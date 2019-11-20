Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Schroders plc    SDR   GB0002405495

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/20 08:05:41 am
3209 GBp   -1.32%
07:50aSCHRODERS : commits to full ESG investment integration by 2020
PU
07:36aSCHRODERS : to fully integrate ESG into funds by end-2020
RE
11/13SCHRODERS PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schroders : commits to full ESG investment integration by 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 07:50am EST

Schroders is today announcing its commitment to integrating Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) across all of its investments by 2020.

Schroders' Sustainability Accreditation, which was launched by the firm in 2017, currently encompasses more than 50% (£230 billion) of its assets*. Schroders has targeted covering 100% of its funds by the end of 2020.

The accreditation - which spans 'Screened', 'Integrated', 'Sustainable' and 'Impact' categories - helps Schroders' clients distinguish how ESG factors are considered across its products.

It is intended to enable clients to understand the different roles that ESG plays in the investment process and will be documented in the funds' respective factsheets.

'Screened' funds actively exclude certain activities from their portfolios, while 'Integrated' funds routinely and robustly consider ESG factors throughout the investment process.

Furthermore, 'Sustainable' funds seek to identify the best-in-class most sustainable companies and the 'Impact' accreditation highlights funds whose main goal is to achieve specific and measurable ESG impacts.

Jessica Ground, Global Head of Stewardship, Schroders, commented:

'We know the value that investment can create for society. That's why we seek to integrate ESG considerations into our research and overall investment decisions across investment desks and asset classes.

'As an active manager, we see sustainable investment as an integral and necessary part of our responsibility. Our clients are increasingly asking for ESG to be embedded into their portfolios and, in turn, we are also constantly seeking to improve how effectively we integrate ESG across Schroders' investment desks. It is not just a tick-box process.'

Investment teams that want to use Schroders' ESG accreditation all undergo the same rigorous process which is reviewed and approved by Jessica and Andrew Howard, Schroders' Head of Sustainable Research. All accreditations are reviewed annually.

Investment teams must produce a paper which sets out the role that ESG plays in their investment philosophy and practice, which provides ample evidence that ESG analysis is systematic and rigorous. They need to demonstrate via case studies the impact that this work has had on their portfolios.

Earlier this year, Schroders' commitment to responsible investing was recognised with the highest accolade for the fifth consecutive year.

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), an influential United Nations-backed global investor initiative, awarded Schroders with an A+ rating for its overall strategy and governance in relation to sustainable investment. Just 25% of investment managers globally were awarded the A+ rating.

Last month, Schroders announced that its corporate revolving credit facility has been converted into an ESG-linked facility, an innovative move which underlines the firm's commitment to sustainability from a corporate, as well as investment, perspective.

For further information, please contact:

Estelle Bibby, Head of Media Relations +44 20 7658 3431/Estelle.Bibby@Schroders.com

Andy Pearce, PR Manager +44 20 7658 2203/Andy.Pearce@Schroders.com

Melanie Sabol, PR Manager +44 20 7658 7480/Melanie.Sabol@Schroders.com

Nicole Carey, PR Executive +44 20 7658 4466/Nicole.Carey@Schroders.com

Note to Editors

For trade press only. To view the latest press releases from Schroders visit: http://ir.schroders.com/media

Disclaimer

Schroders plc published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 12:49:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHRODERS PLC
07:50aSCHRODERS : commits to full ESG investment integration by 2020
PU
07:36aSCHRODERS : to fully integrate ESG into funds by end-2020
RE
11/13SCHRODERS PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
11/12SCHRODERS PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
11/08SCHRODERS PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
11/07SCHRODERS PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
11/06SCHRODERS PLC : Nomination
CO
11/04Woodford listed fund shares drop after valuation cut
RE
11/01SCHRODERS PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
10/31Investors Flee South African Rand Ahead of Rating Review -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 065 M
EBIT 2019 653 M
Net income 2019 511 M
Finance 2019 2 980 M
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,68x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
Capitalization 8 524 M
Chart SCHRODERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroders plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 070,93  GBp
Last Close Price 3 252,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 7,93%
Spread / Average Target -5,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Harrison Group CEO & Executive Director
Michael William Romsey Dobson Chairman
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashley Lester Global Head-Research
Stewart Carmichael Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHRODERS PLC33.12%11 025
BLACKROCK, INC.25.45%76 469
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)3.53%44 902
UBS GROUP-1.96%43 986
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.36%26 686
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION27.50%22 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group