SCHRODERS PLC

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schroders : Asset manager Schroders acquires majority stake in BlueOrchard

0
07/26/2019 | 06:58am EDT
A man walks past the logo of investment management company Schroders in Zurich

(Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders Plc said on Friday it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Swiss impact investor BlueOrchard Finance Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

Zurich-based BlueOrchard, founded in 2001, puts money into projects that pay returns based on hitting non-financial targets, often linked to social development or the environment.

Asset managers have been increasing their focus on environmental, social and governance issues, in response to demand from investors such as pension funds.

The deal gives the British company access to BlueOrchard's about $3.5 billion (£2.8 billion) assets under management as of May 30.

"Schroders has a strong belief in the value that investment can create in society, particularly within emerging and frontier markets. BlueOrchard's expertise in this area is exceptional," Peter Harrison, chief executive of Schroders said.

Schroders said there would be no changes to BlueOrchard's management after the deal and the firm would continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Patrick Scheurle.

However, the asset manager will appoint representatives, including Harrison, to BlueOrchard's board, it said.

A Schroders spokeswoman declined to comment on the size of the deal, which the Financial Times reported valued BlueOrchard at more than 100 million pounds.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Elaine Hardcastle)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 049 M
EBIT 2019 682 M
Net income 2019 539 M
Finance 2019 3 183 M
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,31x
EV / Sales2020 2,06x
Capitalization 7 922 M
Chart SCHRODERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroders plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 129,07  GBp
Last Close Price 2 995,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Harrison Group CEO & Executive Director
Michael William Romsey Dobson Chairman
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashley Lester Global Head-Research
Stewart Carmichael Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHRODERS PLC22.60%9 889
BLACKROCK INC20.63%75 570
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)0.47%44 399
UBS GROUP-6.42%43 237
STATE STREET CORPORATION-5.69%22 205
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION18.99%21 373
