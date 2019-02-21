Schroders : Bruno Schroder

Schroders plc

21 February 2019

Schroders plc regrets to announce the death after a short illness of Bruno Schroder aged 86 on 20th February 2019. Mr Schroder served as a Director of Schroders plc since 1963.

Michael Dobson, Chairman of Schroders plc said: 'Bruno made an enormous contribution to Schroders over more than 50 years. He was passionate about Schroders and unwavering in his support for the Company. His long experience, good judgement and sense of humour will be sorely missed. On behalf of everyone at Schroders I send our heartfelt condolences to Bruno's wife and family.'

Notes to Editors:

Bruno Schroder was the great-great-grandson of John Henry Schroder, co-founder of the Schroders businesses in 1804.

Following national service in the Life Guards, and Oxford University and the Harvard Business School, Bruno Schroder joined J. Henry Schroder & Co. Ltd in November 1960. He began his career working in the internal audit division, in commercial banking and subsequently in corporate finance. With the declining health of his father, Board Chairman Helmut Schroder (1901-1969), Bruno Schroder was appointed as a non-executive director of Schroders Limited (now Schroders plc) on 1 January 1963.

