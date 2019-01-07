Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. : Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on January 9, 2019

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) (the
“Company”) today announced that holders of the Company’s units may elect
to separately trade the common stock and warrants underlying the units
commencing January 9, 2019. Those units that are not separated will
continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “SAMAU”
and the common stock and warrants are expected to trade under the
symbols “SAMA” and “SAMAW,” respectively.
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company
formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset
acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other
similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
Although the Company's search for a target business is not limited to a
particular industry or geographic region, it intends to initially focus
on identifying a prospective target business that has experienced a
financial restructuring. The Company's management team includes George
J. Schultze (CEO), Gary M. Julien (EVP), Jeffrey Glick (CFO), and
Scarlett Du (Secretary). The Company's sponsor is an affiliate of
Schultze Asset Management, LP, an alternative investment management firm
founded in 1998 that focuses on distressed, special situation and
event-driven securities.
The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten
offering. EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. and BTIG, LLC served as joint
book-runners and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager on the
offering.
Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental
Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order
to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.
A registration statement relating to these securities was declared
effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 10,
2018. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of
which may be obtained by contacting EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., 366 Madison
Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017. Copies of the registration
statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that
are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to
risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from
the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any
obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions
to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change
in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
