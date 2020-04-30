Schnitzer Steel Industries : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCHN) declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share, payable May 26, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 11, 2020. Schnitzer has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in November 1993.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 51 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

