise, business acumen and focus on innovation which makes him the ideal candidate to lead our legal, risk management and government relations activities.”

Jackson began his legal career at Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) as assistant general counsel and subsequently embarked upon an extensive career spanning a wide variety of industries, geographies and entities across an impressive array of publicly held Fortune 500 companies to smaller private businesses. Prior to joining Schneider, Jackson served as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), an electronic audio component manufacturer.

Jackson holds both a Juris Doctor and a Master of Business Administration from Villanova University, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Drexel University.

To learn more about Schneider’s executive team, please visit https://schneider.com/about-schneider/enterprise-overview.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, First to Final Mile, LTL, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

A $5 billion company, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years. For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com or follow on Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.


© Business Wire 2019
About