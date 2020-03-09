Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Schroder European Real Estate Investments Trust    SERE   GB00BY7R8K77

SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT

(SERE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schroder European Real Estate Investments Trust : NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE-SA RAND

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 10:43am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE-SA RAND
Released 14:40 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4784F
Schroder Eur Real Est Inv Trust PLC
09 March 2020

9 March 2020

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE (SOUTH AFRICAN RAND)

On 5 March 2020, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') announced its first interim dividend for the year ending 30 September 2020 of 1.85 euro cents per share.

The currency exchange rate applicable for the dividend payable in South African cents to shareholders on the South African register is based on the exchange rate on 9 March 2020 and is set out below:

Declared dividend

Exchange rate

Dividend in South African cents per share

1.85 euro cents per share

18.26600

33.79210

Dividend tax will be withheld from the amount of the gross dividend of 33.79210 South African cents per share paid to shareholders on the South African register at the rate of 20 per cent unless a shareholder qualifies for exemption.

After the dividend tax has been withheld, the net dividend will be 27.03368 South African cents per share.

For the avoidance of doubt, dividend tax, and therefore the information provided in this announcement, is only of direct application to shareholders on the South African register.

Enquiries:

Duncan Owen/Jeff O'Dwyer

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited Tel: 020 7658 6000

Ria Vavakis

Schroder Investment Management Limited Tel: 020 7658 2371

Dido Laurimore Tel: 020 3727 1000

FTI Consulting

Shareholders on the South African branch register should direct any questions regarding the application of the dividend tax to the Company's Transfer Secretary:

Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Limited

Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue

Rosebank, 2196, South Africa

Postal Address - PO Box 61051

Marshalltown 2107

Telephone +27 11 373 0033

Facsimile +27 11 688 5218

Email enquiries: web.queries@computershare.co.za

JSE Sponsor:

PSG Capital Proprietary Limited


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DIVZZGGFDLKGGZM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE-SA RAND - RNS

Disclaimer

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 14:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL EST
10:43aSCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : Notice of dividend currency exchange rate..
PU
03/03SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : Proxy Statments
CO
01/13SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : Dividends
CO
2019SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2019SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : Annual results
CO
2019SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : Dividends
CO
2019SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : Dividends
CO
2019SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : Proxy Statments
CO
2019SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : Extraordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
2019SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVEST : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Chart SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST
Duration : Period :
Schroder European Real Estate Investments Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL EST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Berney Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Patterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Hugo Eccles Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew MacDonald Head-Real Estate Finance
Jeff O'Dwyer Manager-Pan European Fund
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST-9.05%175
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-3.83%20 566
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-3.67%11 291
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.64%10 207
DEXUS6.84%9 094
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA5.46%6 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group