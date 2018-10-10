Schneider National : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Earnings on November 1, 2018

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider” or the “Company”), a
premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services,
announced today it will report its third quarter 2018 results on
Thursday, November 1, 2018. The Company will also hold a conference call
to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or
201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately
three hours after the call, through November 8, by dialing 844-512-2921
(U.S.), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is
13683868.
The Company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which
may be accessed on the Investor
Relations section of the Company's website, www.schneider.com.
About Schneider
Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company
providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and
logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking
fleets in North America.
