Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Schroders    SDR   GB0002405495

SCHRODERS (SDR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/20 01:38:50 pm
3095 GBp   +0.95%
01:13pSCHRODERS : BBC World Service Radio - Schroders Global Investor Stud..
PU
09/19SCHRODERS : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/19SCHRODERS : Form 8.3 -
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Schroders : BBC World Service Radio - Schroders Global Investor Study 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 01:13pm CEST

Schroders Global Head of Stewardship, Jessica Ground, talks to Russell Padmore, BBC World Business Report Presenter on BBC World Service Radio about our latest Global Investor Study* 2018 findings, which are focused on investors attitudes to sustainability.

In the interview Jessica discusses some of the study highlights including that the most knowledgeable investors agreed that investing sustainably doesn't lead to lower returns and can instead outperform in the long run.

She describes the best performing sustainable firms as those that treat their stakeholders - employees and customers - particularly well.

Jessica tells the BBC that younger people are embracing investing sustainably more than other age groups, with their investment objectives increasingly reflecting their wider views on the likes of the use of plastics and climate change.

She also states that one of the most interesting findings from the survey was that investors expected fund managers to engage most on issues such as ending bribery and corruption and pollution.

To view the full Schroders Global Investor Study 2018 full report, 'Is information the key to increasing sustainable investments?', please click here.

*the study surveyed 22,000 people in 30 countries.

Disclaimer

Schroders plc published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 11:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHRODERS
01:13pSCHRODERS : BBC World Service Radio - Schroders Global Investor Study 2018
PU
09/19SCHRODERS : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/19SCHRODERS : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/17SCHRODERS : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/17SCHRODERS : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/17SCHRODERS : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/17SCHRODERS GLOBAL INVESTOR STUDY 2018 : Minority of people globally concerned inv..
PU
09/14SCHRODERS : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/13SCHRODERS : Where might the next global financial crisis come from?
PU
09/13SCHRODERS : Form 8.3 -
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Schroders reports 1H results 
03/03Schroders' (SHNWF) CEO Peter Harrison on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
03/01Schroders Plc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/01Schroders reports FY results 
2017Schroders (SHNWY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 163 M
EBIT 2018 773 M
Net income 2018 596 M
Finance 2018 3 261 M
Yield 2018 3,74%
P/E ratio 2018 14,13
P/E ratio 2019 13,33
EV / Sales 2018 2,33x
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
Capitalization 8 300 M
Chart SCHRODERS
Duration : Period :
Schroders Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 35,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Harrison Group CEO & Executive Director
Michael William Romsey Dobson Chairman
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashley Lester Global Head-Research
Stewart Carmichael Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHRODERS-12.80%10 914
BLACKROCK-8.08%77 165
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.66%52 427
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.28%33 358
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION3.96%24 034
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-12.42%21 057
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.