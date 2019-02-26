Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd    SREI   GB00B01HM147

SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST LTD

(SREI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst : Trust Ltd - Retail Asset Management Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 02:01am EST

For release 26 February 2019

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")

RETAIL ASSET MANAGEMENT UPDATE

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, announces that it has completed two new lease agreements at Bedford and Milton Keynes which improve the portfolio’s defensive qualities.

St. John’s Retail Park, Bedford

A lease agreement has been exchanged with TJ Morris Limited (trading as Home Bargains) for a 14,500 sq ft store on a fifteen-year term at £190,000 per annum.  This space makes up the balance of the vacant former Homebase where an agreement has already been exchanged with Lidl to lease a 21,630 sq ft store on a fifteen-year term at £335,000 per annum. The lettings are subject to securing planning consent and SREIT delivering a refurbished unit with associated improvements to the car park and wider site at a cost of approximately £3.7 million. 

Matalan, Milton Keynes

An agreement has been exchanged with Matalan that extends its current lease by eight years until March 2029, at a new rent of £572,000 per annum.  As part of the transaction Carpetright, who currently sublet 8,500 sq ft from Matalan, will become a direct tenant paying £95,000 per annum on a lease until March 2021.  The new lease to Matalan is conditional on improvement works to the roof, cladding and car park at a cost of approximately £1 million. 

These transactions are part of an active pipeline of retail asset management and realisations.  In addition to the previously announced realisation of a retail asset in Portsmouth for £1.6 million, contracts have been exchanged to sell a retail property in Yeovil for £300,000 which is in line with the independent valuation at 31 December 2018.  The Company will keep the market updated as further realisations are completed post asset management initiatives. 

-ENDS-

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson		 020 7658 6000
Northern Trust:
Sean Walsh / James Machon		 01481 745529
FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla		 020 3727 1000

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVES
02:01aSCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST : Trust Ltd - Retail Asset Management Updat..
PR
02/18SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST : Trust Ltd - NAV and Dividend for Quarter ..
PR
01/31SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST : Expands Facility To GBP52.5 Million
AQ
01/30SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST : Trust Ltd - RCF loan capacity increased t..
PR
01/10SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST : Trust Ltd - Director Declaration
PR
2018SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2018SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST : Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2018SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2018SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST : Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2018SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST : Trust Ltd - Interim Results
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.