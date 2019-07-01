Log in
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC

Schneider National : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1, 2019

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider” or the “Company”), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced today it will report its second quarter 2019 results pre-market on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call through August 8 by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13692094.

A live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, schneider.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Final Mile, LTL, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

A $5 billion company, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years. For more information about Schneider, visit schneider.com or follow on Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 235 M
EBIT 2019 369 M
Net income 2019 269 M
Finance 2019 169 M
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 3 230 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 23,6  $
Last Close Price 18,2  $
Spread / Highest target 86,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher B. Lofgren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Sullivan Chairman
Mark Rourke Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen L. Bruffett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaleen Devgun Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC-2.30%3 230
UNION PACIFIC22.34%119 703
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY19.87%66 619
CSX CORPORATION24.51%62 605
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION33.30%53 015
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD27.32%32 844
