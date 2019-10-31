Log in
Schroders : completes acquisition of majority stake in BlueOrchard

10/31/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

Schroders plc ('Schroders') and BlueOrchard Finance Ltd ('BlueOrchard') are today announcing the completion of Schroders' acquisition of a majority stake in BlueOrchard, a leading impact investment manager.

BlueOrchard, the pioneer in microfinance and impact investing, manages approximately $3.5 billion* in assets and operates in emerging and frontier markets worldwide.

BlueOrchard offers its investors premium impact investment solutions across multiple asset classes, including private and public debt, private equity, and sustainable infrastructure and is an expert in innovative blended finance mandates.

Founded in 2001, it was the world's first commercial manager of microfinance debt investments.

Schroders' Group Chief Executive, Peter Harrison, commented:

'We've always been a purpose-driven organisation and this has never been more stark with the acquisition of BlueOrchard. Its work in microfinance and with development agencies both provides investors with strong financial returns, and demonstrably benefits millions of people in emerging markets.

'Impact investing will be a mega trend, as our clients want to use their assets to do more than just earn returns and Schroders is now at the leading edge of this.'

Schroders' Global Head of Private Assets, Georg Wunderlin, commented:

'This partnership demonstrates our commitment to the increasingly important sustainability and broader impact investing space. BlueOrchard is a pioneer in impact investing in emerging markets and operates a range of capabilities across microfinance, private equity and infrastructure investments. We are looking forward to supporting BlueOrchard's further growth path as part of the Schroders Group.'

BlueOrchard's Chief Executive Officer Patrick Scheurle, commented:

'Impact investing is about merging the best of two worlds; achieving attractive investment returns but also achieving a social or environmental goal such as tackling climate change or reducing poverty.

'Schroders has a long-term and strong commitment to sustainability and we are confident that this partnership will further enable BlueOrchard to bring impact investing into the mainstream market.'

Schroders and BlueOrchard announced in July that they had entered into an agreement under which Schroders would acquire a majority stake in BlueOrchard.

*As at 30 May 2019

For further information, please contact:

Estelle Bibby, Head of Media Relations +44 20 7658 3431/Estelle.Bibby@Schroders.com

Andy Pearce, PR Manager +44 20 7658 2203/Andy.Pearce@Schroders.com

Note to Editors

For trade press only. To view the latest press releases from Schroders visit: http://ir.schroders.com/media

Disclaimer

Schroders plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 17:06:10 UTC
