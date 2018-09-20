Schroders : BBC World Service Radio - Schroders Global Investor Study 2018

Schroders Global Head of Stewardship, Jessica Ground, talks to Russell Padmore, BBC World Business Report Presenter on BBC World Service Radio about our latest Global Investor Study* 2018 findings, which are focused on investors attitudes to sustainability.

In the interview Jessica discusses some of the study highlights including that the most knowledgeable investors agreed that investing sustainably doesn't lead to lower returns and can instead outperform in the long run.

She describes the best performing sustainable firms as those that treat their stakeholders - employees and customers - particularly well.

Jessica tells the BBC that younger people are embracing investing sustainably more than other age groups, with their investment objectives increasingly reflecting their wider views on the likes of the use of plastics and climate change.

She also states that one of the most interesting findings from the survey was that investors expected fund managers to engage most on issues such as ending bribery and corruption and pollution.

To view the full Schroders Global Investor Study 2018 full report, 'Is information the key to increasing sustainable investments?', please click here.

*the study surveyed 22,000 people in 30 countries.