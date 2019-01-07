Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. : Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on January 9, 2019

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) (the “Company”) today announced that holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the common stock and warrants underlying the units commencing January 9, 2019. Those units that are not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “SAMAU” and the common stock and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols “SAMA” and “SAMAW,” respectively.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Although the Company's search for a target business is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, it intends to initially focus on identifying a prospective target business that has experienced a financial restructuring. The Company's management team includes George J. Schultze (CEO), Gary M. Julien (EVP), Jeffrey Glick (CFO), and Scarlett Du (Secretary). The Company's sponsor is an affiliate of Schultze Asset Management, LP, an alternative investment management firm founded in 1998 that focuses on distressed, special situation and event-driven securities.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. and BTIG, LLC served as joint book-runners and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager on the offering.

Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 10, 2018. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

