Schnitzer Steel Industries : Presenting at the Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference 2019

11/19/2019 | 06:01pm EST

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Tamara Lundgren will present at the Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, beginning at 9:45 AM EST. Investor materials to be used during the conference are available in the “Investors – Investor Materials” section of the Company’s website at Investor Presentation.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes auto parts stores with approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.


© Business Wire 2019
