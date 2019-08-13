Schneider National : to Open New Dallas Operating Center in January 2020

Upgraded Facilities Designed to Meet Drivers’ Needs

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), one of the nation’s largest truckload carriers, is upgrading its driver facilities in the Dallas area. The company’s new operating center, which is expected to open in January 2020, will include a variety of amenities for drivers.

The new location is being built at 1211 E. Pleasant Run Road in Wilmer, Texas, in the heart of the Interstates 45 and 20 corridors, in close proximity to a number of Schneider customers. It will replace the current facility located at 34500 LBJ Freeway in Dallas, which Schneider opened in 2000.

“Maximizing drivers’ comfort and providing the tools and facilities they need to do their jobs safely and efficiently is job number one for all Schneider associates,” said Dave Geyer, Schneider’s executive vice president, group president of transportation and logistics. “The new facility will include many of the amenities found at our other locations across North America, but also new features or improvement designs based on driver feedback.”

To continually improve the driver experience, Schneider’s new Dallas facility will have:

Expanded tractor (304 stalls) and trailer (340 stalls) parking – nearly 50% more than the current location

Driver business center

Driver video lounge with power charging stations

Driver quiet lounge with power charging stations

Exercise equipment and space

Expanded free laundry services

Nine shower stalls

Full-service café with seating options for powering personal and business-related hand-held devices

Wi-Fi enabled yard

Off-hour open-concept vending service

Company retail store

Onsite training simulators

The new site will also include a maintenance building that will double the capacity that is available at the current location:

10 tractor bays

Five trailer bays

Three express bays

Two PM pits

A 6,700-square-foot parts room

Two open steam bay stations

Over 500 drivers within Schneider’s Regional, Over the Road and Dedicated service offerings will be managed out of the Dallas operating center. The 14,000-square-foot driver services building and 47,000-square-foot maintenance building sit on over 50 acres, which allows for future growth.

For more information about joining the ranks of professionals at Schneider’s new Dallas facility, or any of the company’s more than 200 locations, visit www.SchneiderJobs.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With $5 billion annual revenue, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years.

For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005616/en/