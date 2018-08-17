Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schweiter Technologies AG    SWTQ   CH0010754924

SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG (SWTQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Half-year results for 2018: Schweiter reports steep growth in revenues and profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 12:01am EDT

Schweiter Technologies / Half-year results for 2018: Schweiter reports steep growth in revenues and profit . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhausen, 17 August, 2018 - Schweiter Technologies reported a strong first half in 2018, posting a double-digit percentage increase in revenues and profit. Group revenues were up by 11% to CHF 540.3 million (+6% in local currencies), while acquisition-driven growth was close to 8%. EBITDA rose 11% to CHF 58.3 million. Despite some major increases in raw material costs, the return on sales came to 10.8%, on level with the previous year.  Operating profit (EBIT) improved by 14% to CHF 44.2 million, while net profit from continuing operations rose to CHF 33.0 million. Cash holdings stood at CHF 178 million following a dividend payout of about CHF 64 million.

Schweiter Technologies Group (in CHF m)   H1 2018    H1 2017  
+ / -
           
Net revenues 540.3   485.6   +11%
EBITDA 58.3   52.6   +11%
as a % of net revenues 10.8%   10.8%    
EBIT 44.2   38.9   +14%
Net income from continuing operations 33.0   30.9   +7%
Net income from discontinued operations -   98.6    
Total net income 33.0   129.5    

3A Composites revenues rose by 11% to CHF 540.3 million. EBITDA increased by 10% to CHF 59.5 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 11.0%. EBIT came to CHF 45.4 million.

Beyond the acquisition-related growth, the main growth drivers were the Architecture business in Asia and sustained, buoyant demand for display products in Europe. The Architecture business performed well on the whole - the significant rise in sales in Asia and the USA more than offset the temporarily lower volumes in Europe and Australia in the first quarter.

Athlone Extrusions, acquired in the second half of 2017, made a significant contribution to the rise in revenues and profits.

The rest of the Display business in Europe also reported considerable increases in revenues and profitability, outperforming the market trend. Raw material price fluctuations, coupled with a corresponding temporary downturn in demand, impacted further volume growth. The US Display business built on the previous year's success, reporting revenue growth yet again.

The Architecture business in Asia benefited from several major projects in China plus an upturn in demand. Revenue growth in this region was in the double-digit range. The US Architecture business posted significant gains compared with the previous year, whereas the Architecture business in Europe and Australia fell short of expectations especially in the first quarter.

As expected, the Core Materials business got off to a moderate start in the 2018 business year. Compared with the previous year, profitability was impacted by weaker demand in the first quarter, rising raw material costs in some cases, and price pressure from global OEMs. Sales in the second quarter, however, were up again sharply in both the wind and the non-wind sectors.

Business in the Transportation sector fell short of last year's strong performance. Delivery delays for a major customer plus technical changes to two projects led to lower sales than the previous year.

Outlook
The Group expects to turn in a good performance again in the second half. In the Display and Architecture business, the Group anticipates markets to remain stable but raw material prices to trend lower. The Core Materials business is expected to post firm demand. Moreover, the delayed orders in the Transportation sector are expected to be delivered in the second half.

The complete financial statements for the first half of 2018 can be found on our website www.schweiter.com

A media conference on the 2018 half-year results for analysts, media representatives, and investors will take place at 11.00 a.m. today at the Marriott Hotel, Neumühlequai 42, Zurich.

For further information please contact:
Martin Klöti, CFO
Tel. +41 41 757 77 00, Fax +41 41 757 70 01, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schweiter Technologies via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Schweiter Technologies
Neugasse 10 Horgen Switzerland

ISIN: CH0010754924;
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
12:01aHALF-YEAR RESULTS FOR 2018 : Schweiter reports steep growth in revenues and prof..
GL
07/17SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Publication date Half-Year Results 2018
GL
04/18SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/18SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/13SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Annual General Meeting 2018 – Shareholders approv..
PU
04/13SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Annual General Meeting 2018 - Shareholders approve all ..
GL
03/09SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Figures for 2017
GL
03/06SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG : annual earnings release
02/07SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Publication Annual Results 2017
GL
02/07SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Publication Annual Results 2017
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 062 M
EBIT 2018 92,4 M
Net income 2018 68,4 M
Finance 2018 225 M
Yield 2018 4,21%
P/E ratio 2018 21,86
P/E ratio 2019 19,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 1 485 M
Chart SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Schweiter Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 235  CHF
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz O. Baumgartner Group Chief Executive Officer
Beat Siegrist Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Klöti Chief Financial Officer
Lukas Braunschweiler Non-Executive Director
Jacques Sanche Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG-17.41%1 491
FANUC CORP-21.71%39 248
ATLAS COPCO AB-9.40%31 834
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES13.96%30 473
INGERSOLL-RAND10.82%23 805
PARKER HANNIFIN-16.58%22 099
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.