Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Schneider National Inc    SNDR

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC

(SNDR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schneider National : to Open New Dallas Operating Center in January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

Upgraded Facilities Designed to Meet Drivers’ Needs

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), one of the nation’s largest truckload carriers, is upgrading its driver facilities in the Dallas area. The company’s new operating center, which is expected to open in January 2020, will include a variety of amenities for drivers.

The new location is being built at 1211 E. Pleasant Run Road in Wilmer, Texas, in the heart of the Interstates 45 and 20 corridors, in close proximity to a number of Schneider customers. It will replace the current facility located at 34500 LBJ Freeway in Dallas, which Schneider opened in 2000.

“Maximizing drivers’ comfort and providing the tools and facilities they need to do their jobs safely and efficiently is job number one for all Schneider associates,” said Dave Geyer, Schneider’s executive vice president, group president of transportation and logistics. “The new facility will include many of the amenities found at our other locations across North America, but also new features or improvement designs based on driver feedback.”

To continually improve the driver experience, Schneider’s new Dallas facility will have:

  • Expanded tractor (304 stalls) and trailer (340 stalls) parking – nearly 50% more than the current location
  • Driver business center
  • Driver video lounge with power charging stations
  • Driver quiet lounge with power charging stations
  • Exercise equipment and space
  • Expanded free laundry services
  • Nine shower stalls
  • Full-service café with seating options for powering personal and business-related hand-held devices
  • Wi-Fi enabled yard
  • Off-hour open-concept vending service
  • Company retail store
  • Onsite training simulators

The new site will also include a maintenance building that will double the capacity that is available at the current location:

  • 10 tractor bays
  • Five trailer bays
  • Three express bays
  • Two PM pits
  • A 6,700-square-foot parts room
  • Two open steam bay stations

Over 500 drivers within Schneider’s Regional, Over the Road and Dedicated service offerings will be managed out of the Dallas operating center. The 14,000-square-foot driver services building and 47,000-square-foot maintenance building sit on over 50 acres, which allows for future growth.

For more information about joining the ranks of professionals at Schneider’s new Dallas facility, or any of the company’s more than 200 locations, visit www.SchneiderJobs.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With $5 billion annual revenue, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years.

For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC
01:16pSCHNEIDER NATIONAL : to Open New Dallas Operating Center in January 2020
BU
08/02TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Raising Tariff Threats; Trucking's Last Mile; Financi..
DJ
08/01SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/01SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs ..
AQ
08/01SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Announces the Shutd..
BU
07/31SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
07/31SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/30SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Launches Intermodal Service in Barstow, California
BU
07/11SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Thom Jackson Joins Schneider as Executive Vice President an..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 904 M
EBIT 2019 327 M
Net income 2019 206 M
Finance 2019 153 M
Yield 2019 1,30%
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 3 317 M
Chart SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Schneider National Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 21,83  $
Last Close Price 18,73  $
Spread / Highest target 81,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher B. Lofgren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Sullivan Chairman
Mark Rourke Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen L. Bruffett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaleen Devgun Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC0.32%3 317
UNION PACIFIC19.85%116 719
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY22.61%66 783
CSX CORPORATION7.15%52 544
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION18.83%45 975
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD27.11%32 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group