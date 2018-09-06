Scholastic : Record Response to James Patterson & Scholastic Book Clubs’ 2018 Classroom Library Campaign Shows Dire Need for Funding

September 6, 2018, New York, NY - Earlier this year, James Patterson announced a personal pledge of $2 million (an increase over $1.75 million in 2017) to save classroom libraries in the fourth installment of his Patterson Partnership with Scholastic Book Clubs. Today, he distributes these funds to 4,000 teachers across the country in individual grants of $500, matched with 500 Bonus Points from Scholastic Book Clubs to further assist teachers in acquiring books and other materials needed in their classrooms. Over the past two years, the campaign has focused specifically on teachers, who have used grants to enhance and supplement their classroom libraries. The pledge drew a record 127,000 applicants-a substantial increase over last year's 82,622 applicants, and more than four times the amount received in 2015 and 2016 combined. To date, Patterson has donated $5.25 million to school and classroom libraries through his Scholastic Book Clubs campaign-this year brings that total to $7.25 million.

To learn more about the program and see the full list of grant recipients, visit: scholastic.com/pattersonpartnership

James Patterson said, 'Since we launched the Patterson Pledge in 2015, we've seen a huge increase in the number of applications each year, with a record number of 127,000 in 2018. I was humbled to see this overwhelming response and am thrilled to be able to reach even more deserving teachers this year. I can't emphasize enough how important books and reading are to our children's development-better readers make better people, and I'm grateful for the teachers who are working tirelessly to get books into the hands of their students. These grants are my way of acknowledging their extraordinary efforts.'

'Thanks to James Patterson's unwavering commitment to helping teachers and students, and his generosity in contributing his own money for the cause, we've been able to generate incredible momentum with the Patterson Partnership giveaway,' said Judy Newman, President of Scholastic Book Clubs. 'And this year, we've taken the number of teachers we're able to help to a whole new level! The more than 127,000 entries in this year's giveaway is a testament to the critical need and urgency for teachers to get some support-teachers who, in their tireless work and commitment to providing for their students' needs, often pay out of their own pockets for books and resources. Scholastic Book Clubs is honored to partner with James Patterson-whose mom was a teacher, so he understands firsthand the importance of the work teachers do every day-in making sure every child in every classroom has access to quality books they will love to read.'

Patterson hopes that teachers and students will share their experiences in their communities using #pattersonpledge. Applicants were asked to share in 50 characters or less how they planned on using $500 dollars and 500 Bonus Points to help build their classroom libraries. All teachers in PreK through grade 12 in US schools could apply for the grant. All funds are being personally donated by James Patterson, and all Bonus Points are being donated by Scholastic Book Clubs.

James Patterson

James Patterson is the world's bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women's Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson's writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who 'doesn't like to read,' only people who haven't found the right book. He's given over a million books to schoolkids and over $40 million to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family. Learn more at: jamespatterson.com

Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of core literacy curriculum and professional services, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The company creates quality books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for PreK to grade 12, classroom magazines and other products and services that support children's learning both in school and at home. With operations in 14 international offices and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based Book Clubs and Book Fairs, classroom collections, school and public libraries, retail and online. True to its mission of 97 years to encourage the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy, the company has earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families. Learn more at: scholastic.com

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erinn McGrath

Erinn.McGrath@hbgusa.com

Office: 212-364-1181

Alex Wladich, Scholastic

awladich@scholastic.com

Office: 212-965-7353