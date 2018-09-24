Log in
Scholastic : Literacy Expert and Advocate Pam Allyn Joins Scholastic Education as Senior Vice President, Innovation & Development

0
09/24/2018 | 07:54pm CEST

New York, NY - September 24, 2018 - Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing, education, and media company, announced today that Pam Allyn is joining the Company as Senior Vice President, Innovation & Development, Scholastic Education.

In this newly created role, Pam will serve as a key expert for Scholastic Education, providing ideas and feedback to editorial, publishing, and marketing staff based on best practices and insights from classrooms around the world. She will also partner with school districts to support literacy initiatives and speak at events-from professional development trainings to industry conferences-where she will share the importance of a focused approached to reading and writing instruction that brings joy to student learning while supporting educators.

A former classroom teacher, Pam's passion for children and the power of story led her to become an entrepreneur in the field of education. In 2009, she founded the global nonprofit organization LitWorld, which today serves children in more than 60 countries and annually connects readers of all levels and ages through World Read Aloud Day. Scholastic and LitWorld teamed up in 2016 to transform summer learning in school districts throughout the United States with LitCamp, an innovative program that combines research-based reading and writing lessons with an engaging and interactive summer camp approach. Most recently, Pam worked with Scholastic to launch LitLeague, an extended-day enrichment program, and she has contributed to the development of the forthcoming comprehensive literacy solution for K-6, Scholastic Literacy.

Pam is the author of 27 professional books covering reading, writing, and quality learning including the bestselling title Every Child a Super Reader, co-authored with Dr. Ernest Morrell. She has also received numerous awards for her work, including the Distinguished Alumni Award from Teachers College, Columbia University, and this fall, she will be awarded the 2018 CEL Kent Williamson Exemplary Leader Award from the National Council of Teachers of English.

Based in New York City, Pam will report to the President of Scholastic Education, Greg Worrell, who shared, 'Pam Allyn is a fierce advocate for children and literacy and firmly believes in the core values and mission of Scholastic. Over the course of her career, she has tirelessly championed the idea that every child should be empowered through reading and writing. I am confident that under Pam's leadership and with her relationship-driven strategies, she will ensure Scholastic continues to expand its positive impact in schools and strengthen connections with educators, families, and community leaders.'

Click the image below to open a hi-res version in a new window

[Attachment]

For more information about Scholastic, visit: http://mediaroom.scholastic.com.

Disclaimer

Scholastic Corporation published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 17:53:04 UTC
