Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust : Update on the Investment Manager

For release 21 July 2020

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")

ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE ON THE INVESTMENT MANAGER

The board of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (‘’SREIT’’), the actively managed UK-focused REIT, has been notified that Duncan Owen, SREIT’s Fund Manager since IPO in 2004, has decided to step down from his role as Global Head of Real Estate at Schroders REIM (‘’SREIM’’). Duncan Owen will remain at SREIM as Global Head of Real Estate until 31stDecember 2020.

From 1stJanuary 2021 Duncan will become a special advisor to SREIM with a focus on SREIT. This will mean he will continue to work closely with the board and the existing team including Nick Montgomery, assisting Schroders in fulfilling its role as the appointed investment manager. SREIT’s investment strategy and objectives remain unchanged. The board of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust will continue to monitor the position closely.

-ENDS-

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:

Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery 020 7658 6000 J.P. Morgan Cazenove:

William Simmonds 020 7742 4000 Northern Trust:

Lisa Garnham 01481 745529 FTI Consulting:

Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla 020 3727 1000

This announcement contains inside information.