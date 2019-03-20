Log in
Scholastic Corp    SCHL

SCHOLASTIC CORP

(SCHL)
My previous session
Scholastic Corporation : Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

03/20/2019 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company's Class A and Common Stock for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.  The dividend is payable on June 17, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2019. 

About Scholastic:

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes quality books and ebooks, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12 and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy both in school and at home. With 14 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail and online. True to its mission of 98 years to encourage the personal and intellectual growth of all children beginning with literacy, the Company has earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scholastic-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-dividend-300815704.html

SOURCE Scholastic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
