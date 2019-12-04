Log in
SCHRODERS PLC    SDR   GB0002405495

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 12/04 11:30:00 am
3187.5 GBp   +1.16%
Schroders : British fund manager Schroders restructures business, cuts jobs

12/04/2019 | 12:30pm EST
A man walks past the logo of investment management company Schroders in Zurich

British asset manager Schroders is restructuring its business to put more emphasis on growth areas such as private assets and wealth management, it said on Wednesday, in a move that will lead to job cuts.

Managers who make active investment decisions have been struggling to outperform markets in recent years, heaping pressure on them to lower their fees as more investors opt for cheaper, index-tracking funds.

Schroders said in a statement it was "realigning our resources...to continue investing where we see strategic growth opportunities," adding that it had also "undertaken a targeted restructuring of teams".

The restructuring would lead to around 200 job cuts globally, according to a source familiar with the matter.

British asset manager Merian Global Investors also said on Wednesday it was restructuring and making job cuts.

Bloomberg reported the Schroders news earlier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 065 M
EBIT 2019 653 M
Net income 2019 511 M
Finance 2019 2 980 M
Yield 2019 3,59%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,56x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
Capitalization 8 259 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 077,14  GBp
Last Close Price 3 151,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Harrison Group CEO & Executive Director
Michael William Romsey Dobson Chairman
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashley Lester Global Head-Research
Stewart Carmichael Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHRODERS PLC28.98%10 736
BLACKROCK, INC.23.66%75 377
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)2.23%44 376
UBS GROUP-4.58%42 990
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.71%26 766
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION27.43%22 313
