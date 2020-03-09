Schroder European Real Estate Investments Trust : NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE-SA RAND

9 March 2020

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE (SOUTH AFRICAN RAND)

On 5 March 2020, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') announced its first interim dividend for the year ending 30 September 2020 of 1.85 euro cents per share.

The currency exchange rate applicable for the dividend payable in South African cents to shareholders on the South African register is based on the exchange rate on 9 March 2020 and is set out below:

Declared dividend Exchange rate Dividend in South African cents per share 1.85 euro cents per share 18.26600 33.79210

Dividend tax will be withheld from the amount of the gross dividend of 33.79210 South African cents per share paid to shareholders on the South African register at the rate of 20 per cent unless a shareholder qualifies for exemption.

After the dividend tax has been withheld, the net dividend will be 27.03368 South African cents per share.

For the avoidance of doubt, dividend tax, and therefore the information provided in this announcement, is only of direct application to shareholders on the South African register.

Enquiries:

Duncan Owen/Jeff O'Dwyer

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited Tel: 020 7658 6000

Ria Vavakis

Schroder Investment Management Limited Tel: 020 7658 2371

Dido Laurimore Tel: 020 3727 1000

FTI Consulting

Shareholders on the South African branch register should direct any questions regarding the application of the dividend tax to the Company's Transfer Secretary:

Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Limited

Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue

Rosebank, 2196, South Africa

Postal Address - PO Box 61051

Marshalltown 2107

Telephone +27 11 373 0033

Facsimile +27 11 688 5218

Email enquiries: web.queries@computershare.co.za

JSE Sponsor:

PSG Capital Proprietary Limited