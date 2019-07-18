Log in
Scholastic Corporation : Announces Date For Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release And Teleconference

0
07/18/2019 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) today announced the following schedule and teleconference information for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings release:

  • Earnings Release: Thursday, July 25, 2019 at approximately 4:00 PM (Eastern) by public distribution and on the Company's websites at investor.scholastic.com and mediaroom.scholastic.com.
  • Conference Call: Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 4:30 PM (Eastern) hosted by Richard Robinson, Chairman, President and CEO; and Kenneth Cleary, CFO. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 654-5161 or, for international calls, +1 (678) 894-3064. The simultaneous webcast will be in listen-only mode via the Company's website at investor.scholastic.com.
  • Archived Webcast and Audio Replay: The archived webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Company's website shortly after the completion of the live call. In addition, an audio-only replay of the call will be available through Friday, August 2, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or, for international calls, at +1 (404) 537-3406 and by entering access code 3070709.

About Scholastic:
Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes quality books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12 and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy both in school and at home. With 14 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail and online. True to its mission of 99 years to encourage the personal and intellectual growth of all children beginning with literacy, the Company has earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scholastic-corporation-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2019-earnings-release-and-teleconference-300887433.html

SOURCE Scholastic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
