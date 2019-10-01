Log in
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst : Trust Ltd - Property Tour

10/01/2019 | 02:02am EDT

1 October 2019

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")

Property Tour

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, will host a property tour for analysts and institutional investors today.

The event will include a presentation by the SREIT management team as well as site visits to key assets in Milton Keynes, Bedford & London.

The presentation will be made available on the Company’s website (http://www.srei.co.uk/home).

-End-

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson		 020 7658 6000
FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla / Methuselah Tanyanyiwa		 020 3727 1000

© PRNewswire 2019
