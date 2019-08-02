Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.    SCHN

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SCHN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schnitzer Steel Industries : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCHN) declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share, payable August 27, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2019. Schnitzer has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in November 1993.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes auto parts stores with approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES
06:01pSCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/26SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
06/26SCHNITZER STEEL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/26SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
06/26SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
06/21SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : quaterly earnings release
06/14SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
06/14SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Preliminary Res..
BU
05/10SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/26SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 128 M
EBIT 2019 91,6 M
Net income 2019 59,0 M
Debt 2019 102 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 666 M
Chart SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,50  $
Last Close Price 25,64  $
Spread / Highest target 5,30%
Spread / Average Target -4,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tamara L. Lundgren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Carter Chairman
Richard D. Peach CFO, Chief-Corporate Operations & Senior VP
Judith Ann Johansen Independent Director
William D. Larsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.23.57%677
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-3.69%20 214
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%11 805
EVRAZ PLC34.28%11 371
JSW STEEL-26.57%7 848
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED15.97%4 485
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group