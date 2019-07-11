Schneider National : Thom Jackson Joins Schneider as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

New Executive Brings 25+ Years of Experience with Focus on Innovation

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of truckload, intermodal and logistics services, has announced that Thom Jackson has joined the company as executive vice president and general counsel. He succeeds Paul Kardish, who left the organization in March 2019.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Thom to the Schneider team. He is a highly skilled leader who further strengthens Schneider’s talented executive team,” says Mark Rourke, Schneider’s president and chief executive officer. “He brings a wealth of experience of more than 25 years and is lauded for his litigation expertise, business acumen and focus on innovation which makes him the ideal candidate to lead our legal, risk management and government relations activities.”

Jackson began his legal career at Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) as assistant general counsel and subsequently embarked upon an extensive career spanning a wide variety of industries, geographies and entities across an impressive array of publicly held Fortune 500 companies to smaller private businesses. Prior to joining Schneider, Jackson served as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), an electronic audio component manufacturer.

Jackson holds both a Juris Doctor and a Master of Business Administration from Villanova University, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Drexel University.

