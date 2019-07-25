Schroders : Alex Baily and Kate Rogers announced as new Co-Heads of Charities

Cazenove Capital is today announcing that Alex Baily and Kate Rogers have been appointed as Co-Heads of Cazenove Capital's charities division, part of the Schroders Group.

Alex and Kate both have over 20 years of experience investing on behalf of charities, endowments and foundations and were both Portfolio Directors previously.

Cazenove Capital's charities division is the leading manager of charitable assets in the UK, trusted by over 900 charity clients. The team, of 24 charity specialists, is able to offer a broad range of investment services, backed by the significant resource of a global asset management company, Schroders. This market leadership was confirmed as they were named Charity Investment Manager of the Year in the Citywealth Magic Circle Awards in spring.

The announcement follows Giles Neville's appointment as Deputy Chief Executive of Cazenove Capital's Channel Islands business, with incumbent Chief Executive Julian Winser's planned retirement at the end of March next year.

Mary-Anne Daly, Chief Executive, Cazenove Capital UK, commented:

'I am delighted that Alex and Kate have been appointed to lead our charities division and want to thank Giles for the significant contribution he has made in developing our business in this field. I look forward to working with them all in their new roles'.

