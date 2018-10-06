Scholastic : Graphix Announces New Publishing From Internationally Bestselling Author Raina Telgemeier

NEW YORK, NY-October 8, 2018-Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education, and media company, has announced new publishing from its acclaimed Graphix imprint by #1 New York Times bestselling creator, Raina Telgemeier. Telgemeier announced the news before a live audience at New York Comic Con, to great excitement and cheers.

'Raina Telgemeier has changed the face of middle-grade reading and has galvanized kids to embrace comics in a way the industry has never seen before,' said Cassandra Pelham Fulton, Scholastic Executive Editor. 'Scholastic is honored to be Raina's publishing home, and we know fans have been eagerly awaiting her next Graphix book. We are beyond thrilled to announce that we're launching not one, but two incredible new projects in 2019!'

On April 30, 2019, Telgemeier will release Share Your Smile: Raina's Guide to Telling Your Own Story, an interactive journal and how-to guide for creating comics, with a first printing of 500,000 copies. For readers interested in writing, drawing, or both, Share Your Smile will guide readers in brainstorming ideas, making lists, featuring their personal photos, and using their imagination as a catalyst for storytelling. For additional inspiration, Share Your Smile also features a behind-the-scenes look at Telgemeier's work, including a teaser to her new memoir.

With a first printing of one million copies, Guts will publish on September 10, 2019, Telgemeier's latest memoir following her #1 New York Times bestsellers Smile (2010) and Sisters (2014). Thoughtful, charming, and funny, Guts brings readers a true story of growing up and gathering the courage to face-and conquer-one's fears. In Guts, young Raina wakes up one night with a terrible upset stomach. Her mom has one, too, so it's probably just a bug. Raina eventually returns to school, where she's dealing with the usual highs and lows: friends, not-friends, and classmates who think the school year is just one long gross-out session. It soon becomes clear that Raina's tummy trouble isn't going away...and it coincides with her worries about food, school, and changing friendships.

'Readers respond to honest, personal storytelling,' said Telgemeier. 'Guts may be my most personal story yet, and I had to summon a lot of courage to create it! In a similar vein, Share Your Smile is meant to help budding young cartoonists find their voices and tell their own stories. I can't wait to share these two works with everyone!'

In a 2017 profile, Vulture.com mused, 'Perhaps the closest analogue for Telgemeier is Elvis Presley - a charismatic and visionary creator with a memorable name who became the face of a nascent movement and elevated it to unprecedented heights of popularity with deceptively simple pop art.' The New York Times has raved of Telgemeier's work, 'It hits home partly because there is nothing else out there like it… [She] has a knack for synthesizing the preadolescent experience in a visual medium.' And The New Yorker observed, '[Telgemeier's] work is emotionally resonant, revealing small, significant moments and making use of silent panels, in which pain, joy, or wonder sink in.'

About Raina Telgemeier

With more than 15 million books in print, Raina Telgemeier is one of the most critically acclaimed and successful graphic novelists of her generation. She is the #1 New York Times bestselling creator of Smile (2010) and Sisters (2014), graphic memoirs based on her childhood. Smile appeared on the New York Times bestsellers list for more than four years and received a Boston Globe-Horn Book Honor, as well as the Eisner Award for Best Publication for Teens, and Sisters received the Eisner Award for Best Writer/Artist. She is also the creator of Drama (2012), a fictional graphic novel which was named an ALA Stonewall Honor Book and is another #1 New York Times bestseller, and Ghosts (2016), another #1 New York Times bestselling work of fiction, which was awarded the 2017 Eisner Award for Best Publication for Kids. Raina also adapted and illustrated The Baby-sitters Club graphic novels, which were selected for YALSA's Great Graphic Novels for Teens list and Booklist's Top 10 Graphic Novels for Youth list and regularly appear on the New York Times bestseller list. Raina lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. To learn more, visit her online at www.goRaina.com and on Twitter at @GoRaina.

About Graphix

Graphix, an imprint of Scholastic, is committed to publishing creator-driven graphic novels for early, middle grade, and young adult readers. Graphix launched in 2005 with the publication of Jeff Smith's acclaimed epic series, Bone. Graphix titles have become bestsellers around the globe and continue to receive awards and critical acclaim including multiple Eisner Award wins and nominations, a National Book Award Longlist selection (Hey, Kiddo), a Stonewall Book Award Honor (Drama), a Boston Globe-Horn Book Award Honor (Smile), an Edgar Allan Poe nomination (The Lost Boy), and more than 20 New York Times bestsellers to date. The list now features the Dog Man series by Dav Pilkey, Smile, Sisters, Drama, and Ghosts by Raina Telgemeier, the Amulet series by Kazu Kibuishi, the Sunny books by Jennifer L. Holm and Matthew Holm, Space Dumplins by Craig Thompson, and the graphic novel adaptations of The Baby-sitters Club and Wings of Fire series.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of core literacy curriculum and professional services, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates quality books and ebooks, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, classroom magazines and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy both in school and at home. With operations in 14 international offices and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom collections, school and public libraries, retail and online. True to its mission of 98 years to encourage the personal and intellectual growth of all children beginning with literacy, the Company has earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.