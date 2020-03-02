Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited    SREI   GB00B01HM147

SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LI

(SREI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust : Significant Lettings Progress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 02:01am EST

For release 2 March 2020

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")

SIGNIFICANT LETTINGS PROGRESS

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, provides an update on asset management activity.

Since 1 January, 16 new lettings, renewals and rent reviews have completed, generating additional income of approximately £370,000 per annum.  The Company is currently actively progressing a number of other lettings which are currently under offer that have the potential to generate additional annualised income of £420,000 per annum.

Manchester, City Tower (mixed-use, £ figures below represent SREIT’s 25% share)

  • Agreement for lease exchanged for a new ten year lease to Coalfire Systems, a US based Cyber Risk Management advisor, for 5,500 sq ft situated on the 28th floor at £26 per sq ft, equating to £35,529 per annum. The tenant will receive twelve months rent free, with a further three months if the break is not exercised in the fifth year. The rent is in-line with the Estimated Rental Value (“ERV”) as at 30 December 2019.
  • New short-term lease completed to Sheppard Robson, an architectural firm, for 2,160 sq ft on 27th floor at £29.50 per sq ft equating to £15,900 per annum.  This compared with an ERV of £12,125 per annum. No rent free incentive was granted.
  • Following the recent letting to Lidl at City Tower good progress is being made letting the ancillary retail and leisure. For example, a new ten year letting has been completed with Triple Two Coffee for a 1,660 sq ft retail unit at a rent of £17,500 per annum versus an ERV of £16,475 per annum in return for 9 months rent free.

Norwich, Union Park (multi-let industrial estate)

  • Agreement for lease exchanged for a new ten year term to Quentor Limited, a motorsport manufacturer, for a 39,935 sq ft unit at a stepped rent rising from £181,125 per annum (£4.50 per sq ft) in years 1 and 2, to £191,188 per annum (£4.75 per sq ft) in year 3 and £201,250 per annum (£5.00 per sq ft) in year 4 and 5. The tenant will receive six months rent free.
  • New lease completed for a three year term to Qualitas Limited, a telecommunications company, for a 3,400 sq ft unit at £5.34 per sq ft equating to £18,260 per annum, in-line with ERV. The tenant will receive four months rent free.

York, Clifton Park (office)

  • Agreement completed with Balfour Beatty to remove the tenant break option in June 2020 and fix the rent review at £138,348 per annum, equating to £15.25 per sq ft, in return for six months rent free. The lease expires in June 2025 and the new rent represents a 35% uplift on the previous headline rent.

-ENDS-

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson		 020 7658 6000
Northern Trust:
James Machon		 01481 745529
FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla		 020 3727 1000

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVES
02:01aSCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Significant Lettings Progress
PR
02/27SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
02/26SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : s) in Company
PR
2019SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2019SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2019SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Interim Results
PR
2019SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Interim Results
PR
2019SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Dividend Announcement
PR
2019SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Change of Auditor
PR
2019SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Refinancing of Long Term Debt Completed
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group