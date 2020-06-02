Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust : Notice of Final Results

2 June 2020
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")
NOTICE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, will announce its full year results for the period ended 31 March 2020 on Tuesday 9 June 2020.
There will be a webcasted presentation for analysts and investors on the day of the results. Please contact FTI Consulting for further details or to register interest.
