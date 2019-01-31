Log in
SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
Schnitzer Steel Industries : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

01/31/2019

The Board of Directors of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCHN) declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share, payable on February 25, 2019, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2019. Schnitzer has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in November 1993.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes auto parts stores with approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 294 M
EBIT 2019 91,5 M
Net income 2019 61,1 M
Debt 2019 131 M
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 11,07
P/E ratio 2020 14,10
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 648 M
Managers
NameTitle
Tamara L. Lundgren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Carter Chairman
Richard D. Peach CFO, Chief-Corporate Operations & Senior VP
Judith Ann Johansen Independent Director
William D. Larsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.7.01%648
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.7.23%23 068
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%13 097
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.10.72%10 588
EVRAZ1.31%9 180
JSW STEEL LIMITED-13.07%9 101
