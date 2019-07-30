Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Schroders plc    SDR   GB0002405495

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schroders : awarded top responsible investment rating from Principles for Responsible Investment for fifth successive year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 05:45am EDT

Schroders is pleased to announce that its commitment to responsible investing has been recognised with the highest accolade for the fifth consecutive year.

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), an influential United Nations-backed global investor initiative, has awarded Schroders with an A+ rating for its overall strategy and governance in relation to sustainable investment.

Just 25% of investment managers globally were awarded the A+ rating.

This score entailed Schroders receiving an A+ rating for its approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing within private equity, an improvement on the A ranking a year ago.

Furthermore, its corporate non-financial approach to ESG fixed income investing also received an A+ rating, also an upgrade on last year's A rating.

Schroders announced on 26 July that it had acquired a majority stake in BlueOrchard, the pioneer in microfinance and impact investing.

Schroders' Institutional Investor Study has found that 74% of investors globally believe that investing sustainably will grow in importance over the next five years,

Jessica Ground, Global Head of Stewardship, Schroders, commented:

'Our continuing focus on responsible investment has been recognised for the fifth year in a row by the PRI. Another A+ ranking demonstrates that, when it comes to our commitment to sustainability, Schroders remains entirely committed to engaging on ESG risks that could prove material for our clients.

'As an active manager, we see sustainable investment as an integral and necessary part of our responsibility. We integrate ESG analysis into our investment processes as it is essential to securing long-term, sustainable returns in a continually changing investment environment for our clients.'

Founded in 2006, the PRI has 2,372 signatories globally, including investment managers, asset owners and service providers, representing $86.3 trillion in assets. Its goal is to encourage investors to incorporate sustainability into their decision-making.

Each year, the PRI's signatories are required to disclose their responsible investment process to the PRI through a detailed reporting framework. This is reviewed and assigned a rating by the PRI.

For further information, please contact:

Estelle Bibby, Head of Media Relations +44 20 7658 3431/Estelle.Bibby@Schroders.com

Andy Pearce, PR Manager +44 20 7658 2203/Andy.Pearce@Schroders.com

Note to Editors

For trade press only. To view the latest press releases from Schroders visit: http://ir.schroders.com/media

Disclaimer

Schroders plc published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 09:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHRODERS PLC
05:45aSCHRODERS : awarded top responsible investment rating from Principles for Respon..
PU
07/26SCHRODERS : Asset manager Schroders acquires majority stake in BlueOrchard
RE
07/26SCHRODERS : acquires majority stake in leading impact investor BlueOrchard
PU
07/25SCHRODERS : Form 8.3 -
PU
07/25SCHRODERS : Alex Baily and Kate Rogers announced as new Co-Heads of Charities
PU
07/24Unilever, Tesco, Nestle ranked top on meat alternatives - report
RE
07/24Standard Life Settles Arbitration With Lloyds Banking Group
DJ
07/22SCHRODERS : targets low carbon shift with Global Energy Transition fund
PU
07/18SCHRODERS : supports cycling team from Sussex to Corfu to raise funds for Alzhei..
PU
07/17WAVES OF CHANGE : Schroders steps up single-use plastic awareness efforts
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 049 M
EBIT 2019 682 M
Net income 2019 539 M
Finance 2019 3 183 M
Yield 2019 3,71%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,39x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
Capitalization 8 081 M
Chart SCHRODERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroders plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 129,07  GBp
Last Close Price 3 052,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Harrison Group CEO & Executive Director
Michael William Romsey Dobson Chairman
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashley Lester Global Head-Research
Stewart Carmichael Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHRODERS PLC24.93%9 883
BLACKROCK INC21.76%75 731
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-0.53%44 871
UBS GROUP-6.91%41 820
STATE STREET CORPORATION-6.25%22 493
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION19.20%21 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group