Schneider National : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1, 2019

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider” or the “Company”), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced today it will report its second quarter 2019 results pre-market on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call through August 8 by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13692094.

A live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, schneider.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Final Mile, LTL, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

A $5 billion company, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years. For more information about Schneider, visit schneider.com or follow on Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

